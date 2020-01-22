Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

On Friday, Blue Ridge student Kalyn Warner will take us behind-the-scenes at the school in Farmer City.

This year’s crew:

Academy - Megan Wiarda

ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel

Arcola - Patty Rodriguez

Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers

Bement - Braden Fogerson

BHRA - Gabe Martinez 

Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner

Centennial - Hailey Choi

Central - Julia Wilson

Chrisman - Lindsey Franz

Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb

Danville - Leilani Islam

DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley

Fisher - Sidney Sievers

G-RF - Chelby Hall

GCMS - Sierra Hileman

Heritage - Lynnae Struck

Hoopeston - Erin Anderson

Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg

Mahomet-Seymour  - Rachel Myers

Milford - Reyse Mussard

Monticello - Addison Wichus

Monticello - Mary Grace Ross

Oakwood - Maecii Barabas

PBL - Emma Schuler

Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston

St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames

St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht

Salt Fork - Autumn Lange

Schlarman - Farrah Anderson

Tuscola - Emma Zimmer

Uni High - Samaia Jones 

Uni High - Erin Minor 

Unity - Kimberly Pruetting

Urbana - Molly Sweeney 

Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison

Westville - Emma Myers

On to this week's report:

HSCaca
Academy High

Juniors held a bake sale and raised $117 for Crisis Nursery. Ashley Morgan visited to talk how the nursery helps people. Pictured left to right; Megan Wiarda, Ashley Morgan and Briana Ballard. — Megan Wiarda

HSCalah

ALAH

The Round Table is an online live-streaming service for athletics (theroundtable.tv). Doug Davis and Matt Schrock are the faces and voices of the live-streams and over the past few years have brought the Knights to fans all over the country. The Round Table streams volleyball, football, boys basketball, and girls basketball games throughout the school year. — Kaylee Yeakel

HSCarc

Arcola

Athletes from Arcola brought home two gold, one silver and one bronze medal — as well as a fifth-place award — at the Region I Special Olympics basketball skills competition. — Patty Rodriguez

HSCarm

Armstrong

The school hosted the Kickapoo District Winter Retreat, 165 students socializing and listening to guest speaker John Roe. — Emily Rogers

HSCbem

Bement

Chloe Greenarch talks Kenzi Rhye through blood donation as student council members volunteered to help the Red Cross at the school’s annual blood drive. — Braden Fogerson

HSCbh

BHRA

The Rhetoric 102 class made a meme presentation on a potential World War III topic. This presentation was done by Saddie Penrod, Lexi Hudson and Hannah Pitzer. — Gabe Martinez

HSCbr

Blue Ridge

English teacher Don Anton got Mix 94.5’s Teacher of the Month. Blue Ridge FFA’s Food Science teams competed at LSA, and Sammi Boogren placed first overall. Varsity Scholastic Bowl Team A went 5-3 and Varsity Team B went 3-5 at the IHSSBCA Tournament at Mattoon. — Kalyn Warner

HSCcente

Centennial

Senior Mackenzie Britton was nominated as Charger Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the dance team which finished second at the Charleston IDTA Regional Competition. Pictured: the Charger Dance team. — Hailey Choi

HSCentral1
HSCentral2
HSCentral3
Champaign Central

Art students showed off their talents. Pictured are pieces from Abby Wenzel, Alexa Sutton and Lily Weaver. — Julia Wilson

HSCcp

Cissna Park

Last Tuesday, varsity girls’ and boys’ basketball teams hosted competition from Indiana (South Newton). Pictured: the Timberwolves’ student section. — Abbi Kaeb

HSCdw
DeLand-Weldon

In the week leading up to homecoming on Jan. 11, the school participated in dress-up days. Pictured: elementary school teachers on Character Day. Pictured left to right: Ashley Hieronymus, Jill Collins, Becky Dodson, Addison Simonds, Brandi Arnold, and Jessica Scott. — Tori Billingsley

HSCfish
Fisher

The girls’ basketball team defeated Dee-Mack to win the HOIC traveling trophy for the first time in school history. Pictured left to right (back row): Kallie Evans, Leah McCoy, Ashley Smith and Ashlyn Carpenter; (front row) Elyssa Clanton, Lacey Cotter, Kylee Bishop, Sidney Hood, Brianna Keeton and Abby Jokisch. — Sidney Sievers

HSCgrf
Georgetown-Ridge Farm

The cheerleading squad put in hours of practice for Saturday’s county competition this Saturday. Pictured from left around the circle: Chelby Hall, Ema Fitzwater, Mackenzie Cavanaugh, Abby Tansy, Jackie Taylor, Cecilia Boyd, Lilli Hutson, Maddie Cordes, Aubrie Hinchman, Shelby Siddens, Abby Kleiner and Sydnie Spires. — Chelby Hall

HSCher

Heritage

Eighth-graders visited the high school to learn from Joscyln Mohr about the Career and Technical Education classes that they will have the opportunity to take. — Lynnae Struck

HSChoop

Hoopeston Area

The bowling team celebrated Senior Night and its last home meet. Pictured: Jaylyn Linder, Alyssa Yaden, Payton Berlin, Maddie Goble and Kayla Goble. — Erin Anderson

HSCjudah
Judah Christian

At a game against Villa Grove/Heritage, seniors were celebrated for talents and dedication on the court. Pictured left to right: Joe Linsner, Jacob Jones, Cohen Jancola, Noah Jackson, Tyler Grenda and Justin Dillman. — Brayden Riesberg

HSCmil
Milford

Thursday night the Milford Lady basketball team painted the gym red in loving memory of Coach Ken Leonard, who was influenced by so many. They beat Armstrong-Potomac 42-26, the girls fought a hard battle for Coach Leonard. Pictured back row (left to right): Brynlee Wright, Kaylee Warren, Maya McEwen, Tiffany Schroeder, Abby Tovey, Janiah Haymon, Reyse Mussard and Lydia Puetz; front row: Anna Hagan, Jordin Lucht, Jakki Mowrey, Jahni Lavicka and Emmaleah Marshino. — Reyse Mussard

HSCoak

Oakwood

Students attended a mental health first-aid training session in the library. Also, the boys’ basketball beat Armstrong-Potomac 59-32 in the opener for the Vermillion County Tournament on Saturday. — Maecii Barabas

HSCpbl

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

It is Year 2 for a robotics program at the high School. There are three teams (MHz, BoltBusterZ, SwollBots) of about eight students who engineer and program robots to compete at the First Tech Challenge. This year’s game, Skystone, requires robots to build “skyscrapers” using oversized LEGO blocks. In the Kankakee Division, the teams placed second, third and fourth. The BlockBusterZ team ranked 30th out of 190 teams in the state. — Emma Schuler

HSCsf

Salt Fork

The Pep Band has been chosen to play at the IHSA girls’ basketball state tournament on March 6 at Illinois State. Nichole Busby, a junior and trumpet player, said: “I am super excited because we’ve worked really hard and I’m glad we get to show off our talent outside of our own school.” — Autumn Lange

HSCschlarm

Schlarman

The girls’ basketball team started 8-1 for first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference, including a 42-37 win against Bismarck-Henning last Thursday. — Farrah Anderson

HSCtus

Tuscola

Andrew Penne, a junior, was named CIC Champion while competing in Scholastic Bowl. He took home a special award for being a great scoring leader throughout the season. — Emma Zimmer

HSCuni

Uni High

Senior Kristine Wang (No. 20) high-fives teammates before Friday’s girls’ basketball game against Judah Christian. — Erin Minor

HSCunity

Unity

Pasta for Pennies, an annual fundraiser, supports research for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The winning fourth-hour class will receive a pasta lunch at Olive Garden. Current leaders by class: Veronica Tibbs’ with $62, Denise Warner’s at $50.76 and Logan Patton’s with $47.49. — Kim Pruetting

HSCurb

Urbana

Several students went on the school’s annual ski trip to Colorado last weekend. Pictured left to right: Sam Ross, Hannah Null, Yab Demisie, Luis Medina and Maisie Pines. — Molly Sweeney

HSCvg

Villa Grove

Kyleigh Block is on her way to surpass the school record for career points. Last week, she was honored for scoring her 1,000th point. — Grace Hutchison

HSCwest

Westville

Quarterback Raef Burke played in Tampa Bay at the Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 4. He was No. 10 on the North team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on ESPN3. — Emma Myers

