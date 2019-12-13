Five who've thrived: CU Schools Foundation's 2020 award winners
A Tennessee homeless advocate, a Chicago financial whiz and an acclaimed Washington state researcher headline the all-star cast of C-U public school grads who’ll be honored this spring by the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation. Here’s a brief introduction to the four-alum, one-business CUSF Class of 2020, whom you’ll be reading plenty more about leading up to the annual alumni recognition gala, set for April 4 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
TOI DENNIS
Distinguished Alumni Award
The 1994 Centennial grad turned a topic she experienced first-hand as a child into her life’s work. While researching the effects of homelessness on kids for her Ph.D., Dennis in 2012 opened the Serenity House Women’s Shelter, a Clarksville, Tenn., nonprofit that provides transitional housing and supportive services to homeless mothers and families while they work to achieve independent living.
KENT DAUTEN
Distinguished Alumni Award
From Champaign Central (Class of ’73) to the Ivy League, he earned an economics degree from Dartmouth and an MBA from Harvard before joining the working world. Dauten is the co-founding chairman of Keystone Capital, a Chicago private equity investment firm and entrepreneurial holding company. He has served on numerous boards and spent 16 years volunteering with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois.
KRISTINA OLSON
Distinguished Alumni Award
We first brought you the 1988 Urbana grad’s story last year, when she was awarded a MacArthur ‘genius grant’ for her work on understanding how children identify with social groups and the emergence of bias based on gender, race and class. The University of Washington associate professor and her grad students are now conducting the ambitious TransYouth Project, following 1,000 children aged 3-12 from 45 states.
TORI EXUM
Local Hero Award
You name it, the 1994 Centennial grad has volunteered for it: heading up Girl Scout Troop 2207 since 2010, serving in a variety of leadership roles with the C-U Optimist Club and co-founding with her husband the Illinois Truth Basketball program for at-risk kids, to name a few. The recently elected Urbana school board member has also provided foster care for 17 youth and adopted one child.
ART MART
Community Business Impact Award
Owned and operated the past 11 years by an Urbana Tiger (Courtney Ballard McKay ’87) and a Centennial Charger (Brian McKay ’92), Art Mart has been a local fixture since 1963, with a staff of mostly C-U public school grads. Its support of worthy causes includes hosting blood drives and assisting the Fraternal Order of Police, which provides summer camp experiences for local kids.