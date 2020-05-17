Each year, CU 1-to-1 mentors have the opportunity to boast about their mentees — in the form of one-page essays addressed to the organization’s scholarship foundation board. The reward for the three winning students, along with a $6,000 scholarship for post-secondary education: a plaque and another proud moment to celebrate with their mentor.
Before their high school journey officially ends, we asked this year’s award winners and their mentors: Looking back 20 years from now, what’s one thing you’ll always remember about your relationship with your mentor/mentee?
GRIT AWARD
Presented to: A student who has overcome hardship to succeed and has persisted despite obstacles.
And the winner is ... Dayanna James of Centennial High School, nominated by Julia Schmidt.
James says: “My mentor, Julia, has been the best these past years. She helps me with problems in school and at home. I love my mentor, because she hears me out and understands. She makes me wanna sign up and be a mentor, too, in a couple of years, because it’s about building bonds with one another.
“And what I’ve experienced with Julia, I would love to experience with my mentee. I definitely will remember this experience with my mentor 20 years from now.”
Schmidt says: “I think I’ll remember how she stood up to facing her mom moving to Indiana, how they both faced that issue. She was a senior and didn’t want to move to Indiana during her senior year. ... I just thought she didn’t have a solid place to stay and she just hung in there.
“She started with a friend ... then an aunt, then a cousin. I’ll always remember how she faced that challenge.”
VISION AWARD
Presented to: A student who has articulated a clear goal for the future and has already taken steps toward that goal.
And the winner is ... Ashanti Thomas of Urbana High School, nominated by Julie Shirley.
Thomas says: “I’ll always remember how she supported me, and we always talked about my goals together and how I can achieve them. It really helped how alike we were and how she really helped me with my goals and my future.”
Shirley says: “I will always remember that we had fun together. We were a great match. It didn’t seem so at the beginning, but over the years, we became very comfortable with each other, and we always had a good time.
“She was always up for anything I suggested. I taught her how to sew, and she made a top when she was in fifth grade. We tie-dyed T-shirts. We always had a good time — putting puzzles together, playing games, especially trivia games, and making all kinds of crafty things.
“I looked forward to seeing her every week, and I’m pretty sure she liked seeing me as well. It has been a fun journey, and I hope we will be able to remain friends through the years ahead.”
JFG AWARD
Presented to: An Urbana High School graduate who has shown the ability to rise above expectations, is dependable, and pushes himself or herself to achieve.
And the winner is ... Christian Bautista, nominated by D.J. Morton.
Bautista says: “I will cherish how D.J. impacted my life for the better. When we started to meet, he showed me if I work hard, I could have a better way of living than what I was used to seeing.
“D.J. was never judgmental, so I felt completely comfortable going to him with all my problems, good or bad. Whenever I did have a problem, D.J. would never give me a definitive answer. He would tell me what he would do if he were in my situation or tell me how he handled the situation if he had already gone through it.
“By doing this, it made me mature in my thinking because I had to think of my own solution and the long-term effects it would have.”
Morton says: “Twenty years from now, I think that something I will remember would be how open we were when sharing, interpreting and receiving information when we discuss our topics of the week. They would range from sports and social climate to finance and past experience.”
THE GRADUATES: The CU 1-to-1 Class of 2020
Itzel Ambrocio
Christian Bautista
Kynzee Boastick
Kimberly Boch-Landaverde
Adam Christman
Isabelle Gibb
Liberty Gibb
Izabella Hall
Travon Harris
Briah Harris-Howard
Matthew Horner
Rayshonna Hoskins
Dayanna James
Kiariah Lawrence
Sebastian Marlow
Emerson Owens
Vanessa Ramon Calderon
Mariana Redenbaugh
Jocelyn Shipman
Antaneice Sibley
Faith Smith
Alexis Stallworth
Ashanti Thomas
Tonaea Webb
Tionna Winn
Traeton Woods