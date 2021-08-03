URBANA — Health setbacks have prompted one of the longest-serving elected board members in the history of the Urbana school district to announce his retirement.
District officials are now accepting applications for the position that John Dimit will leave Aug. 18 after nearly 34 years of continuous service.
“In the last two years, I have experienced a major stroke and now a major heart attack,” Dimit told the board of his June 10 health crisis.
On June 29, Dimit delivered a nine-minute statement to his six fellow school board members and district administrators in which he revealed his reasons for leaving, not the least of which was a diagnosis of early-stage Parkinson’s, “with its chronic unrelenting progressive deterioration of my physical, emotional and mental capabilities, accelerated by stress.”
“This has led me to the very difficult realization that well before this progression becomes burdensome to me or the district, it is time for me to step aside,” he said.
Dimit, 72, was re-elected last year from Sub-District 7, which encompasses mostly the Thomas Paine and Wiley elementary school communities. When he was first elected in 1987, board members ran districtwide.
“I am the last of the board members who was elected districtwide,” he said. “I always made a point to take a look at every student, no matter where they come from in the district.”
The former director of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission for many years before his retirement around 2008, Dimit said in an interview that he ran for the school board in the late 1980s because he felt there “were a couple areas the district needed improvement” on.
“Interestingly, when you get on the board, you realize things are a lot more complicated, and you have to be prepared to address a multitude of issues,” he said. “Some of the early things I worked on were not at all what I got elected for.”
Working as a youth leader with teens back then, Dimit said his perspective was more focused on the high school, but he soon came to realize that “more work was needed at the elementary and kindergarten levels.”
“At the time, we didn’t think of preschool,” he said. “The district was not even offering all-day kindergarten. That was one of the first things I worked on.”
He also cited other accomplishments he is proud to have been part of: a comprehensive arts program that led to an extended school day; passage of a school-facilities sales tax; a plan to “leave the ‘60s behind” and bring “modern vitality” to buildings, athletic facilities and outdoor spaces; and developing a “transparent, accurate and responsible” budget process.
“My attention has been on facilities and the quality of our staff and the relationships between management and union. I’m pretty proud of the movement we’ve made in those areas,” said Dimit, who has outlasted several superintendents.
Dimit urged his colleagues to work toward developing students into leaders and asked them to pursue an endowment for a school board student leadership seminar series, for which the ever-prepared board member had a draft proposal ready to share with President Paul Poulosky and Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum.
“The desired legacy of all district leaders — elected, volunteer or staff — is to leave the district a better place than we found it, and preparing our students to be tomorrow’s leaders is certainly a major pillar of that objective,” he said.
Poulosky joked that he first ran for school board 10 years ago because something that Dimit said on the WDWS radio show “A Penny for Your Thoughts” irritated him.
“I’ve really grown to admire the dedication and work he’s done ... setting long-term goals and doing what you say you are going to do,” Poulosky said. “I’ve learned a lot from him.
“He knows a ton about finance through his work with the RPC. That’s been a huge help.”
Although his doctors have told him that stress can exacerbate his Parkinson’s, Dimit said he and Poulosky have agreed that he will continue to serve on the board’s facilities committee.
He insisted that working on capital improvements projects will not stress him out.
“It’s a lot of fun to take all the pieces and parts and come up with a cohesive and affordable plan,” he said. “That is one of my strengths and was at the RPC. I feel pretty fine.”
Requirements for those interested in applying for Dimit’s position can be found on the district’s website at usd116.org.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 13. The board intends to do interviews during a special meeting Aug. 31 and have the new board member seated at its Sept. 7 meeting.