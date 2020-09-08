CHAMPAIGN — When she was forwarded an unspecific voicemail earlier this summer from a man asking to speak with one of the Champaign Central marching band directors, Jennifer Currey didn’t make special note of the name of the caller, Ted Wolf.
“It was one of those calls that was like, ‘Should I return it or not?’” Currey said.
If she had noticed the last name, she might have remembered that she’d seen “Wolf” scattered about the plaques of award winners on the walls of the small, dingy band room at the high school.
The call was a meaningful one for Ted and his three brothers.
Band, after all, was the through-line for their family. Their parents, Robert and Barbara, grew up playing trumpet and cornet. Like their grandfather, three of the brothers played trombone, and the other played the drums.
“He was a maverick,” Ted, the youngest of the four, said with a laugh.
While the four had different interests, band was one thing they all had in common. And that meant Barbara, a highly involved stay-at-home mother, was a constant around the Central band program from 1969 to 1981.
“She helped out a lot in band and fed a lot of kids,” Ted said. “She was a second mom to a lot of guys in the band. Nobody ever left my mom’s house hungry, that’s for sure.”
Robert worked constantly as a doctor at Carle Foundation Hospital, but he still made it to most of his sons’ performances, Ted said.
After their sons graduated, Barbara and Robert didn’t forget about the Central band. Each year, they enjoyed attending the school’s jazz festival. When they died, Robert in 2015 and Barbara in May of this year, they asked that members of the Central band play at their funerals.
In their estate, they asked that their sons make some sort of donation, but they weren’t specific on where they wanted it to go. For the brothers, the destination was clear.
“The one common thread that all four of us brothers had was the Champaign Central marching band,” Ted said.
When he first spoke with Currey, he simply told her the family wanted to make a memorial contribution for their mother. They didn’t tell her an amount.
A few weeks later, she was notified the band would receive $25,000, a number that floored her and her husband, fellow Central director John Currey.
“It’s pretty unprecedented,” she said.
Ted Wolf will officially present the money to the Curreys on Thursday.
The Curreys don’t know what specifically the money will be used for. While the Wolfs aren’t specifying what area they’d like it to be spent on, they may use it toward paying for special guests at their jazz festival, or to start an endowment.
Jennifer Currey is impressed that nearly four decades after the youngest Wolf brother graduated, the Central band means so much to them.
“The sheer amount is incredible, but the emotional sentiment — we hear back from a lot of families about what Champaign Central band means to them,” she said. “We see the impact in the kids, but when one says ‘Thank you,’ it always means a lot. It’s validating that that kind of work with kids is creating really important emotional ties with other students.”