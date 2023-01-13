For Unit 4, out with the old school buses, in with 20 replacements
CHAMPAIGN — Twenty new diesel-engine new school buses are headed to the Unit 4 garage, with delivery expected sometime this fall.
Champaign school board members signed off this week on the $2,920,459.50 acquisition, which district transportation Director Bradley Carriveau said includes trade-in values of some of the 20 older buses the new models will replace.
Unit 4 is ordering three types of buses on five-year payment plans, which amounts to $632,819.74 annually:
— 10 special needs buses with wheelchair lifts and air conditioning, at a cost of $137,888 apiece, from Central States Bus Sales.
— Six conventional buses with room for 71, plus underneath storage, at a cost of $133,913.25 apiece, from Midwest Bus Corp.
— Four transit buses with room for 84, A/C and underneath storage, at a cost of $184,525 apiece, from Central States.
“Why diesel? People are asking: Why not green alternatives, like propane, electric and so forth?” Carriveau said during his presentation.
Among other reasons, he said, diesel currently “still has the most miles per gallon efficiency compared to the other engines. They also have longer warranties (five years vs. two for gasoline engines).”
Noting the growth of the electric vehicle industry, including in Illinois, board member Kathy Shannon encouraged the department to “stay on top of all the available opportunities” to invest in non-diesel buses “as soon as it is feasible for us.”
In other board business:
— Superintendent Shelia Boozer called the room’s attention to the district’s snazzy, new-look website (champaignschools.org), featuring a video home page.
— The board approved three new hires — Dani Glasgow as assistant director of transportation and Christine Borrmann and Arabella Ramirez as assistant directors of the Kids Plus program.
— The board also signed off on the design of Barkstall Elementary‘s new playground (total cost of $256,121, $147,939 of it going toward equipment) and no more than $39,728 for a designing, building and construction administrative services agreement for electrical upgrades at Jefferson Middle School, where overloaded circuit breakers “regularly” blow in classrooms, Unit 4 Director of Capital Projects and Planning Elizabeth Stegmaier said.