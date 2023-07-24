To subscribe, click here.
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — State Farm Center will host two Unit 4 high school graduation ceremonies in one day in 2024.
At Monday night’s meeting, school board members signed off on a change to commencement, one that will have Central move from its longtime home of Krannert Center for the Performing Arts to State Farm for a 4 p.m. ceremony on May 28, to be followed at 8 p.m. by Centennial.
Central joining Centennial at State Farm Center will cost the district more, Deputy Superintendent Laura Taylor said, adding: “They did give us a deal.”
Monday night's administrative hires: Tara Olson (Early Childhood Center principal), Abby Hlinka (Dr. Howard dean of students), Tina Jordahl (Central dean of students) and Robert Lopez (Centennial AD/assistant principal). https://t.co/faWEhya8Ru— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) July 25, 2023
The move to the bigger arena means no more limited seating for families of Central grads. Centennial families don’t need tickets to enter the home of the basketball Illini, said Taylor, who envisions that Central will adopt the same approach.
It’s “an example of ‘we heard, we listened’” to feedback from Central families, school board President Gianina Baker said.