CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College plans to launch a much-needed expansion for its growing surgical-technology program, with the new space hopefully ready for students next fall.
Surgical technologists — who work in operating rooms at hospitals and surgical centers — are in such high demand, Parkland can’t graduate enough students to fill even the local need, according to Kim Pankau, Parkland’s dean of health professions.
“Not even close,” she said.
An expansion of the surgical-technology program space, which hasn’t been remodeled since 1997, has been in the planning stages since last year, Pankau said.
Now the project is moving forward with the help of a $320,000 federal Community Project Funding grant.
The program will be moving from Parkland’s L wing to a much larger space in the B wing, and will include a new mock operating room for training, scrub area, classroom, storage and offices, with equipment and technology simulating what takes place in real operating rooms, Pankau said.
It will also have improved equipment to record students to help assess their skills in performing various tasks, she said.
The program’s current space in the L wing will be allocated to another health professions program, Pankau said.
When the surgical-technology program began 50 years ago, it was a non-degree certification program, she said. Now, it’s a two-year degree program, and its graduates are snapped up quickly by health care providers.
Graduates seeking employment have a 100 percent chance of job placement, and due to the shortage in that field, “they are hired usually before they even graduate,” Pankau said.
Surgical technologists are often considered to be a surgeon’s right hand, she said. They count every instrument used in a procedure before it starts and again after it is completed to make sure they’re all accounted for and hand surgeons the instruments they need while the procedure is underway.
Parkland accepts a new class of up to 20 surgical-technology students once a year, and classes begin in the fall, though one of the challenges is getting the word out to prospective students that such a field even exists, Pankau said.
Surgical technologists start out earning about $21 an hour, with the local median starting rate at about $23 an hour, she said.
Embedded in the surgical-technology program is a sterile-processing program — which is taught as part of surgical technology or can be taken separately as a one-course certification program, she said.
The remodeling in the B wing for the new surgical-technology space will run about $200,000, and Parkland had planned to use the rest of the grant money to buy a used portable X-ray machine for another one of its 14 health-professions programs, radiologic technology.
However, funding for that equipment was provided by the Parkland College Foundation, so some of the grant money can be used to expand another program — with radiologic technology also being high on the list of those Parkland would like to expand, Pankau said.
Parkland currently accepts just 18 students a year for radiologic technology and would like to add capacity to accept 22 to 24, she said.
There’s still time to apply for Parkland’s health-professions programs for next year. March 1 is the deadline for priority consideration, but the programs continue to accept students even after that date until they’re filled, Pankau said.