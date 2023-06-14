CHAMPAIGN — It’s just a request, not a ruling, but if the state signs off on the Champaign school district’s waiver application later this summer, elementary students will only partake in one or two days of P.E. class a week instead of the three mandated in the Illinois School Code.
District officials point to a lack of available gym space, staff and time in the school day — particularly with the newly mandated 30 minutes of unstructured recess time — as the rationale behind the waiver request.
It’s the same schedule the district has had in place at the elementary level the last two school years; the difference now is that Unit 4 is formally asking for a waiver.
If approved, K-5 students would also be afforded the opportunity to engage in more electives, district officials noted before the school board unanimously signed off on the request at this week’s meeting. A ruling from the state could take up to 45 days.
Not everyone’s on board with the waiver request, which will be submitted later this week and last for five years if green-lighted by the state.
Colleen Leinart, whose son will enter fourth grade in the fall, said frequent rotation changes for things like weather, early dismissal, meetings or school events mean that P.E. class time is severely limited many weeks.
“I wish the board was more committed to our kids getting quality daily activity,” she said Tuesday.
In Unit 4, physical education is in a weekly rotation with art, music and STEM programs, with students rotating through each of the electives weekly. (Complicating matters somewhat: How that plays out depends on whether a school is on a two-, three- or four-strand schedule.)
“If the district adjusted their rotations for three rotations per week of P.E., the district would have to determine which additional electives students would no longer have access to,” said David Reif, Unit 4’s director of secondary teaching and learning and special programs.
Leinart said that treating P.E. as another elective is “not right.”
Christy Arnold, mother of an elementary school student, seconded that, noting that the district recently eliminated band from its elementary-level offerings in addition to extending the school day, which will increase to six hours and 50 minutes in the fall.
“They just eliminated band, and we have more minutes for elementary next year, so I think they should find the minutes to comply with the state requirements for P.E.,” Arnold said. “It’s so critical for (kids’) mental and physical health.”
Science supports that claim, said two members of the University of Illinois’ kinesiology department, who showed up at Monday night’s meeting to offer their expertise during the public comment period.
Imani Canton, a UI graduate student, and Kevin Richards, an associate professor, both said they opposed the waiver request and offered to share studies and other resources with the board.
Canton referenced a decrease in physical activity correlating with an increase in mental health challenges for young people during the pandemic. She suggested combining physical activity with education on other topics to help balance time issues.
Asking for a P.E. waiver isn’t unique to Unit 4 — Mahomet-Seymour did likewise for Lincoln Trail Elementary last year, citing similar not-enough-minutes-in-the-day reasoning.
In Unit 4, most schools will have two days of P.E. a week; every third week will scale back to one, as dictated by a daily block schedule rotation.
Beyond the challenges of fitting everything into the school day, district officials said, is the insurmountable hurdle of not having enough space to hold three gym classes a week for every student.
District elementaries have one gym apiece. While some schools can accommodate two classes in the gym at a time — and do — Reif said three would be a challenge. That leaves classrooms as the only other options available for P.E.
In a memo prepared for the school board this week, Unit 4 officials wrote: “Without additional gym time or space, teachers would be required to host Physical Education classes in their classrooms. This poses a number of safety concerns for students and staff. Classrooms are not designed for students to be physically active in the same way students are in Physical Education classes held in appropriate gyms.”
Said Reif: “Another variable we could look into is shortening the amount of particular classes in physical education to be able to do it more frequently during the week, but that has a big effect on the master schedule for the schools.”
The proposed length of the waiver — through the 2027-28 school year — could offer a bright side, board member Mark Thies said. That would give Unit 4 ample time to figure out how to comply with the code rather than just ask for another waiver in five years.