CHAMPAIGN — During the most intense games at Combes Gym at Champaign Central High School, the temperature rises a few degrees as bodies pack in shoulder-to-shoulder.
That sound from the crowd becomes deafening as sound reverberates off of brick walls and the concrete beneath the permanent seats in the balcony. Fans try to sneak into the capacity crowd through a back door to find a spot to stand.
And during pivotal moments, Central teams have always known where to guide their opponents to nab an all-important steal.
“It’s hot, it’s a packed house, the fans are on top of you, you’ve got that old floor and all the history … And the dead spot,” former Maroon and longtime assistant coach Leconte Nix said. “We always tried to funnel players to those dead spots. Coach (Scott) Davis always said, ‘Get them to the dead spot, and we can get a turnover.’”
Among today’s high school gyms, including the brand new structure built north of Combes, where light streams in from giant windows and 1,700 seats roll out to cover two of the practice courts, 86-year-old Combes Gym is unique.
The new gym is a game-changer for teams that previously had to schedule practice time at Combes and another, much smaller gym. It also makes a huge difference for PE classes that had very little space to operate. The number of seats matches the school’s new capacity, so full-school assemblies will now be possible.
Still, the Maroons aren’t giving up their homecourt advantage any time soon.
After playing its shortened season in the new gym in order to have more space to operate within COVID-19 guidelines, Central will host most of its varsity events in Combes going forward.
“A lot of schools that came in said, ‘You’re losing a lot by not playing in Combes Gym,’” athletic director Jane Stillman said. “And I said, ‘Oh, we’re moving back.’ And they said, ‘We didn’t like playing there. That gym is really hard to win in.’”
Combes will get a face-lift this summer as part of the $183.4 million referendum voters passed in 2016, which stated that the Maroons’ varsity contests would remain in their traditional home. The floor and the lower seats will be redone, along with some other changes.
It won’t be the first time in recent memory that the gym’s floor was completely replaced, and the last remodel did not go well. In the early 2000s, just as John Woods was transitioning to his new role as athletic director, the floor’s original foundation was excavated. When new concrete was poured, Woods said the small company that offered the district its lowest bid failed to let it completely dry.
Ever since, the school has had issues with moisture seeping into the floor, creating dark marks on the wood that create the same dead spots that existed during Nix’s time with the team.
“I don’t think anybody truly knew what was happening with it until we dug deeper into the floor and pulled up the sub-flooring, and I was able to actually take my hand and pull out handfuls of cement,” said Woods, who is now athletic director at Libertyville. “And this was 15 or 16 years later. It never dried. And moisture was coming up through the maple and the sub-flooring.”
Wet cement wasn’t the only issue. When it was finished, the floor was 2 inches too low. Because of that, the baskets had to be lowered, and transitions for the door frames had to be made.
Woods knew the floor at Combes well. As a student at Centennial, he played as an opponent at Combes in the mid-1980s. Little has changed since that time, he said, including those dead spots that exist today.
“You’d be dribbling the ball and it would go flat, and it was almost like there was a ghost in there,” Woods said. “I was convinced that even after the new floor was put down, those same spots still exist. I don’t know if it was something structurally down there or if it was my mind playing tricks on me, but it was definitely along the old sidelines down there on the Northwest side of half court.”
The hope with the remodel is that those dead spots will be gone, and Central will no longer have ghosts on its side. The wet concrete slab will be completely replaced, Unit 4 capital projects manager Mark Roessler said, and additional measures will be taken to make sure drainage issues don’t ruin the new floor this time.
Most of the character from the old gym, though, will remain. For years to come, crowds will have to arrive early to make sure they get a choice seat — or any seat at all — for a big Central game. The heat will rise as bodies pack in. Sound will reverberate off of the brick walls and the concrete beneath the upper bleachers.
In an age when new, spacious, gyms have become the norm, Central basketball will hang on to its historical home, where after every victory they flip a number on a display at the end of the court that shows the Maroons’ win total in the gym.
Modern multipurpose gyms serve schools’ needs, but they don’t necessarily offer the same atmosphere. When Scott Davis, who coached the Maroons from 1992 to 2013, remembers heading into one new gym, in particular, that made him feel a sense of loss.
“To me, it was just a little too antiseptic I guess,” he said. “It lacked that unique feel, that historic feel that you got at the old gym. I understand why they do it. If Central would’ve been built somewhere else, that would have happened too, but it just so happened that we were able to get a lot of new facilities and hold on to the old gym.”
As a kid growing up in Champaign, Davis vividly remembers packing into that gym for the first time in the 1960s to see Springfield star Dave Robisch, who went on to play 12 seasons in the ABA and NBA, to play Champaign great Clyde Turner. The gym was hot. The crowd was loud. And even then, he sensed the history.
“It’s got that feel of permanence,” Davis said. “I guess part of that is because the upper bleachers are permanent. You sense the history, you look at the brick walls. You realize that it’s not the normal high school gym. It’s not typical.”