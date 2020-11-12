Gifford Grade School student council members showed their appreciation to military veterans on Wednesday.
The students worked in shifts to hand out care packages that included a star cookie, bookmark and personalized card.
“Veterans were asked to call and reserve a care package and then pick it up at the drive-up station set up outside the school,” student council sponsor Sandy Beherns said. “They also sent care packages and signs to Country Health nursing home for the veterans residing there.”
— Dave Hinton