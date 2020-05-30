CHAMPAIGN — David Bales and Nancy Bridges are saying goodbye to Westview Elementary School, retiring after long tenures.
On Friday afternoon, faculty, students and staff showed Bales and Bridges how much they are appreciated.
Bales, a fourth-grade teacher, and Bridges, an office administrator, were treated to a scavenger hunt and surprise parade at the school.
“They are going to leave a big hole at Westview,” said Carol Wood, the school’s instructional coach and one of the event organizers. “David has definitely been a leader to a lot of teachers, especially new teachers. He’s been a great support. Nancy is an amazing, smiling juggler in the front office and has also been a great support when anyone new came to Westview. Always eager to help people learn the ways of a new job, a new school.”
First-grade teacher Lisa Nguyen is a big fan of Bales.
“He is one of the best educators I have ever taught with,” she said. “He walks around the school with energy and enthusiasm. Even though this was his last year teaching, he had the energy of a first-year teacher.
“He was a constant reminder to me why we became teachers, it was for the kids. He did everything for them.”
Nguyen’s son Samuel was in Bales’ class.
“I knew when my son walked through his classroom door that he would be safe, he would be challenged academically,” she said. “As a parent, I felt very secure with my son being in his classroom.”
She said Bales set positive examples.
“He was someone a lot of teachers strive to be like,” she said. “He is a role model for a lot of people and kids. He would always play baseball with kids during recess time and that was supposed to be his free time. He brought doughnuts for the kids in the morning. Just little things like that.
“He doesn’t ask for the attention, but the kids just love him so much.”
Wood said Bales was always willing to pitch in.
“He would help anyone with anything,” she said. “He is an extremely hard worker.”
And he apparently believed in the old line about the early bird catching the worm.
“We would make fun of him because he was always the first one, often opening the building at 4:30, 5 in the morning,” Wood said. “He beat the custodian there often. He went over the top to be prepared every day.”
Bridges has been at the school for 27 years.
“She always greeted everyone with a smile, a kid, an adult, a parent, a staff member,” Nguyen said. “She was so welcoming. She was the face of Westview. She was one of the first people you see when you step in the office. For you to come and see that smiley, warm, caring face, who couldn’t fall in love with the school because of her?
“She just nurtured everyone. Even when the office became very busy, she remained calm. She was that force that kept our school together.”
Nguyen described Bridges as “one in a million.” But “she made everyone that talked to her feel like they were the one in a million. She made them feel so special.”
“She had the spirit of Westview,” Wood said.
The Westview staff had its final virtual meeting Wednesday morning. Memories about Bales and Bridges were shared.
“We were in tears, just sad that they are going to be leaving,” Nguyen said.