2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 7
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
This year’s panelists:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kenli Nettles
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Sam Conley
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy High
As seen on News-Gazette Snapchat, juniors trekked to Springfield to talk to state legislators about the Clean Energy Jobs Ac. Pictured, from left, are Rana Hamdan, Evan Hill, Megan Wiarda, Jack Wiarda and Shashank Hirani. — Megan Wiarda
Arcola
The football team advanced to a second-round playoff game against Greenfield on Saturday (photo by Emily Coombe). — Patty Rodriguez
Bement
Students Mathew Borden and Wesley Harper launched a pumpkin with a slingshot to the delight of onlookers from Bement elementary and middle schools. Pumpkins were decorated and supplied by the high school’s math club. — Braden Fogerson
Blue Ridge
The drama club put on “The Somewhat True Tales of Robinhood.” Pictured are Gabe Jenkins as Robin Hood, Josephine Aldrich as Town’s Guy and Rachel Umland as Friar Tuck. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Teachers celebrated Halloween by dressing up in costumes. Pictured are student Tyler McClure and teacher Brent Bagniefski. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
Ensemble members of Central’s production of “The Addams Family” pose as their characters. Performances are Thursday through Sunday. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
Band members, led by Jeff Nelson, provided live music for the community Halloween costume contest. — Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park
Students and teachers dressed up for Halloween. Pictured are Isabelle Nitsche (top left), Lanna and Nora Kaeb (top right), Anthony Videka (bottom left) and Evan Black (bottom right). — Abbi Kaeb
Danville
Kicker Edgar Segura and holder D.J. Barnette set up for a kick during Saturday’s playoff loss at Chatham Glenwood. — Leilani Islam
Fisher
Fresh off a first-round win, the football team takes on Moweauqua Central A&M in round two. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Junior Hayden Copass committed to wrestle at Wisconsin. Pictured, from left, are Hayden Copass and future teammate Braxton Amos. — Chelby Hall
GCMS
Students dressed up for Halloween, including a group of seniors as the cast of “Stranger Things.” Pictured, from left, are Chase Pondel (Dr. Alexei), Spencer Hazen (Jonathan Byers), Cullen Neal (Billy Hargrove), Ethan Freehill (Steve Harrington), Keegan Kutemeier (Dustin Henderson) and, in front, Payton Beach (Eleven). — Sierra Hileman
Heritage
Dual-credit English class visited Parkland College to produce a commercial about a trip to Antarctica. Pictured are seniors Keegan Painter, Jada Davis, Owen Weisman, Kacie Roberts, Madi Jones, Rianna Rothermel and Maggie Marshall. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Members of the school’s FFA chapter attended the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Pictured are Clayton Hankins, Colby Burton, Erin Anderson, Kayla Goble, Sadie Drayer, Karlee Bruens, Kolin Dugle, Kennedie Olson, Drew Johnson and Jasmin Hajjar. — Erin Anderson
Mahomet-Seymour
Fresh off a conference title, the volleyball team won a regional title for the chance to host a sectional. — Rachel Myers
Milford
Volleyball won a regional title with the help of its enthusiastic student fan section. — Sam Conley
Monticello
The girls’ cross-country team won its first sectional title, and the boys defended their title. The boys’ team, pictured, from left, is made up of Jackson Grambart, Joey Weinke, Holden Miller, Morgan Dixon, Ed Mitchell, Luke Sokolowski and Josh Baysore; the girls’ team, from left, is made up of Grace Talbert, Emma Brown, Mackenzie Murphy, Kyra Welter, Mabry Bruhn, Estella Millers and Rachel Koon. — Addison Wichus
Oakwood
Student council hosted a food drive, proceeds going to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Junior Eli Ronk (pictured) won grand champion at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress and made the ILMEA All-District Band. — Maecii Barabas
PBL
The girls’ cross-country team was 16th and the boys seventh at the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Sectional. Ryder James won the boys’ race and will compete at state. Pictured is the girls’ team of Maddie Royer, Lorena Arnett, Alexis Putnam, Jordan Parish, Alexis Gray, Kate Wilson and Mandy Muhl and the boys’ team of Nik Schnabel, Ashton Goss, Paul Cleary, Jesse Barfield, Daniel Busby and Keagan Busboom. — Emma Schuler
Rantoul
Red Ribbon Week spotlighted the fight against drugs. Monday’s theme was Put a Cap on Drugs as students could wear hats to school. On Tuesday, it was Team Up Against Drugs. Wednesday’s Save Yourself From Drugs had students dressed like a superhero. Thursday was Halloween (costumes), and Friday was Red Day. — Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden
FFA members attended the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, attending sessions, a rodeo, a concert and chapter dinners. They also participated in the National Day of Service by assisting the Indiana State Fairgrounds in cleaning up. Pictured, front row, are Grace Flessner, Tessa Smith, Audrey Short and Eliza Lewis; second row, Rachel Wilson, Mallory Ames, Alyssa Hamilton and Kat Short; and third row, Brodie Landreth, Jack Place, Emma Parkinson, Ross Booker and Aaron Lane. — Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More
Students brought in donations and helped pack boxes for the Box of Joy program that sends Christmas presents to children in need. Pictured are Nora Kelley, Sammy Miller, Kha Nguyen and Josie Carmien sorting items. — Noelle Schacht
Schlarman
At a pep rally ahead of the school’s eight-man football playoff game, the band played, the Toppettes performed “Thriller” and the cheer team led the football players in a three-legged race (pictured: Ainslee Johnson). — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
Red Ribbon Week, dedicated to urging students to not partake in drugs, is sponsored by Students Against Destructive Decisions and includes a theme for each day. On Wednesday, students wore red. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
On Halloween, the student council’s annual costume contest played out at lunch. Winners were chosen based on loudest cheers. Afterward, council members threw candy to the audience. Winners were Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teletubbies and Tombo and Kiki from Kiki’s Delivery Service. Pictured are juniors Rani Ramrattan, Charlotte Ebel, Raneem Saadah and Olivia Taylor. — Erin Minor
Unity
The fall play “The Curious Case of Covingston Manner” was written by student Corbin Cox. With the help of the drama director, Jessica Burke, the murder mystery came to life Nov. 1-2. Pictured, from top left to right then down: Shelby Taylor, Cody Broadfoot, Anthony Chaney, Ivy Wright, Mia Shannon, Sarah Rink, Natasha Plummer, Lindee Arrasmith, Annabelle Brett and Corbin Cox. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
Senior Olivia Rosenstein won the sectional cross-country race in Bloomington and will be joined by sophomore Celia Barbieri at state. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
FFA members attended the national convention in Indianapolis. From left: Sammi Stevens, Lauren Mathews, Alexa Howard, Morgan Smith, Lydia Howard and Will Jones. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
An OA representative from Corn Belt Energy sponsored by Ameren visited for a Live Line Demonstration, showing us how power lines work, Pictured: What could happen if one part of a bird is on the live wire and another part on the insulator. — Emma Myers
News-Gazette