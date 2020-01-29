2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 16
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Friday, Chrisman student Lindsey Franz will take us behind-the-scenes at the school in Edgar County.
This year’s crew:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Tiffany Schroeder
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy
The sophomore class put on a bake sale and raffle before winter break, raising $273.34 for Salt & Light. Lisa Sullivan from Salt & Light came in to talk about the association and what it does, Pictured left to right: Eve Freund, Max Harmen, Aden Lundquist, William Ding, Grace Kahler, Jamaree François, Lisa Sullivan, Miles Magee and Sam Laufenberg. — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
Out with the old and in with the new: the high school is getting a new green house this year. FFA sponsor and ag teacher Megan Beckmeir, her students and the maintenance crew are working hard to get this new project finished and ready to grow some greens. — Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola
As part of zoology class, students had the opportunity to dissect sharks last week. Pictured: Beau Edwards and Mark Truex. — Patty Rodriguez
Blue Ridge
The girls’ basketball team defeated Okaw Valley in the LPC tournament and placed sixth out of 12 teams (pictured: the cheerleading squad cheering on the Knights, with Madi Houser flying at the top). The varsity Scholastic Bowl team beat ALAH and Arcola to improve to 24-7. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Students performed at the annual Spectrum Talent Show last weekend. Acts ranged from singing to martial arts and gave students the chance to show off their skills to classmates. Pictured: senior Noni-Assata Crawford on stage in a photo taken by senior Bryan Lam. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
The Illini chapter of the National Honor Society inducted its 95th class last Tuesday. Dr. Chester Brown from the University of Illinois spoke to the inductees about how to live by the values of NHS. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
To start off the “There’s No a Place Like Homecoming”-themed week, students wore pajamas on Monday because “there’s no place like home.” Each class also decorated their hallways to match the “Wizard of Oz” approach, with freshmen taking first place. — Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park
Four teachers gave the high school computer lab a much-needed face-lift by rearranging and redecorating the area. — Abbi Kaeb
DeLand-Weldon
Cheerleaders and basketball players had Senior Night on Monday, parents joing the students to celebrate their successes. Pictured left to right: Chloe melvin, Hannah cunningham, Haley Reynolds, Peyton Lappin and Maddie Mollet. — Tori Billingsley
Fisher
Fisher FFA successfully had its fourth annual ribeye dinner. The fundraiser included dinner, games and a silent auction. Pictured from left to right: Adam Nash, Will Shook, Mia Musick, Felicity Schaeffer, Katie Landers and Dominick Casten. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Cheerleaders placed third in the Vermillion County Cheer competition (and the boys’ basketball team finished second). Pictured (top row) from left to right: Emily Cannon, Alex Fellers, Aubrie Hinchman, Chelby Hall, Maddie Cordes, Mackenzie Cavanaugh, Sydnie Spires, Olivia McDaniel and Taylor Barrett; (bottom row) Shelby Siddens, Lilli Hutson, Abby Tandy, Jackie Taylor, Cecilia Boyd, Ema Fitzwater and Abby Kleiner. — Chelby Hall
Heritage
Student council members Mason Wyant, Kacie Roberts, Bri Struck, Konner Pearman, Paige George and Torie Rothermel served free hot chocolate to students as part of “Winter Wonderdays.” — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
FFA students competed at the Section 18 SAE Proficiency and State Degree Interviews at Danville Area Community College. Erin Anderson, Sadie Drayer and Kayla Goble interviewed for their FFA state degrees. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
Kyle Stone (left) and Caleb Aldridge (right) donned their flashiest Hawaiian clothing for Judah basketball’s game against Decatur Christian on Friday. Judah’s pep band, led by Ralph Whitsitt, made its first appearance of the year, playing tunes such as “Gonna Fly Now” and “Seven Nation Army.” — Brayden Riesberg
Milford
December’s students of the month were honored for their outstanding work inside and outside of the classroom. Pictured left to right: (back row) Daniel Giese, Aria Leppard, Karissa Auxier, Aaron Banning, Danielle Germain, Kinley Bruens, Kaylee Warren and Caitlyn Stimpson; (front row) Cameron Scott, Paul Harms, William Teig, Julia Bushnell, Trey Totheroh, Maya McEwen, Jordin Lucht, Aly Hansen and Emma Hansen. Not pictured: Zoe Cook, Abigail White, James Birch, Lily Atwood and Cole Podis. — Tiffany Schroeder
Mahomet-Seymour
Kari Marino’s talented color guard qualified for Illinois Drill Team Association State in Springfield on Feb. 15 by placing first in color guard and second in lyrical flag at the Clinton Regional. Senior soloists also qualified for state: Cayla Emmerd and Amanda Williams.
Monticello
Horticulture students are taking care of the plants in the greenhouse. In May, the class hosts a plant sale which takes months of preparation. Pictured left to right: seniors Ryan Reeder, Henry Dawson, Emelia Ness, Mattie Lieb and Lexi Butsch. Photo by teacher of the class, Elizabeth Rost. — Addison Wichus
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The Panthers won the 2020 SVC Tournament, beating Watseka 51-36 in Saturday’s championship game. — Emma Schuler
St. Joseph-Ogden
Boys’ basketball partnered with Olympia to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, supporting the Olympia to Peoria St. Jude Run. Money was raised through T-shirt sales, a 50/50 raffle, halftime chuck a duck and more. — Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More
Kennedy Ramshaw was named News-Gazette Athlete of the Week. Pictured from left: (top row) Emma Graham, Arianna Roessler, Maddy Swisher, Kennedy Ramshaw, Celie Leibach, Alaina Bowie, Claire Monahan and Sarah Gibas; (bottom row) Hannah Lascar-Harris, Gianna Kreps, Bridget Delorenzo, Tatum Devriese, Ava Dickerson and Emma Devocelle. — Noelle Schacht
Tuscola
Student council put on a “Sno-Co” Saturday night in the high school cafeteria, a dance that allowed students to get involved in a school event. Proceeds went to Camp New Hope in Effingham. Pictured from left: Maddie Stahler, Taylor Musgrave, Kendal Morgan, Grace Voyles, Bryant Price, Sophie Kremitzki, Brynn Tabeling and Ella Boyer. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
The sophomore class student council put on Saturday’s winter formal dance at Urbana Country Club. With a high turnout, students enjoyed cookies and other refreshments a well as a wide variety of types of music. — Erin Minor
Unity
Dave Fink has started to lead his biology students in learning the muscular system with mink dissections. The specimen will be used to learn the digestive, circulatory and respiratory systems as well, offering a unique anatomical glimpse into how organisms work that textbooks cannot offer. Pictured left to right: Rachel King, Maddy Moore and Dave Fink. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
The school’s Habitat for Humanity club had its annual winter dance last weekend with a theme of “Nuclear Winter.” The dance is one of several fundraisers the club puts on so students are able to attend the annual trip to Tutweiler, Miss., to build Habitat homes. The club also donates to Champaign-Urbana Habitat and to Spring Initiative, an after-school program in Mississippi. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
To promote the school’s yearbook, the students who help publish it produced their first music video parody starring Daniel Olson, Ava Vollmer, Jackson Wiessing and Grace Hutchison. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
A total of 22 students met at assistant principal Michelle Shaumburg’s house for breakfast and to get painted as Topless Tigers to support the school’s “Ladies in Black” at cheer county. — Emma Myers
