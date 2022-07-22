CHAMPAIGN — Summer enrollment is up at Parkland College, and fall enrollment is headed in the same direction.
That’s coming off an enrollment decline for the previous spring semester that continued a trend of at least eight years of declines for the fall and spring semesters, according to Parkland President Tom Ramage.
Enrollment for the past spring semester ended up at 3.61 percent below the previous spring, Ramage said.
“But we’re cautiously optimistic. Summer is up, and we’re pretty well through summer.”
There are currently 2,746 students enrolled for the summer semester, a headcount increase of 5.9 percent, and that includes a 5 percent increase in male students, Ramage said.
With summer enrollment also up among traditional college-age students, he said, the biggest gainers in terms of courses have been physics and calculus.
Many universities advise students to take their physics and calculus courses at Parkland in the summer — which winds up being not only more convenient and cost-effective but also leads to good outcomes for students taking those courses, Ramage said.
“When they finish them and go back, they’re well-prepared to take the next course in sequence,” he said.
Registration and enrollment are still underway for the fall semester, set to begin Aug. 22.
But as of Thursday, Ramage said, enrollment in terms of headcount was up by 3.2 percent. And in terms of full-time equivalents, a figure reflecting the numbers of courses students are taking, the increase so far is 6.7 percent, Ramage said.
With fewer 18-year-olds nationally and especially in Illinois, “we were actually bracing for continuing decline in enrollment, so this is a happy surprise,” he said.
At least part of an enrollment boost may be the result of more finely-tuned marketing Parkland has undertaken to reach prospective students with an interest in Parkland and to communicate better with those students, he said.
Parkland also this past spring continued a freeze on its tuition rate for the 2022-2023 school year starting with the summer semester, which may also have had some effect, according to Ramage.
On top of all that, a struggling economy tends to have a positive impact on enrollment, he said.
Enrollment in Parkland’s technical programs, among them various health professions and automotive training programs, are up, and its diesel power equipment technician program is full for the fall, Ramage said.