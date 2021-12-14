CHAMPAIGN — For Champaign police Officer Jeremy Canales, incoming director of security and safety for Unit 4 Schools, what emotions does this new opportunity bring?
As he said at Monday night’s school board meeting, shortly after his appointment: “A bit of sadness, and excitement at the same time.”
Canales, who’s worked in law enforcement for 27 years — the last 20 with Champaign police — knows he’s moving on from the department while staffing is relatively shallow.
But having partnered with the school district for years, he’s optimistic for how the brand-new role could help fight the problems he’s been working to solve.
“As we know, there’s been a lot of violence in our community, and as an individual joining a team who’s trying to combat that violence, I’ve done it on the law-enforcement side and now I want to step to the Unit 4 side to see if I can help out there,” Canales told school board members on Monday.
The man whom the board unanimously approved to head its security operations is Midwest born and raised, having grown up in Erie, Mich., across the border from Toledo, Ohio.
Canales knew he wanted to work in law enforcement from the time he was in high school, when a job-aptitude tests led him in that direction, he said.
So he studied criminal justice at Bowling Green State and Ferris State universities, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1994.
Straight out of college, he joined the Rapid City Police Department in South Dakota as a patrol officer. He stayed for seven years.
Wanting to get closer to family, himself from Michigan and wife Lara from Ohio, “God led us to Illinois,” Canales said. He began as a patrol officer for Champaign in 2001.
“We wanted to be close to home, but not that close to home, and it was close enough,” Canales said. “Champaign’s got a lot to do, and for all intents and purposes, it’s a great community with a lot of great people in it.”
During his run as a police officer, Canales racked up years of experience in schools. He served as a resource officer at Edison Middle School for six years — where he’s also coached track and field since 2015 — and worked two years as a liaison officer at a Rapid City high school.
And he has some teaching experience of his own, having instructed up-and-coming officers at the University of Illinois Police Training Institute for 11 years.
“He understands the importance of building strong, trusting relationships with students, staff and the community, and sees this as one of the most important aspects of a school safety program,” said Ken Kleber, Unit 4’s assistant superintendent of human resources.
“Being out and about, training, teaching and helping people” are what Canales said got him into police work. The “incredible diversity and people” are what made him stay, he said.
That’s why leaving the job after nearly three decades “was not an easy choice.”
“I still struggle with it a bit because they become family too,” he said.
With his six years as Edison’s resource officer, district officials let him know about the new position when it opened up and encouraged him to apply, Canales said.
He was chosen from a pool of five candidates. Canales starts near the beginning of next month.
In the meantime, he and district staff will finalize the “large umbrella” of roles and responsibilities he’ll be asked to fulfill.
According to the district’s agenda, his position “will ultimately be responsible for any safety and security staff that are either district employees or outside contractors.”
“It’s going to be teamwork; it’s not ‘I’ve got the football and I’m going to run it myself,’” Canales said. “This problem’s way too big for just one person to tackle. With a group of us, I think we can help to curb some of it.”
Canales looks at the schools like small towns, where security has to build relationships with other townspeople — students and staff alike.
“When I was in Unit 4, working in the schools, I recognized the connection we can make with our community when we’re closer to it,” Canales said. “In the law-enforcement capacity, I think I’m limited as to what I can do, and in this capacity, I hope that it’s a much greater effort with a much bigger team, to try to work with our youth and try to help them guide in the right direction.”
Security was a recurring theme of Monday’s meeting, with several members of the public and board members describing their experiences with the hourlong lockdown Dec. 3 at Central High School after a string of fights and a gun scare midway through the day.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board approved the final contracts for the security firm Canales will oversee next semester — AGB Investigative Services — along with eight touchless, dual-lane metal detectors from Evolv Technology that will be installed at Central and Centennial high schools.