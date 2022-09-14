CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College’s enrollment is up this fall.
Preliminary numbers for 10 days into the start of the semester showed a student head count of 5,686, up 4.8 percent from the fall 2021 semester, according to Parkland spokeswoman Stephanie Stuart.
That includes 3,376 full-time equivalent students, reflecting a 3.3 percent increase over last fall, she said.
The preliminary count confirms what Parkland officials were hoping they’d see.
“We were cautiously optimistic,” said Parkland President Tom Ramage.
It’s been some time since Parkland has seen numbers like this, he said.
“Our fall semester enrollment for the last 10 years has been flat or down, so positive numbers are a welcome change,” he said.
While Parkland officials can’t point to any particular factor for the increase, Ramage said, “we do know that new student enrollment is up and our career and technical programs are the benefit of the enrollment increase.”
Among those programs seeing gains are those in health professions, automotive and diesel power equipment technician and dual-enrollments among high school students taking college classes at Parkland, Ramage said.
Enrollment numbers could still fluctuate a bit.
Registration was still underway this week for 13-week classes that begin on Monday, Ramage said.