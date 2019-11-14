CHAMPAIGN — Around 100 students packed into the tiny gym at Edison Middle School as teacher Roderick Hutchison rolled out several basketballs around the court.
Playing an actual game of basketball was out of the question in such a small space, so instead students stood in an arc around the free-throw lane for “Around the World,” which involved no running.
“You have 120 kids and you’re trying to play a game, space-wise it’s kind of small for them to move around,” Hutchison said. “And you also have to think about safety. So many kids in a small area.”
On that day, the school’s three gym teachers — Hutchison, Kay Wells and Cam Strang — could consider themselves at least somewhat lucky. After all, water wasn’t dripping through the ceiling.
One day earlier, rain fell through the leaky roof and onto the middle of the court, where they strategically placed garbage cans to catch it.
Wells looks at the gym with some amount of nostalgia. It’s hardly changed since she went to school there in the ’80s, and her four kids all passed through the school. Division I athletes like Rayvonte Rice, the former Illinois basketball player who is now playing professionally in Europe, and Dana Westfield, a senior all-conference volleyball player at Temple, represented the Comets on that floor, and banners listing state appearances in those sports hang on the walls.
The tiny gym, though, made for a radically different playing experience than one with an average-sized floor.
“It makes a big difference when they move on to the state competitions and the court size is giant,” Wells said. “Your de-fensive things work differently in here. Serving a volleyball is different in this kind of space than it would be on a full court.”
When construction workers take over the space over the next year, the three gym teachers won’t miss it. And when the school’s new gym opens, they’ll have a spacious area with two full-sized basketball courts.
In the new gym, the teachers won’t have to store their items in spaces scattered across the school. Faculty members won’t have to walk through the gym to access their parking lot.
And basketball players with large feet will be able to take three-pointers from all corners of the court, whereas now, anything above a size 12 is too big to fit between the sideline and the three-point line on one side. Because of where the basket and the bleachers are placed, the other side of the court is slightly wider, leaving just enough space for the scorer’s table to slide in at midcourt between the sideline and the wall.
The new gym will solve the problem of space, but it won’t solve every issue. Unlike Jefferson and Franklin middle schools, Edison doesn’t have a grassy area outside. But more space in the gym will mean less scraped knees on the asphalt. It’ll also be big enough to serve as the school’s storm shelter.
So after years of herding their students from one gym to the other, avoiding games with too much movement, and using garbage cans to catch rain dripping from the ceiling, relief is in sight for the Edison gym teachers.
“The new gym will pretty much just help us alleviate all of the problems with the old gym,” Hutchison said, “and pretty much step us into the new technological age.”