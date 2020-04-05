Kathy Brake’s final year of teaching definitely isn’t panning out as planned, what with schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic: ‘I have never encountered anything like this in 39 years’ of teaching.
But she is making the most of it: directing her final play and exploring new teaching techniques. She opened up to staff writer Alexandria Kobryn on her post-retirement plans and her notorious pig collection.
You teach fifth grade at Fisher Grade School. Did you always know you wanted to be a teacher?
I always knew. I loved school and always idolized my teachers. I have not always taught fifth grade but have since 1994-95. I started out teaching Title I Reading and then applied for a transfer to a vacant fifth-grade position.
What’s one important change you think needs to be made in the education system?
There have been many changes in education throughout my career. One change I think needs to happen is less testing of our kids! Accountability is necessary, but I feel we, as teachers, are losing the creativity of our craft in many instances.
You just directed your final play after 38 years, ‘Burgertown.’ How did you become involved in theater? Do you have a history with directing/acting/theater?
I have no theatrical training but acted in plays in high school and community theater groups. I didn’t direct my first year of teaching but starting with my second year and beyond for 38 years. I am a musician (piano), so it makes directing musicals a little easier.
I heard you collect pigs. Where did your interest in pigs stem from?
Yes, I collect pigs and have since my first year of teaching. It all happened because of a technology plan my colleagues and I were writing. We were asked to describe a typical day of a student in 2025. Part of that scenario included a student bringing a Personal Information Generator (PIG), aka laptop computer, to class to research and communicate. My colleague at the time loved cows, so when I set up my classroom, I used pig decor, and fifth grade became “the barnyard.” Over the years, the students have looked for special pigs as gifts. I had over 300 at one time but have started sending them home with students past and present. My 4-foot class Christmas tree has mostly pig ornaments with a few Cubs thrown in.
Do you have any post-retirement plans? What will you miss the most about teaching and directing? Do you plan on staying involved in any way?
My post-retirement plans are to read, maybe travel and spend more time with the grandkids. I do plan to substitute when asked. I’d like to keep a connection to the kids and teachers of Fisher schools. I will definitely miss the kids! I have enjoyed watching them grow up to be whatever their chosen profession is and to know I had a little part in that. Most of all, I will miss my “Fisher Family,” my colleagues over the last 39 years. I have learned so much from them, and it will be strange not to interact with them every day.
Do you have any specific books on your reading list or destinations you’ve been dying to travel to?
I would like to go to Germany someday. Most of my ancestors are from Germany, and I can speak a little German, so I’d love to visit the places my family is from.
How do you like to unwind when you’re not at work? Do you have any favorite hobbies?
I’m a TV junkie! Currently I am binge-watching “West Wing” and anything on the Hallmark Channel! I also like game shows.
What has being a teacher during the coronavirus pandemic been like? What adjustments have you had to make? Have you experienced anything like this in your 39 years?
I have never encountered anything like this in 39 years. Right now, we are on spring break, but next week will bring new challenges as we try to meet the educational needs of the students we teach. E-learning is something I’m not afraid to explore. We are certainly sailing in uncharted waters.
If you could have dinner with any celebrity, dead or alive, who would it be, and why?
There are so many, but I’d probably have to say Patsy Cline, my favorite country singer. She was and continues to be a huge influence on singers today.
What would you choose as your last meal?
Chicken breast with sweet and sour sauce, baked potato and salad bar from The Ribeye! Love it!