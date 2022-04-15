CHAMPAIGN — Last week, 750 maroon theater seats arrived at Champaign Central High School, ready to be installed in the school’s brand new auditorium, to make their debut in the fall.
“It was pretty exciting, because that adds a lot of color to the theater,” said Elizabeth Stegmaier, the district’s director of capital projects and planning. “Most of the colors are gray and white and black. And now we’ve got the maroon seats in, which look great.”
Along with International Prep Academy’s new building and Champaign Central’s north fields, the high school’s north addition is one of the final pieces of a six-year process in which the district has spent around a quarter-billion dollars on two new buildings and renovations to four of its schools and three of its athletic complexes.
Stegmaier said the plan is for International Prep and the new Champaign Central addition to be turned over to the staff mid-summer, while the softball and soccer fields north of the school are scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
Of course, building a massive renovation onto a high school that’s still in use during a time of worldwide supply-chain issues has its complications.
While the theater has seats, the automated curtain hasn’t yet been installed because of computer-chip shortages. As a result, the acoustics haven’t been properly tested. While that is hold, plenty of work can be done on the rest of the addition, mainly on the second and third floors, where classrooms are mostly similar size and shape to one another.
By mid-summer, though, staff members will be able to move in to their new homes in the addition, which also includes the cafeteria, band room, industrial tech room and wood shop.
Central’s soccer and softball teams will have to wait a little longer for their new digs, but the last scheduled project completed with money voters approved in 2016 is finally taking shape.
With the former McKinley Family YMCA building north of the school demolished, the property it sat on has been graded for a new soccer field, with work on the drainage systems and foundation ready to begin. Work on the softball field next door, though, has to wait for the band to move out of the former church on the site, which it has been using for the last two school years while the band room has taken shape.
This summer, the church will be demolished, and the last piece of the six-year project will begin to take shape, set to be ready for next spring’s softball season.
“The referendum passed in 2016, and here we are in 2022, and when we’re finished with this summer and we finish the IPA project, Central High School will be done and complete, and all will be left will be the North Fields project at the end of the year,” Stegmaier said. “I think there’s just excitement of, ‘Look at all that’s done since the referendum passed in 2016.’ And we’re almost to the finish line.”