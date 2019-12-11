Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

On Tuesday, St. Thomas More's Noelle Schacht (Snapchat: noelleschacht; Twitter: @NoelleSchacht; Instagram: @noelle.schacht) took us into the WDWS studio for her school's Madrigals performance on radio. The senior, recently named All-Area in girls' tennis, enjoys attending STM because "it allows me to be involved in everything I love. I am able to play sports, be in music and drama, and participate in as many clubs as possible."

This year’s crew:

Academy - Megan Wiarda

ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel

Arcola - Patty Rodriguez

Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers

Bement - Braden Fogerson

BHRA - Gabe Martinez 

Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner

Centennial - Hailey Choi

Central - Julia Wilson

Chrisman - Lindsey Franz

Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb

Danville - Leilani Islam

DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley

Fisher - Sidney Sievers

G-RF - Chelby Hall

GCMS - Sierra Hileman

Heritage - Lynnae Struck

Hoopeston - Erin Anderson

Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg

Mahomet-Seymour  - Rachel Myers

Milford - Jordin Lucht

Monticello - Addison Wichus

Monticello - Mary Grace Ross

Oakwood - Maecii Barabas

PBL - Emma Schuler

Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston

St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames

St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht

Salt Fork - Autumn Lange

Schlarman - Farrah Anderson

Tuscola - Emma Zimmer

Uni High - Samaia Jones 

Uni High - Erin Minor 

Unity - Kimberly Pruetting

Urbana - Molly Sweeney 

Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison

Westville - Emma Myers

On to this week's report:

HSCaca

Academy High

Winter formal was held in downtown Champaign. The theme of the dance was “An Evening in Paris.” — Megan Wiarda

ALAH

ALAH

Kendall Huffman’s second-year Leadership class — seven seniors, one junior — is involved with three projects: 1) A dodgeball tournament with money raised donated to a local animal shelter; 2) Christmas caroling at two nursing homes in Arthur; and 3) trivia night to raise funds for an addiction center and a suicide prevention center. Earlier, the class sponsored “ALAH Cares Week” to raise money for a food pantry and for breast cancer awareness. — Kaylee Yeakel

HSCarc

Arcola

Myles Bott (tenor sax) was selected to attend All-State in band. — Patty Rodriguez

HSCarm
Armstrong

Students went all out at the homecoming pep rally, making it one of the best yet. — Emily Rogers

HSCbem

Bement

Math Club celebrated the holidays by decorating the ChrisMath Tree. From left: Alexis Parrish, Faith Bailey, Kenzi Rhye and Jessee Quick. — Braden Fogerson

HSCbhra

BHRA

The Western Civilization class listened to a story about when bakers defended their city from Ottoman Turks attempting to invade Vienna, Austria, by digging tunnels underneath the city walls. Pictured: Teacher Jennifer Guminski and students Maddy McQueen, Addy Miller and Emiley McCord. — Gabe Martinez

HSCbr

Blue Ridge

The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams aren’t the only students keeping busy. The cheerleaders are doing their part, too. — Kalyn Warner

HSCcente

Centennial

Juniors and seniors in Social Studies Honor Society Rho Kappa meet monthly to discuss ways to enhance the school. Actions taken so far include flag-painting, presidential debate-viewing and poster-making. Pictured left to right: students Matthew Pianfetti, Juliann Xu, Angela Maligaya and Eleanor Fuller. — Hailey Choi

HSCcent

Champaign Central

A group of seniors played against Urbana on Saturday night in a new indoor soccer league, Gamers United. Pictured left to right: Steven Cho, Nathan Clark, St. Thomas More’s Joe Sellett, Eli Lo, Spencer Bauer and David Kanfer. — Julia Wilson

Cissna

Cissna Park

Juniors Bridgette Beltran and Emily Hylbert, pictured by the drop-off box at the library doors, are leading the “Warm and Fuzzy” drive this year. — Abbi Kaeb

Danville bball team

Danville

The annual alumni basketball game took place on Nov. 23. — Leilani Islam

Fisher

Student council members Isabella Smith-Fawver and Sidney Sievers volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Students rang the bell at various locations Saturday. — Sidney Sievers

HSCgrf

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Pictured left to right: Jace Bina, Gavan Shelton, Chaze Rowell and Dom McCool, who earned first-team Vermilion Valley and Vermilion County honors in football. — Chelby Hall

GCMS

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

The school’s Illinois State Scholars are seniors who excelled in grade-point average and SAT/ACT scores. Picture left to right (top row): Sierra Hileman, Summer Roesch, Olivia Overman, Madelyn Schutte, Hannah Hathaway and Rylee Tompkins; (bottom row) Ethan Freehill, Daniel Jones and Keegan Kutemeier. Not pictured: Spencer Hazen and Payton Kean. — Sierra Hileman

HSCher

Heritage

Student Council and National Honor Society are working to sponsor a toy drive to benefit local families (the class with the most toys donated wins). Pictured: seniors Madi Jones and Rianna Rothermel with their donations. — Lynnae Struck

HSChoop

Hoopeston Area

Students took part in “Try Something New Day.” At 12:20 p.m. on an early dismissal day before finals, activities offered included a break-out box, car maintenance, cooking and painting. Pictured: Lexie Breymeyer and Katie Coffey at the cocoa and painting party. — Erin Anderson

HSCjudah

Judah Christian

The student section — “Lion’s Den” led by senior Caleb Aldrige —made some noise at the basketball game against Oakwood, cheering the team on to victory. — Brayden Riesberg

HSCmil

Milford

Cheerleaders participated in the annual Milford Christmas parade on Dec. 1, winning the best youth award in the process. — Jordin Lucht

HSCoak
Oakwood

Nine students were recognized as Illinois State Scholars including (back row, left to right): Aubrey Wells, Riley Walker, Caleb Lashuay, Luke White, Alyssa Romito and Anniston Brant; (front row): Madeline Woods, Grace Hance and Marci Wilt. — Maecii Barabas

HSCpbl

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

On Saturday, the G.I.V.E. club (Get Involved, Value Everyone) organized and put on a Toys for Tots Benefit Concert and Art Show. Guests were encouraged to bring toys and make donations. The concert had student and teacher performers, including: Amanda Dunlavey, Lacey Pruitt, Sasha Jeffries, Reese San Diego, Tim Hess, Gina Galey, Olivia Wilson, Lucy Galey, Daniel Busby, Austin Jones, Landon Wilson, Jesse Barfield, Mason Amore and Rhiannon Jeffries. — Emma Schuler

HSCsjo

St. Joseph-Ogden

The undefeated boys’ basketball won the Toyota-Danville Classic as Payton Cain and Chance Izard (MVP) were named all-tournament. Pictured (front row): Hayden Brazelton, Jordan Kelly, Lance Retz (manager), Payton Grimsley, Payton Cain, Drew Coursey, Brayden Weaver and Chance Izard; (back row) Lukas Hutcherson, Andrew Beyers, Jackson Rydell, Braydon Rupert, Luke Renfrew, Conner Hodge, Ty Pence and Evan Ingram. — Mallory Ames

totm stm singers
St. Thomas More student Noelle Schacht takes to Snapchat to show her school's appearance on WDWS 1400-AM on Tuesday. The Sabers appeared on 'Penny For Your Thoughts' to promote this weekend's Madrigals performance at the Champaign school.

St. Thomas More

On Friday and Saturday, the Madrigal troupe will be hosting its annual dinner and a show, showcasing the true meaning of the Christmas season. — Noelle Schacht

HSCtus

Tuscola

The FFA Greenhand Quiz Bowl team placed first at the Section 17 contest, earning a spot at this summer’s Illinois FFA State. Pictured left to right: Zachary Patterson, Hunter Franklin, Mason Jones, Claire Meyer and Tyson Macaulay. — Emma Zimmer

Uni

Uni High

Theater department put on performances of ”A Christmas Carol.” Senior Eli Garrett (pictured) played the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Uni’s Madrigals choir made guest appearances providing choral music for the transitions and background in scenes. The play was an adaptation written by the director, Christopher Guyotte. — Erin Minor

Unity

In preparation for the Science Olympiad regional competition at Parkland College in March, Stacie Cler is practicing with her team of STEM-oriented students in hope of bringing home medals and awards. — Kim Pruetting

Urbana

Urbana

Habitat for Humanity hosted its second annual Richard Milhous Nixon Title IX “Golden Girls” volleyball match. Senior boys beat the junior boys in two games. The seniors then played the staff twice and won both games, too. Picture: Senior boys and their coaches, Kynzee Boastick and Tillie Pines. — Molly Sweeney

HSCvg
Villa Grove

Student council helped spread Christmas cheer with games and handing out hot chocolate at the annual tree lighting. Pictured left to right (back row): Luke Zimmerman, Alexa Howard, Molly Mixell, Erin Shunk, Hailey Stutz and Regan Blanton; (front row) Marci Howard, Beau Beesley, Lydia Howard, Ava Vollmer and Molly Little. — Grace Hutchison

