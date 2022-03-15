CHARLESTON — John Storsved will return to Eastern Illinois University in a dean’s role after nearly six years.
The university on Monday announced Storsved as the new dean of its College of Health and Human Services.
Since August 2016, Storsved has served as associate professor and director of the School of Exercise Science and Sport at Millikin University in Decatur.
Prior to that, he had served at EIU as associate professor and graduate coordinator in the Department of Kinesiology and Sports Studies.
“I’m beyond excited to return to EIU in this new and critical role,” Storsved said.
“EIU has been at the forefront of Health and Human Services programming for many years, and I’m eager to play a part in continuing to enhance EIU’s reputation for student success and to further enrich the workforce readiness of our central Illinois community.”
Jay Gatrell, EIU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, said Storsved is “recognized as an outstanding colleague, person-centered leader and committed to student learning.”
“He brings valuable experience from his years at Millikin, and his familiarity with EIU and commitment to our mission and to our extraordinary students will allow him to make a positive impact right away.”
Storsved will begin his new job July 5.