CHAMPAIGN — Every morning starting in the ninth grade at Urbana Junior High in 1968, Jerry Ragle would arrive for his job at IGA at 5 a.m. to unload the dairy truck. After he finished, he’d head to school, then return to the IGA, where he’d perform various tasks, like bagging groceries and walking them out to customers’ cars, running the cash register, and eventually ordering inventory, until around 9 p.m.
For a teenager, they were long days, but Ragle didn’t mind.
“I remember enjoying learning different things,” the 1972 Urbana High School graduate said. “At an early age, you don’t know what the rest of your life is going to be, but all of that stuff helped.”
For Ragle, the hard work started early in life. His father would get off work at the University of Illinois Press and head to one of the homes he was building as a hobby, some of which the family would move into. Ragle would help, performing tasks better suited to his “small, scrawny” body, he said, including running wires through the rafters.
By the time he was 25 years old, it simply made sense for him to own his own business, Ragle Dental Laboratory, which has been chosen as the recipient of the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation’s Local Business Community Impact Award, to be presented at its Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony on April 14 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
It isn’t just his business acumen that won him the award, though.
Ragle has served as one of the leaders of the Urbana Alumni Association for the last 20 years. He helped lead fundraising efforts, including those that helped pay for the high school’s athletic complex that was unveiled in 2011, and in 2018, he directed the association to give $50 to every teacher in the district to use at the IDEA Store, which had recently moved to Lincoln Square Mall.
“He’s always likes to help. He’s very involved with the community,” said his daughter, Natalie Swanson, who runs Ragle Dental Laboratory with her father. “All my life, I’ve known him to be a part of different things. Whether it’s in our community or in our industry. He always steps up and is involved.”
Ragle didn’t necessarily know he was building up the acumen to open his own business when he began helping his father build houses in the sixth grade. After finishing the house his family moved into, his father decided to keep going, eventually building 12 homes before his death at age 59.
As Ragle looks back, he realizes that the whole time, he was building the skills he’d one day use as a business owner.
“We knew the ropes in the sense of how to build a home,” Ragle said. “How to go to a bank, how to how to get a construction loan, get affidavits, you know, and pay the bills. All this stuff early on kind of entered into me wanting to go into business for myself. So it was pretty easy.”
A year after graduating high school, Ragle married his wife, Ginny. His grocery store job didn’t afford him the ability to buy a house, so instead, he built one.
After working at a dental laboratory making crowns, dentures and other supplies, he decided to break out on his own several years later, opening a new office with just one client.
The day he told his wife of his plans to quit his job and open his own business, she sprung some news of her own.
“She goes, ‘Great, I’m pregnant,’” he said with a laugh. “That didn’t stop us.”
Over the last 47 years, the business of making crowns and dentures has evolved. Now, in his building on First Street, he can bring up a 3D model of a patient’s teeth, from which he can design a crown or denture that will be crafted in one of the many 3D printers on the premises.
It’s an evolution that’s excited the 68-year-old Ragle, even as he considers retirement, something his daughter is unsure will ever happen.
“He says he wants to retire, and I’m like, ‘What are you going to do?’” Swanson said. “Because he’s always needing to be doing something. He can never just sit down and relax. ... He likes learning new information, and he always wants to step up and help.”