FBI assisting in investigations of threats to Urbana schools
URBANA — A day that began with a harrowing “This is not a DRILL” alert to families and the cancellation of classes at Urbana’s high school and middle school ended with police centering their investigation on two individuals who detailed a possible school shooting and bomb threat in separate phone calls.
One appeared to be the voice of a male, the other a female, Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said, though they may have used software to disguise their voices and display fake phone numbers.
“We’re currently working with the FBI to determine who these people are,” Cervantes told The News-Gazette late Monday afternoon. “People think they are cloaked in invisibility on the internet — and they are not.”
Cervantes said he requested the assistance of the FBI, which he’s only done a few times over the years, given the number of similar threats made against central Illinois high schools just in the last week, including at Pana and Taylorville in Christian County and Virden North Mac in Macoupin County.
Plus, he added, having FBI resources can make the process of overcoming any technological hurdles in identifying suspects go “a lot quicker.”
The Urbana police department also received assistance from University of Illinois police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Secretary of State’s police, which all dispatched bomb-sniffing K-9s to the scene Monday. After “multiple sweeps” of both schools, there was “nothing indicative of pipe bombs” like those referenced in the threats, Cervantes said.
Police will continue their investigation today, with students across the district off for Election Day, and will have a heavier presence in the area of the middle and high schools when classes resume Wednesday morning, joining Urbana’s school resource officers on site, Cervantes said.
School was called off Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” police said, following a frightening hour-plus for all involved.
Before 8 a.m., Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum notified families and staff that all buses were being rerouted to Lincoln Square and the high school was on lockdown after the district “received a message regarding a possible shooting at UHS.”
A short while later, Urbana Middle School families were informed in an alert from school administration that classes were being canceled for the day not because of a threat against that school but after “UHS received threats this morning about a potential active shooter.”
Just before 9, Ivory-Tatum announced in an alert that “all students and staff are safe and off campus.”
Police later divulged that threats were made against both the middle and high school, with the first caller, a male, saying he “was going to kill students by shooting them,” followed a short time later by calls by a male and female making similar terroristic threats.