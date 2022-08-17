VILLA GROVE — Most high school students wouldn’t consider getting up at 5:15 a.m. the best way to start their senior year.
Don’t tell that to 13 Villa Grove High School seniors who started what might become a school tradition on Tuesday — senior sunrise.
The 12th-graders got up in time to watch the sun come up at the high school football field.
“It was a little bit hard to get up this morning,” said Emma Bratten-Noice. “I’ve been waking up about 8 o’clock.”
But she wouldn’t have missed it for anything.
She called it a memorable experience. And more than that, a bonding experience “and a great way to start my senior year with my fellow classmates.”
Sam Bender slept in later — until 5:30 a.m. — before he made it over to the school to watch the sunrise, which happened around 6:06 a.m.
“It was definitely a good morning,” Bender said.
“For me, it was just getting to see all my friends again. I work with most of my friends at the (Tri-County) country club, but the others I didn’t get to talk to them as much. It was a good time.”
About a third of the school’s senior class participated. Many of their parents were also on hand.
Principal Sara Jones said she got the idea from another school district in southern Illinois.
At the end of the last school year, she brought up the idea of a senior sunset.
The students and their parents watched the sun go down to cap the 2021-’22 school year.
For Tuesday’s sunrise event, everyone got chocolate milk and donuts to bring in the new day.
While they waited, “We just kind of hung out,” Jones said. “The ones that came were kind of perky.”
Jones said the sunrise was beautiful.
“I just gave them a pep talk about how proud of them I am. They left about 6:30 to get ready for the day,” although Bender said he and his friends spent the rest of the time together at the school before the first class at 8 a.m.
The early-to-rise routine was nothing new for Jones, who normally gets up around 4:30 a.m. anyway.
Later in the day, Bratten-Noice said she wasn’t tired despite the early start time.
“I was actually excited for today,” she said. “It was my last first day of school.”