2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 15
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Friday, Blue Ridge student Kalyn Warner will take us behind-the-scenes at the school in Farmer City.
This year’s crew:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Reyse Mussard
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Juniors held a bake sale and raised $117 for Crisis Nursery. Ashley Morgan visited to talk how the nursery helps people. Pictured left to right; Megan Wiarda, Ashley Morgan and Briana Ballard. — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
The Round Table is an online live-streaming service for athletics (theroundtable.tv). Doug Davis and Matt Schrock are the faces and voices of the live-streams and over the past few years have brought the Knights to fans all over the country. The Round Table streams volleyball, football, boys basketball, and girls basketball games throughout the school year. — Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola
Athletes from Arcola brought home two gold, one silver and one bronze medal — as well as a fifth-place award — at the Region I Special Olympics basketball skills competition. — Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong
The school hosted the Kickapoo District Winter Retreat, 165 students socializing and listening to guest speaker John Roe. — Emily Rogers
Bement
Chloe Greenarch talks Kenzi Rhye through blood donation as student council members volunteered to help the Red Cross at the school’s annual blood drive. — Braden Fogerson
BHRA
The Rhetoric 102 class made a meme presentation on a potential World War III topic. This presentation was done by Saddie Penrod, Lexi Hudson and Hannah Pitzer. — Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge
English teacher Don Anton got Mix 94.5’s Teacher of the Month. Blue Ridge FFA’s Food Science teams competed at LSA, and Sammi Boogren placed first overall. Varsity Scholastic Bowl Team A went 5-3 and Varsity Team B went 3-5 at the IHSSBCA Tournament at Mattoon. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Senior Mackenzie Britton was nominated as Charger Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the dance team which finished second at the Charleston IDTA Regional Competition. Pictured: the Charger Dance team. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
Art students showed off their talents. Pictured are pieces from Abby Wenzel, Alexa Sutton and Lily Weaver. — Julia Wilson
Cissna Park
Last Tuesday, varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball teams hosted competition from Indiana (South Newton). Pictured: the Timberwolves’ student section. — Abbi Kaeb
DeLand-Weldon
In the week leading up to homecoming on Jan. 11, the school participated in dress-up days. Pictured: elementary school teachers on Character Day. Pictured left to right: Ashley Hieronymus, Jill Collins, Becky Dodson, Addison Simonds, Brandi Arnold, and Jessica Scott. — Tori Billingsley
Fisher
The girls’ basketball team defeated Dee-Mack to win the HOIC traveling trophy for the first time in school history. Pictured left to right (back row): Kallie Evans, Leah McCoy, Ashley Smith and Ashlyn Carpenter; (front row) Elyssa Clanton, Lacey Cotter, Kylee Bishop, Sidney Hood, Brianna Keeton and Abby Jokisch. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The cheerleading squad put in hours of practice for Saturday’s county competition this Saturday. Pictured from left around the circle: Chelby Hall, Ema Fitzwater, Mackenzie Cavanaugh, Abby Tansy, Jackie Taylor, Cecilia Boyd, Lilli Hutson, Maddie Cordes, Aubrie Hinchman, Shelby Siddens, Abby Kleiner and Sydnie Spires. — Chelby Hall
Heritage
Eighth-graders visited the high school to learn from Joscyln Mohr about the Career and Technical Education classes that they will have the opportunity to take. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
The bowling team celebrated Senior Night and its last home meet. Pictured: Jaylyn Linder, Alyssa Yaden, Payton Berlin, Maddie Goble and Kayla Goble. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
At a game against Villa Grove/Heritage, seniors were celebrated for talents and dedication on the court. Pictured left to right: Joe Linsner, Jacob Jones, Cohen Jancola, Noah Jackson, Tyler Grenda and Justin Dillman. — Brayden Riesberg
Milford
Thursday night the Milford Lady basketball team painted the gym red in loving memory of Coach Ken Leonard, who was influenced by so many. They beat Armstrong-Potomac 42-26, the girls fought a hard battle for Coach Leonard. Pictured back row (left to right): Brynlee Wright, Kaylee Warren, Maya McEwen, Tiffany Schroeder, Abby Tovey, Janiah Haymon, Reyse Mussard and Lydia Puetz; front row: Anna Hagan, Jordin Lucht, Jakki Mowrey, Jahni Lavicka and Emmaleah Marshino. — Reyse Mussard
Oakwood
Students attended a mental health first-aid training session in the library. Also, the boys’ basketball beat Armstrong-Potomac 59-32 in the opener for the Vermillion County Tournament on Saturday. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
It is Year 2 for a robotics program at the high School. There are three teams (MHz, BoltBusterZ, SwollBots) of about eight students who engineer and program robots to compete at the First Tech Challenge. This year’s game, Skystone, requires robots to build “skyscrapers” using oversized LEGO blocks. In the Kankakee Division, the teams placed second, third and fourth. The BlockBusterZ team ranked 30th out of 190 teams in the state. — Emma Schuler
Salt Fork
The Pep Band has been chosen to play at the IHSA girls’ basketball state tournament on March 6 at Illinois State. Nichole Busby, a junior and trumpet player, said: “I am super excited because we’ve worked really hard and I’m glad we get to show off our talent outside of our own school.” — Autumn Lange
Schlarman
The girls’ basketball team started 8-1 for first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference, including a 42-37 win against Bismarck-Henning last Thursday. — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
Andrew Penne, a junior, was named CIC Champion while competing in Scholastic Bowl. He took home a special award for being a great scoring leader throughout the season. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
Senior Kristine Wang (No. 20) high-fives teammates before Friday’s girls’ basketball game against Judah Christian. — Erin Minor
Unity
Pasta for Pennies, an annual fundraiser, supports research for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The winning fourth-hour class will receive a pasta lunch at Olive Garden. Current leaders by class: Veronica Tibbs’ with $62, Denise Warner’s at $50.76 and Logan Patton’s with $47.49. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
Several students went on the school’s annual ski trip to Colorado last weekend. Pictured left to right: Sam Ross, Hannah Null, Yab Demisie, Luis Medina and Maisie Pines. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
Kyleigh Block is on her way to surpass the school record for career points. Last week, she was honored for scoring her 1,000th point. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
Quarterback Raef Burke played in Tampa Bay at the Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 4. He was No. 10 on the North team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on ESPN3. — Emma Myers
News-Gazette