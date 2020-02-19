Listen to this article
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette 2019-2020 High School Confidential. Chelby Hall, G-RF

Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours. On Thursday, Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Chelby Hall will let us tag along on the fan bus headed to the IHSA wrestling finals at State Farm Center.

This year’s crew:

Academy - Megan Wiarda

ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel

Arcola - Patty Rodriguez

Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers

Bement - Braden Fogerson

BHRA - Gabe Martinez 

Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner

Centennial - Hailey Choi

Central - Julia Wilson

Chrisman - Lindsey Franz

Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb

Danville - Leilani Islam

DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley

Fisher - Sidney Sievers

G-RF - Chelby Hall

GCMS - Sierra Hileman

Heritage - Lynnae Struck

Hoopeston - Erin Anderson

Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg

Mahomet-Seymour  - TBA

Milford - Tiffany Schroeder

Monticello - Addison Wichus

Monticello - Mary Grace Ross

Oakwood - Maecii Barabas

PBL - Emma Schuler

Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston

St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames

St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht

Salt Fork - Autumn Lange

Schlarman - Farrah Anderson

Tuscola - Emma Zimmer

Uni High - Erin Minor 

Unity - Kimberly Pruetting

Urbana - Molly Sweeney 

Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison

Westville - Emma Myers

On to this week's report:

HSCaca

Academy

Game Day takes place on Thursdays in Spanish class, Pictured left to right: Nik Gritten, Joey Kim and Jack Wiarda playing charades using Spanish words. — Megan Wiarda

HSCalah

ALAH

There are nine sets of twins attending ALAH, including three in the senior class. The sets include Lyle and Jacob Adcock; Tanner and Logan Beckmier; Austin and Ashton Ellison; Aidan and Lane Drake; Jordan and Carter Pratt; Ronda and Shalonda Hettinger; Annie and Maddie Snyder; and Clayton and Colin Stanley. — Kaylee Yeakel

HSCarc

Arcola

TheS Scholastic Bowl team placed second out of eight in the Masonic Sectional Tournament. It’s the best finish for a Purple Riders program that took third in 2018 and fourth in 2017.Pictured left to right: (front row) coach Jessica Launius, James Vandeveer, Jordan Melton, Karina Warfel, Hayden West, Johnny Lopez, Emilio Martinez and Ilusha Budd; (back row) Garret Sigrist and Braedyn Edwards. — Patty Rodriguez

HSCbr

Blue Ridge

The girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end in regionals. Pictured, left to right: Savannah Stiger, Gracie Shaffer, Meah Carter, Jenna Mozingo, Katie Bowns, Jaclyn Pearl and Farrah Michaels. — Kalyn Warner

HSCcente

Centennial

Two Chargers were named National Merit Scholarship finalists: Anushka Agrawal and Min-Seung Kang. — Hailey Choi

HSCcent
Champaign Central

The school’s African American Club held its annual performance in honor of Black History Month. Members read poems, danced and performed their skit “A Day in the Life.” They will round out the month with a Spirit Week celebrating black history. — Julia Wilson

HSCcp

Cissna Park

Many students participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Week. Pictured: Kristen Walder, Kenadee Edelman and Audrey Kaeb during Dress-Up Day. — Abbi Kaeb

Danville High principal Cherry

Tracy Cherry, approved Wednesday, July 10, 2019, as the next principal of Danville High School.

Danville

Principal Tracy Cherry has made a big impact and improvement in the school, spreading positivity and school spirit. — Leilani Islam

HSCdw

DeLand-Weldon

The boys' basketball team plays Decatur St. Teresa in Catlin to open regional play Monday. — Tori Billingsley

HSCfish
Fisher

The Academic Challenge team placed second at regionals to advance to next month’s sectionals. Front row: Will Delaney, Andrew Ferguson, sponsor Stacey Albers, sponsor Michelle Wagner, Cale Horsch and Jed Chow; middle Row: Bradley Grieser, Callie Everman, Felicity Schaffer, Katie Landers,Mia Musick, Avery Powell, Isabella Smith-Fawver and Isabella Hallen; back row: Hanna Laible-Seif, Ryan Grieser, Max Bruggman, Dylan Zwilling, Addison Musick, Anabelle Jokisch and Shelby Zahnd. — Sidney Sievers

HSCgrf
Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Sophomore Cale Steinbaugh reached 1,000 points in his high school career at Friday’s game against Armstrong-Potomac. He is the fastest to 1,000 points in schoo history. — Chelby Hall

HSCher
Heritage

Emma Young and Katelyn Bensyl enjoy biscuits with gravy and hot chocolate provided by the Family, Career, Community Leaders of America on Thursday. — Lynnae Struck

HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

Color Guard won a Class AA state championship at IDTA State Finals in Springfield. The Bulldogs, coached by Kari Marino, also placed second in Lyrical Flag. M-S had six seniors who qualified for state as a Flag Soloist (the most of any school in attendance). Two placed, including state champ Lexi Watkins and third-place finisher Cayla Emmerd.

HSCmont

Monticello

The student section brought out funny cut-outs of the senior basketball players during last weekend’s Senior Night, which ended with a 47-44 win against Decatur St. Teresa. — Mary Ross

HSCoak
Oakwood

Senior Aubrey Wells advanced to sectionals in the IHSA three-point contest. The girls’ basketball season, however, ended after falling to Unity in the Maroa Regional. — Maecii Barabas

HSCpbl
Paxton-Buckley-Loda

The school’s Unlimited show choir performed in Manteno after stops in Crete-Monee and Danville. Soloists in this years show include: Cameron Grohler, Isabella Martinez, Audrey Hubner, Gracelynn Greenberg, Ella Curry and Vincent Parker. — Emma Schuler

HSCtus

Tuscola

Last Thursday, a special goodbye took place for Bryant Price (middle) as he had his last day of school. Bryant was in the special education classes and, thanks to his kind demeanor. made an impact on every student, Pictured from left: Beth Price (Mom), Butch Price (Dad), Teresa Alred (Bryant’s aid) and Suzanne Rominger (Special Education teacher). — Emma Zimmer

HSCuni

Uni High

Uni alumn Jonah Herzog had a homecoming to Champaign with the St. Olaf Choir at their performance at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. After graduating in 2017, Herzog went to St. Olaf to major in music. Current Uni students attended the performance to support him. The program focused on social justice and included four sections on praise and rejoicing, adoration, justice and compassion, and love and hope, followed by their traditional closing song, “Beautiful Savior.”  Pictured: Ethan Ashbrook, Sasha Rushing, Anya Kaplan-Hartnett, Sam Atkinson, Jonah Herzog, Zona Hrnjak, Henry Kraatz and Elizabeth Rienstra. — Erin Minor

HSCunity

Unity

Vocal Rush made school history Saturday at Manteno High School’s show choir competition, “The Main Event.” The Rockets delivered the grand championship title, best vocals and best choreography. Senior Tyler Gadbury, along with Abby Dodd a dance captain, was named best performer. The Rockets are led by choir director Victoria Kensek, choreographer Clay Pinkham and band director Jerry Cardiff. — Kim Pruetting

HSCurb
HSCurb2

Urbana

The school’s Habitat for Humanity traveled to Mississippi last week tpo spend time building a home and learning about the area’s history. — Molly Sweeney

HSCvg

Villa Grove

A regional title game loss to St. Joseph-Ogden ended the careers of seniors Jordyn Ray and Aliyah Holloman. Pictured: Sammi Campbell. — Grace Hutchison

HSCwest

Westville

The Academic Challenge team placed third in their division. Pictured: (top row) Bailey Britton, Jack Duensing, Donnie McMasters, Malachi Auter, Braeden Lankster and Braeden Woods; (middle row) Hunter Lange, Rylee Hillison, Stefany Roberts, Emma Myers and Mckenzie Eads; (bottom row) Kaylee Leigh and Tinlee Shepherd. — Emma Myers

