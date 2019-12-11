2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 12
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Tuesday, St. Thomas More's Noelle Schacht (Snapchat: noelleschacht; Twitter: @NoelleSchacht; Instagram: @noelle.schacht) took us into the WDWS studio for her school's Madrigals performance on radio. The senior, recently named All-Area in girls' tennis, enjoys attending STM because "it allows me to be involved in everything I love. I am able to play sports, be in music and drama, and participate in as many clubs as possible."
This year’s crew:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Jordin Lucht
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Winter formal was held in downtown Champaign. The theme of the dance was “An Evening in Paris.” — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
Kendall Huffman’s second-year Leadership class — seven seniors, one junior — is involved with three projects: 1) A dodgeball tournament with money raised donated to a local animal shelter; 2) Christmas caroling at two nursing homes in Arthur; and 3) trivia night to raise funds for an addiction center and a suicide prevention center. Earlier, the class sponsored “ALAH Cares Week” to raise money for a food pantry and for breast cancer awareness. — Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola
Myles Bott (tenor sax) was selected to attend All-State in band. — Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong
Students went all out at the homecoming pep rally, making it one of the best yet. — Emily Rogers
Bement
Math Club celebrated the holidays by decorating the ChrisMath Tree. From left: Alexis Parrish, Faith Bailey, Kenzi Rhye and Jessee Quick. — Braden Fogerson
BHRA
The Western Civilization class listened to a story about when bakers defended their city from Ottoman Turks attempting to invade Vienna, Austria, by digging tunnels underneath the city walls. Pictured: Teacher Jennifer Guminski and students Maddy McQueen, Addy Miller and Emiley McCord. — Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge
The girls’ and boys’ basketball teams aren’t the only students keeping busy. The cheerleaders are doing their part, too. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Juniors and seniors in Social Studies Honor Society Rho Kappa meet monthly to discuss ways to enhance the school. Actions taken so far include flag-painting, presidential debate-viewing and poster-making. Pictured left to right: students Matthew Pianfetti, Juliann Xu, Angela Maligaya and Eleanor Fuller. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
A group of seniors played against Urbana on Saturday night in a new indoor soccer league, Gamers United. Pictured left to right: Steven Cho, Nathan Clark, St. Thomas More’s Joe Sellett, Eli Lo, Spencer Bauer and David Kanfer. — Julia Wilson
Cissna Park
Juniors Bridgette Beltran and Emily Hylbert, pictured by the drop-off box at the library doors, are leading the “Warm and Fuzzy” drive this year. — Abbi Kaeb
Danville
The annual alumni basketball game took place on Nov. 23. — Leilani Islam
Fisher
Student council members Isabella Smith-Fawver and Sidney Sievers volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army. Students rang the bell at various locations Saturday. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Pictured left to right: Jace Bina, Gavan Shelton, Chaze Rowell and Dom McCool, who earned first-team Vermilion Valley and Vermilion County honors in football. — Chelby Hall
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The school’s Illinois State Scholars are seniors who excelled in grade-point average and SAT/ACT scores. Picture left to right (top row): Sierra Hileman, Summer Roesch, Olivia Overman, Madelyn Schutte, Hannah Hathaway and Rylee Tompkins; (bottom row) Ethan Freehill, Daniel Jones and Keegan Kutemeier. Not pictured: Spencer Hazen and Payton Kean. — Sierra Hileman
Heritage
Student Council and National Honor Society are working to sponsor a toy drive to benefit local families (the class with the most toys donated wins). Pictured: seniors Madi Jones and Rianna Rothermel with their donations. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Students took part in “Try Something New Day.” At 12:20 p.m. on an early dismissal day before finals, activities offered included a break-out box, car maintenance, cooking and painting. Pictured: Lexie Breymeyer and Katie Coffey at the cocoa and painting party. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
The student section — “Lion’s Den” led by senior Caleb Aldrige —made some noise at the basketball game against Oakwood, cheering the team on to victory. — Brayden Riesberg
Milford
Cheerleaders participated in the annual Milford Christmas parade on Dec. 1, winning the best youth award in the process. — Jordin Lucht
Oakwood
Nine students were recognized as Illinois State Scholars including (back row, left to right): Aubrey Wells, Riley Walker, Caleb Lashuay, Luke White, Alyssa Romito and Anniston Brant; (front row): Madeline Woods, Grace Hance and Marci Wilt. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
On Saturday, the G.I.V.E. club (Get Involved, Value Everyone) organized and put on a Toys for Tots Benefit Concert and Art Show. Guests were encouraged to bring toys and make donations. The concert had student and teacher performers, including: Amanda Dunlavey, Lacey Pruitt, Sasha Jeffries, Reese San Diego, Tim Hess, Gina Galey, Olivia Wilson, Lucy Galey, Daniel Busby, Austin Jones, Landon Wilson, Jesse Barfield, Mason Amore and Rhiannon Jeffries. — Emma Schuler
St. Joseph-Ogden
The undefeated boys’ basketball won the Toyota-Danville Classic as Payton Cain and Chance Izard (MVP) were named all-tournament. Pictured (front row): Hayden Brazelton, Jordan Kelly, Lance Retz (manager), Payton Grimsley, Payton Cain, Drew Coursey, Brayden Weaver and Chance Izard; (back row) Lukas Hutcherson, Andrew Beyers, Jackson Rydell, Braydon Rupert, Luke Renfrew, Conner Hodge, Ty Pence and Evan Ingram. — Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More
On Friday and Saturday, the Madrigal troupe will be hosting its annual dinner and a show, showcasing the true meaning of the Christmas season. — Noelle Schacht
Tuscola
The FFA Greenhand Quiz Bowl team placed first at the Section 17 contest, earning a spot at this summer’s Illinois FFA State. Pictured left to right: Zachary Patterson, Hunter Franklin, Mason Jones, Claire Meyer and Tyson Macaulay. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
Theater department put on performances of ”A Christmas Carol.” Senior Eli Garrett (pictured) played the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Uni’s Madrigals choir made guest appearances providing choral music for the transitions and background in scenes. The play was an adaptation written by the director, Christopher Guyotte. — Erin Minor
Unity
In preparation for the Science Olympiad regional competition at Parkland College in March, Stacie Cler is practicing with her team of STEM-oriented students in hope of bringing home medals and awards. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
Habitat for Humanity hosted its second annual Richard Milhous Nixon Title IX “Golden Girls” volleyball match. Senior boys beat the junior boys in two games. The seniors then played the staff twice and won both games, too. Picture: Senior boys and their coaches, Kynzee Boastick and Tillie Pines. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
Student council helped spread Christmas cheer with games and handing out hot chocolate at the annual tree lighting. Pictured left to right (back row): Luke Zimmerman, Alexa Howard, Molly Mixell, Erin Shunk, Hailey Stutz and Regan Blanton; (front row) Marci Howard, Beau Beesley, Lydia Howard, Ava Vollmer and Molly Little. — Grace Hutchison
News-Gazette