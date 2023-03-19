CHAMPAIGN — Veronica Schuchart arrived at Savoy United Methodist Church on the evening of Feb. 1, 2019, to pick her brother up from his weekly Boy Scouts meeting without an inkling that night would change her life in a completely unexpected way.
Then a 15-year-old Champaign Central sophomore, Schuchart had no idea the day was a monumental one for the Boy Scouts of America national organization, which had announced 16 months earlier that this would be the day that girls would officially be able to become Scouts.
While they’d be joining their own separate troops, every badge and requirement would be the same.
When she walked into the large sanctuary where the Boy Scouts held their meetings, Schuchart was surprised to see girls.
“I saw (Scoutmaster) Tiffany (Armas) standing there and I asked for the sheet to sign up, and I signed up,” she said. “I was like, ‘This was a meant-to-be moment.’”
The thought of joining Boy Scouts had never occurred to Schuchart before that day, and not only because she had no idea girls could join.
The longtime ballerina simply didn’t enjoy one of the main Scouting activities.
“I hated camping,” she said. “In the back of my head, I was just like, ‘If I hate this, I’ll just quit.’”
Armas’ daughter, Tara, had thought plenty about what it would be like to join the Boy Scouts. She enjoyed outdoor activities and watched with envy as her older sibling, Joel, took off for Camp Drake in rural Fairmount each summer and for the four High Adventure camps across the country, which test Scouts in extreme conditions.
“I was secretly jealous,” she said, “but I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m ever going to be able to do this stuff,’ so I never told anybody.”
With Champaign-Urbana’s Boy Scout Troop 101 looking for a scoutmaster for the girls’ troop they were committed to creating, Tiffany Armas pondered whether she might be able to take on the position.
“I went home and asked Tara, ‘Would you be interested in Scouting?’” her mother said. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ I had no idea.”
With Tiffany Armas as their first scoutmaster, Schuchart, Tara Armas and six others became founding members of Troop 2119, as it was coined. Four years later, the troop has 28 members.
“It’s incredible the person I’ve become through Scouting,” said Tara Armas, now a senior at Centennial. “Boy Scouts ultimately saved my life. I was going down a really dark path, and I kind of found my way out of it through spending time outside, meeting really good people. You get so caught up in the people at school who are going to bully you for doing stuff like this ... and then you get out at camp, and it’s just completely different.”
❖ ❖ ❖
Three months after that first meeting, Schuchart changed her mind about camping.
The troop was at Camp Drake for the night, and after playing games until it was too dark to see, they retreated to their camp, where they lay down and looked up at the stars. When Tara Armas and Schuchart retreated to their tent, the high winds kept them from sleeping, but that only made the night more memorable.
“We just talked the whole night, and it was so fun,” Schuchart said.
The group quickly became tight-knit, and support from Troop 101 was always strong, Tiffany Armas said. The two troops both meet at the same time each week at Savoy United Methodist Church but sequester themselves in different rooms.
Support from the outside, though, has been rocky as the public becomes accustomed to the new reality.
For instance, at Tara Armas’ first High Adventure trip to Seabase, a water-based camp in the Florida Keys that involves sailing, scuba diving and fishing, she noticed that accommodations for girls weren’t as comfortable as those for the boys. Girls had only previously been allowed to attend as part of the more limited Venturing program.
At summer camp at Camp Drake, which Tara Armas and Schuchart attended before working there two years later, they faced pushback from boys.
“I had students who didn’t believe I should be in Boy Scouts,” Schuchart said. “I had boys who asked, ‘Can I do my public-speaking merit badge that’s a 10-minute speech about why you shouldn’t be my teacher?’ It was just standing strong and believing that I should be there and I deserved to be in this space.”
When Schuchart would go to schools and talk to kids about Scouting, she said, people would automatically assume she was talking about Girl Scouts, a program less focused on outdoor activities.
In another instance, a leader from a troop in Indiana asked Tara Armas if the requirements for an Eagle Scout badge, which she and Schuchart both received, were different for girls. The pretext, she thinks, was that she was given a shortcut because she was a girl.
Those experiences “taught me what it’s going to be like in the real world as far as sexism and what people are going to be like,” she said. “It taught me to stand my ground.”
In fact, the girls of Troop 2119 went out of their way to prove that they deserved to be a part of the organization. At Philmont, a High Adventure camp that involves choosing a hiking route through a mountainous area in New Mexico, the troop chose one of the most difficult paths, which involved hiking over six mountain peaks over several days.
One day, they battled a relentless hailstorm and freezing temperatures as they trudged their way to the next camp. When they finally arrived, several of the girls showed signs of hypothermia, which they cured by eating hot food and huddling together in their tents overnight.
“They didn’t want to do it to just check the box,” Tiffany Armas said. “They wanted to prove that they earned it.”
During a trip to Summit Bechtel Reserve, which focuses on adventure and extreme sports like ziplining, skateboarding, rafting and shooting, Tara Armas broke her leg. A month later, with a boot on her lower leg and hiking poles acting as crutches, she went on a multi-day canoeing trek at Northern Tier in Minnesota. For most of the trip, Schuchart carried the canoe when they hiked to each body of water.
In 2019, during the group’s first Klondike Derby, which involves a race between troops and a contest that pits their skills against each other, Troop 2119 won the skills half of the competition.
“We worked as hard as we could in the months leading up, and we were not expecting that,” Schuchart said.
❖ ❖ ❖
Someday, Tara Armas and Schuchart hope, girls won’t have to explain why they’re members of Boy Scouts. The group’s official name is now Scouting BSA, although the words “Boy Scouts of America” are still at the top of its website.
Girls and boys are even allowed to be in the same troop if it is too small to segregate by gender. When more girls have graduated from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, that may be beneficial, Tara Armas thinks.
“It’s a difficult question, because I would love it to be all of us together, but my fear would be that the boys would take over,” she said. “I see it. When the girls try to do something (with the boys), they kind of stand behind the boys. There are so many times when (the boys) are trying to be chivalrous and doing things for them. I think it would be great if we were at a point where girls are willing to take initiative because they’ve been in the program since (Cub Scouts).”
For now, the members of the ever-growing Troop 2119 are happy with the separation.
“I love how it currently is,” said Schuchart, now a freshman at Cornell College in Iowa who recently aged out of Boy Scouts. “The reason I fell in love with Scouting was the initial camaraderie of it and this shared experience of being women in Scouting.”
One day, they hope, girls like Schuchart and Tara Armas won’t have to prove they belong in Boy Scouts, and when they head to their first Scout meeting, it won’t be a surprise when she sees a group of girls.
“They can tell their grandkids, ‘I was there when it was just boys,’” Tiffany Armas said. “They’ll say, ‘What?’ What do you mean?’”