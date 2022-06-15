CHAMPAIGN — A year after coming up a few hundred votes shy of being seated on his alma mater’s board, Brad Uken appears poised to become a Parkland College trustee, after all.
At tonight’s meeting in Champaign, trustees will consider appointing the Mahomet resident and Parkland alum to the seat held by former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, who died last month at 75.
After graduating from Rantoul Township High, Uken attended Parkland for two years before transferring to Illinois State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness.
The 12-year Champaign Rotarian and longtime manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau has an extensive board background, serving in that role for the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, the Regional Water Supply Planning Committee and the Judicial Screening Committee.
If his appointment is approved, Uken would join a Parkland board that also includes Chair Jim Voyles, Jim Ayers, Maureen Banks, Jarrett Clem, Bianca Green and Dana Trimble.