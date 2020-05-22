11
Annual awards handed out this week — virtually, of course — by the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana:
Jen Smith Living Legendary Award: To Andrea Rundell, “for her dedication to our community as she works tirelessly to empower women, increase community capacity and support women who face barriers in society.”
Elizabeth Alexander Spirit Award: To Lonndon Blake, “for her commitment to our community as her impact is invaluable and her positivity is admirable.”
Sustainer Community Impact Award: To Danielle Wilberg, “for advocating for women’s access to higher education, promoting an athletic mentoring program” and remaining actively engaged in Junior League on the national level.
Mission Partner Award: To Two Men & A Truck, “for their mission to give back to the community by donating their moving services.”
Student scholarships, each worth $750 apiece: Leah Fields (Champaign Central), Abby Guido (St. Thomas More), Molly Sweeny (Urbana), Minji Choi (Uni), Amelia Nelson (Judah Christian); and First in the Family scholarship recipients Jael Lugano (Urbana) and Dominick Fuentes (Central).
2022
When Vic Zimmerman now plans to retire as Monticello district superintendent — a full year later than originally scheduled.
Among the reasons for the change, which was proposed by school board members: a $35 million construction project, followed by building realignments and training a new transportation director.
Said board President Gary Huisinga: “The events of the past few weeks regarding COVID-19 and remote learning just added to a long list — including construction, classroom changes and transition, principal changes, financial challenges coming and negotiations — that will all go much smoother with Dr. Zimmerman’s experience and consistency in that office.”
27
Mentees in the CU 1-to-1 program set to graduate from Champaign high schools:
Centennial: Divontae Bailey, Aliyah Brown, Cameron Cole, Angel Diaz, Jariyah Dillon, Chyna Eldridge, Colton Grimes, Taylor Hale, Jasmyn Hoffman, Termarion Howard, Dayanna James, Jamel Jones, Bryson McClendon, Basha Milam, Shayrea Netter and Tyson Sigler.
Central: Ashanti Adams, Pascual Andres, Breanna Binion, Misael Carmona, Keondra Howell, Madison Osler and Godelieve Tshimanga.
Novak Academy: Tommy Epperson, Brenton Golding and Perla Juarez.
St. Thomas More: Tyronn Lee.