Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year’s crew:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Kate Cramer
Milford - Tiffany Schroeder
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
Academy High
Teacher Eileen Chen (pictured on far right) took her Chinese classes to lunch at Lao Sze Chuan as a celebration of the Chinese New Year. — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
Boys’ basketball team beat Okaw Valley for first place in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. — Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola
The school hosts Ag Olympics each year to celebrate National FFA Week. The Class of 2020 has won three years in a row. — Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac
Senior Dylan Knight and Jonathan Hudson played their final home game against Bismarck Henning. Hudson made his first career three-pointer, and Dylan Knight 11 points. — Emily Rogers
Bement
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Week concluded with a series of games between classes, won the seniors. Students were also encouraged to wear red for FCCLA. — Braden Fogerson
Blue Ridge
Madi Houser, Ty Meeker and Kaitlyn Bradford for were named Students of the Year. FFA week includes dress-up days and activities. The varsity Scholastic Bowl team went 2-0 to improve to 36-15. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
For last week’s rivalry boys’ basketball game against Champaign Central, the student section went with a ‘Bad and Boujee’ theme. Students were encouraged to wear their flashiest clothes and accessories, such as chains, fur coats and sunglasses. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
The Maroons completed a joint production with Centennial of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” incorporating American Sign Language into the performance. Pictured: Sophia Urban as Clopin, Wade Schacht as Phoebus and Ricky Wilberg as Quasimodo. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
Last week’s Barnyard Day — which includes a visit from elementary school students — was a hit. Every member of the school’s Future Farmers of America club is invited to bring an animal to school. This year the lineup included a horse, goats, pigs, puppies, rabbits and chickens. Pictured: Camryn Baugh. — Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park
For Valentine’s Day, the Happiness Club made compliment hearts and put them on everyone’s lockers. Pictured: Bridgette Beltran and Allison Wessels cutting out and writing on the hearts. — Abbi Kaeb
Danville
Members of the school’s New Tech program paint murals with every student’s handprint, allowing them to leave their mark. Pictured: Christopher Moorse. — Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon
The school is celebrating Future Farmers of America (FFA) week, including Tuesday’s Dress Like a Teacher Day. Pictured: Junior Chloe Becker and English teacher Anne Anderson. — Tori Billingsley
Fisher
Senior basketball players, cheerleaders, band and Scholastic Bowl members were recognized at Senior Night. Pictured celebrating with cake afterward: basketball players (back row) Will Delaney, Xavier Douglas, Hunter Coon and Jacob Mullins; cheerleaders (front) Kyleigh Kiogima, Lauren Jackson, Elizabeth Hallden, Claire Hortin, Ana Campe, Sidney Sievers and Allison Jacobs. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Junior Hayden Copass won an IHSA wrestling state title at 285 pounds on Saturday at State Farm Center. — Chelby Hall
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
FFA held its annual auction Saturday (pictured: students who volunteered at the event). FFA Week consisted of lunch time games, advisory trivia and an assembly on Friday. FFA officers include (front row left to right): Ag teacher Jeff Reale, Brooke Beyers, Kylee Mueller, Rachel Quinley, Taylor Dueringer, Kelsee Cliff, Skyler Niemann and Spencer Meenen. — Sierra Hileman
Heritage
Owen Weisman, Olaf Schwink, Jada Davis, Daniel Gilbert and Chris Bosch were honored during Scholastic Bowl Senior Night. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
The school’s New Direction competed at the El Paso Gridley Showdown Show Choir Competition last weekend. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
Seniors Izak Brown and Caleb Aldridge help sort donated items for the senior sale on March 7. All seniors are raising money for a class trip to Puerto Rico. — Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour
Seniors Erica Johnson and Jacob Paragi were recognized at the Illinois Principals Association’s Good Citizen and Leadership recognition breakfast.
Oakwood
Junior Gage Reed won a Class 1A state title at 113 pounds at Saturday’s IHSA wrestling finals in Champaign. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The school’s Math Team competed and placed second at regionals at Parkland College. The Orals team placed first to advance to state. Also moving on: the Geometry, Algebra 2, freshman/sophomore 8-person and Calculator teams. — Emma Schuler
St. Thomas More
National Honor Society’s blood drive took place with the help of Community Blood Services of Illinois. Pictured: senior Ryan Pinto surrounded by Joe Sellett, Jack Aubrey, Josie Carmien, Abby Guido and Bella Ramshaw. — Noelle Schacht
Schlarman
The varsity Scholastic Bowl team hosted a home meet against Salt Fork and Armstrong-Potomac on Feb. 20. Pictured left to right: Mae Grace Medlin, Farrah Anderson, Isabelle Peters, Jack Girouard and Gabe Huddleston. — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
At last week’s girls’ basketball team banquet at the high School, Abbey Jacob (left) won the Warrior Spirit Award. Marissa Russo (right) was MVP and won the Most Rebounds Award. Brynn Tabeling (not pictured) won MVP, Most Free Throws and Defense Award. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
Uni deviated from its normal schedule for the annual Agora Days Week, where classes are taught by students, teachers and community members. Students also go on an annual Habitat for Humanity volunteer trip to Clarksdale, Miss. While there, they helped build houses and volunteered at a soup kitchen as well as youth programs, including Spring Initiative, started by two Uni alumni in 2011 that serves as an after- school program.
Pictured: (back row) Bianca Rubel, Matthew Tang, David Sun, Mariano Herrera and Adam Zilles; (middle row) Emi Loucks, Rani Ramrattan, Olivia Taylor, Prithika Ravi, Charlotte Ebel and Dani Burgstrom; (front row) Raneem Saadah, Anya Kaplan-Hartnett, Salma El-Naggar, Neha Aluru, Erin Minor, Nicole Southey, Allie Kim and Samaia Jones. — Erin Minor
Unity
On Feb. 22, the math team, coached by Stephanie Seiler and Kara Leaman, competed at ITCM regionals at Parkland College. Team members pictured: Erika Steinman, Shay Haluzak, Maddy Moore, Rachel Branson, Kimberly Pruetting and Elizabeth Hulick. Also that day, Unity Music Boosters hosteds All Out A Capella as the Rockets and others showed off their musical talent while raising money. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
At the annual Black History Month assembly last week, there were multiple performances, including a local dance group and a middle school step group. Local sororities and fraternities spoke and performed a dance (pictured). The UHS concert choir also performed. — Molly Sweeney
Westville
Westville Mayor Mike Weese reads a proclamation on Saturday, recognizing the high school’s Football team, including Raef Burke for winning the John Dickson Sportsmanship Award and coach Guy Goodlove’s induction to the IHSA Hall of Fame. — Emma Myers
