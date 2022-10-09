I’ve learned in recent years that to fellow C-U residents and University of Illinois folk, my high school alma mater is shrouded in mystery.
From 2012 to 2017, I attended University Laboratory High School, in the structure on Springfield Avenue that looks like a four-floor miniature castle.
Ahead of next weekend’s Century Celebration, let’s pull back the curtain. I’ll take you on a tour of the facilities and culture of Uni while it’s still fresh in my memory.
Let’s get the surface-level oddities out of the way. The 102-year-old building was designed in the Late Gothic Revival tradition of the early 20th century.
(The student newspaper is aptly named “The Gargoyle.”)
Uni is a selective-admissions public school; applicants are picked based on the range of essays, teacher recommendations and report cards they submit to the school.
Each day, the 300-something student body eats lunch on the seats and floors of hallways and classrooms, with their lockers agape and colorful handprint designs lining the walls.
It’s a Uni senior tradition to plaster your own five-fingered mark on the school before you depart. (Mine has seven digits, to represent myself and my six brothers. Seemed like a cool idea at the time.)
Each of the five classes — there’s an eighth-grade-equivalent “subfreshmen” class — ranges from 60 to 65 kids. Everyone knows everyone. About half of them will end up attending the university in their backyard, but many go across the country.
Passionate, personable teachers populate the departments. Most of them seem to stay a while once they’re hired.
Though no longer stretched to the extent of, say, the New Math craze of the ’60s, Uni High classes often live up to the “lab” in the school’s title.
The weekly workload is shockingly similar to that of a college student. With it comes a sense of freedom and responsibility; teachers place trust in Uni kids to get the work done on their own time, in their own ways.
Thinking outside the box is not only allowed, but encouraged. Look no further than the annual “Wylde Q. Chicken Award.” Founded and funded by the Class of ’72, the distinction goes to a student or teacher who pulled off an act of “spontaneous creativity” during the school year.
In 2018, the winners were Sarah Grubisich, Solomia Dzhaman and Ayah Jaber, who for a history class assignment created a web-based choose-your-own-adventure narrative that simulated the combat experiences of soldiers in both world wars.
As nominating teacher Ben Leff recounted, their exhibit went far beyond the PowerPoint slideshows most students submitted. In fact, their peers “actually lined up to take part.” You can check out past winners on the award’s website at uni.illinois.edu/
wylde-q-chicken-award.
Experimental academic designs — like the annual oral-history project where students conduct in-depth interviews around certain topics, or “Agora Week,” four days of unique, often student-taught courses — are cornerstones of the Uni experience.
Extracurricular involvement is the norm, not the exception. A small school means you can try a lot of things out.
Something Washington Post columnist and fellow Uni alum George Will and I had in common at age 12: We had no place on the basketball court. But Uni High’s no-cut teams gave us a chance to compete.
Because the probability that subfreshman Ethan — 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, 10-inch vertical — would’ve made the eighth-grade basketball squad at any other public middle school in town was zero. My father’s advice after watching my first game was, “On defense, you might want to try to stay between your man and the basket.”
But with the help of some dedicated coaches, and plenty of long, sweaty summer practices in Kenney Gym, I started for Uni’s varsity basketball team my senior year — while balancing commitments in the Madrigals — our Baroque a cappella group — and several school plays.
There are, no doubt, countless Uni athletes with stories like mine. Perhaps it’s ironic that many of Uni alums’ fondest memories took place on tracks, fields or courts or in pools.
Uni’s physical-education teachers are dedicated to their craft and committed to helping students test their limits. Our PE “final” is a 5K (3.1-mile) foot race at the end of the year.
Some things have changed since I’ve been there, possibly for the better. No longer do Uni hopefuls have to take and attach the Secondary School Admission Test as part of their applications.
Many prospective students lost hours of time and sleep over this standardized exam. SSAT scores were the basis for angsty arguments and comparisons at local middle-school lunch tables, and sometimes lasted among Uni kids even after they were admitted.
The school removed the SSAT requirement for equity’s sake. The test cost about $100 to take, creating a barrier to entry for families who couldn’t pay for prep materials or the test itself, administrators said.
Director Elizabeth Majerus has embarked on a mission to open Uni High’s doors to students of broader socioeconomic backgrounds. Uni’s longstanding reputation as a repository for professors’ kids is well-deserved — I’m no exception. For the first time, Uni is serving free- and reduced-price lunches catered by Hendrick House.
For all its eccentricities, Uni High is still high school. There’s stress, drama, bickering, bullying, rivalries, parties and pranks like anywhere else. Students’ workload and involvements make the population a little more insular than other high schools.
But if your kid is seeking a higher level of academic rigor, a change of scenery or a full schedule of out-of-school activities, they might want to give Uni a shot.
Just make sure Uni is their wish, not yours. And your student may find the school isn’t a great fit — it’s always better if they come by their interest organically.
So, Uni High, thanks for a great five years. May your traditions stay weird and your students stay weirder. Make the next century better than the last.