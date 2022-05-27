ARCOLA — The popular principal whose story inspired residents young and old to plant signs, wear shirts and share stories with the hashtag “#SigristStrong” will be remembered during commencement ceremonies tonight in Arcola.
Earlier this week, former Arcola Junior-Senior High School Principal Lisa Sigrist lost her battle with a rare form of cancer. She was 55.
“She was so particular about graduation and how to do it properly,” said her successor, Nick Lindsey, who succeeded Mrs. Sigrist at the start of the current school year. “She taught us how to do it. She’ll be missed dearly, and we will have a moment of silence in her honor.”
Lindsey worked for four years with Mrs. Sigrist, who was at the helm at Arcola for 12 years.
“First and foremost, she cared about her students and loved them all dearly,” he said. “That was very evident by the extra time she would put in. There was never a doubt where her heart was and what her goal was. She was extremely respected both in this school and out of this school.”
Prior to coming to Arcola, Mrs. Sigrist spent 21 years at Arthur, where she was a math teacher, athletic director and coach.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. June 4 at Walnut Grove Christian Church, 12930 E. County Road 1700 North, Arcola. Burial will be in Arcola Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. June 3 at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola.