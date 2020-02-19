2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 19
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. On Thursday, Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Chelby Hall will let us tag along on the fan bus headed to the IHSA wrestling finals at State Farm Center.
On to this week's report:
Academy
Game Day takes place on Thursdays in Spanish class, Pictured left to right: Nik Gritten, Joey Kim and Jack Wiarda playing charades using Spanish words. — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
There are nine sets of twins attending ALAH, including three in the senior class. The sets include Lyle and Jacob Adcock; Tanner and Logan Beckmier; Austin and Ashton Ellison; Aidan and Lane Drake; Jordan and Carter Pratt; Ronda and Shalonda Hettinger; Annie and Maddie Snyder; and Clayton and Colin Stanley. — Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola
TheS Scholastic Bowl team placed second out of eight in the Masonic Sectional Tournament. It’s the best finish for a Purple Riders program that took third in 2018 and fourth in 2017.Pictured left to right: (front row) coach Jessica Launius, James Vandeveer, Jordan Melton, Karina Warfel, Hayden West, Johnny Lopez, Emilio Martinez and Ilusha Budd; (back row) Garret Sigrist and Braedyn Edwards. — Patty Rodriguez
Blue Ridge
The girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end in regionals. Pictured, left to right: Savannah Stiger, Gracie Shaffer, Meah Carter, Jenna Mozingo, Katie Bowns, Jaclyn Pearl and Farrah Michaels. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Two Chargers were named National Merit Scholarship finalists: Anushka Agrawal and Min-Seung Kang. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
The school’s African American Club held its annual performance in honor of Black History Month. Members read poems, danced and performed their skit “A Day in the Life.” They will round out the month with a Spirit Week celebrating black history. — Julia Wilson
Cissna Park
Many students participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Week. Pictured: Kristen Walder, Kenadee Edelman and Audrey Kaeb during Dress-Up Day. — Abbi Kaeb
Danville
Principal Tracy Cherry has made a big impact and improvement in the school, spreading positivity and school spirit. — Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon
The boys' basketball team plays Decatur St. Teresa in Catlin to open regional play Monday. — Tori Billingsley
Fisher
The Academic Challenge team placed second at regionals to advance to next month’s sectionals. Front row: Will Delaney, Andrew Ferguson, sponsor Stacey Albers, sponsor Michelle Wagner, Cale Horsch and Jed Chow; middle Row: Bradley Grieser, Callie Everman, Felicity Schaffer, Katie Landers,Mia Musick, Avery Powell, Isabella Smith-Fawver and Isabella Hallen; back row: Hanna Laible-Seif, Ryan Grieser, Max Bruggman, Dylan Zwilling, Addison Musick, Anabelle Jokisch and Shelby Zahnd. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Sophomore Cale Steinbaugh reached 1,000 points in his high school career at Friday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac. He is the fastest to 1,000 points in schoo history. — Chelby Hall
Heritage
Emma Young and Katelyn Bensyl enjoy biscuits with gravy and hot chocolate provided by the Family, Career, Community Leaders of America on Thursday. — Lynnae Struck
Mahomet-Seymour
Color Guard won a Class AA state championship at IDTA State Finals in Springfield. The Bulldogs, coached by Kari Marino, also placed second in Lyrical Flag. M-S had six seniors who qualified for state as a Flag Soloist (the most of any school in attendance). Two placed, including state champ Lexi Watkins and third-place finisher Cayla Emmerd.
Monticello
The student section brought out funny cut-outs of the senior basketball players during last weekend’s Senior Night, which ended with a 47-44 win against Decatur St. Teresa. — Mary Ross
Oakwood
Senior Aubrey Wells advanced to sectionals in the IHSA three-point contest. The girls’ basketball season, however, ended after falling to Unity in the Maroa Regional. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The school’s Unlimited show choir performed in Manteno after stops in Crete-Monee and Danville. Soloists in this years show include: Cameron Grohler, Isabella Martinez, Audrey Hubner, Gracelynn Greenberg, Ella Curry and Vincent Parker. — Emma Schuler
Tuscola
Last Thursday, a special goodbye took place for Bryant Price (middle) as he had his last day of school. Bryant was in the special education classes and, thanks to his kind demeanor. made an impact on every student, Pictured from left: Beth Price (Mom), Butch Price (Dad), Teresa Alred (Bryant’s aid) and Suzanne Rominger (Special Education teacher). — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
Uni alumn Jonah Herzog had a homecoming to Champaign with the St. Olaf Choir at their performance at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. After graduating in 2017, Herzog went to St. Olaf to major in music. Current Uni students attended the performance to support him. The program focused on social justice and included four sections on praise and rejoicing, adoration, justice and compassion, and love and hope, followed by their traditional closing song, “Beautiful Savior.” Pictured: Ethan Ashbrook, Sasha Rushing, Anya Kaplan-Hartnett, Sam Atkinson, Jonah Herzog, Zona Hrnjak, Henry Kraatz and Elizabeth Rienstra. — Erin Minor
Unity
Vocal Rush made school history Saturday at Manteno High School’s show choir competition, “The Main Event.” The Rockets delivered the grand championship title, best vocals and best choreography. Senior Tyler Gadbury, along with Abby Dodd a dance captain, was named best performer. The Rockets are led by choir director Victoria Kensek, choreographer Clay Pinkham and band director Jerry Cardiff. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
The school’s Habitat for Humanity traveled to Mississippi last week tpo spend time building a home and learning about the area’s history. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
A regional title game loss to St. Joseph-Ogden ended the careers of seniors Jordyn Ray and Aliyah Holloman. Pictured: Sammi Campbell. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
The Academic Challenge team placed third in their division. Pictured: (top row) Bailey Britton, Jack Duensing, Donnie McMasters, Malachi Auter, Braeden Lankster and Braeden Woods; (middle row) Hunter Lange, Rylee Hillison, Stefany Roberts, Emma Myers and Mckenzie Eads; (bottom row) Kaylee Leigh and Tinlee Shepherd. — Emma Myers
