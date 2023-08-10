TUSCOLA — Among the most prominent changes visitors and students at Tuscola High School will notice this fall is a new electronic scoreboard/video board at Memorial Field.
It’s one of several upgrades to the facility that hosts football and track and field. Others include new bleachers that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a new press box and new lighting.
“This will be the biggest board south of I-80 and maybe the biggest one in the state,” school board member Wade Wilcox said.
“It’s massive. It’s gaudy,” football coach Andy Romine said.
The board is 42 feet high and 26 feet wide and will feature a state-of-the-art sound system.
And taxpayers shouldn’t fret: The $500,000 tab for this scoreboard and an indoor one for basketball was picked up by sponsors.
The public will get its first in-game look at the Warriors’ Sept. 1 home opener against Carlyle. (Tuscola opens the season the Friday before in a 7 p.m. matchup against Peru St. Bede at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.)
Wilcox said he volunteered to get private sponsors to pay for it after speaking with representatives from several area schools. He also secured sponsorships for the new basketball scoreboard.
“It’s not just about football and not just about track,” he said. “There’s an educational component that comes with it from Daktronics.”
Wilcox said it was time to do something with the scoreboard, which had been operated on a patchwork basis for years. He said the school will offer a class for students to help make content that will be shown on it.
Romine said Tracy Hornaday will also teach a class dealing with the marketing involved, while the people who had been in charge of running the old scoreboard will continue to operate the fancy new one.
Romine, who will start his eighth season as head coach and 15th overall at Tuscola, said he hopes the new football board will be ready for the home opener, as football, and sports in general, is a big deal at the school.
“There’s not an organization in our school that involves more kids than football, and I’m sure that’s true at a lot of schools,” he said.
Wilcox said it was amazing how many people were willing to put in “quite a chunk of money” to sponsor the new board. He said people from all different monetary levels will be given a chance to advertise.
The videoboard can be used for a variety of functions — even to show movies.
Other improvements
The old home bleachers will be switched over to the visiting side, replacing stands that seated only about 75 people.
“We probably had the biggest joke of a visitors seating section you could ever imagine,” Romine said. “Now it’s a nice, centered, symmetrical visitors area.”
The new home bleachers, some of which will feature stadium seating with backs and cushions, are 50 yards wide, running between each 25-yard line.
A smaller segment of bleachers will be moved to one end zone to serve as the home of the Black Pack student section, while another segment will be moved to the start/finish area on the track.
The 50-year-old press box that was supposed to be temporary will be replaced by a new one.
New LED lighting and poles were also installed.
“Our light poles were old,” Wilcox said. “The last playoff game, they were swaying 4 feet each way.”
The natural-grass field will be retained.
There are also major changes ongoing inside the school, including new locker rooms and a new weight room. In the meantime, during summer practice, football players are using either their cars or the high-jump area.
“The entire south side of the high school is gutted and renovated,” Romine said. “It was built in ’54. Renovations will continue through the fall and into the spring in the cafeteria and new theater/drama area.”