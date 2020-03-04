2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 21
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year’s crew:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Kate Cramer
Milford - Tiffany Schroeder
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy
The Rube Goldberg team is prepping for this month’s competition, working hard on the machine that is going to turn off a light. It’s based off of machine in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” — Megan Wiarda
Bement
Delegate Braden Fogerson represented Bement at last weekend’s Illinois Youth & Government in Springfield. — Braden Fogerson
Blue Ridge
The Varsity Scholastic Bowl Team won second place at the LPC Tournament. The successful Knight to Remember Dinner and Talent Show band fundraiser included the school’s first all-female drumline, “Chicks with Sticks,” Principal John Lawrence’s Donald Duck impression and a fascinating poi-ball performance by Macey Hamm. FFA week ended with the ever-popular petting zoo featuring the agriculture students’ beloved pets and barn animals. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Students celebrated the end of Black History Month on Saturday with the Black Culture Club Talent Show. Students sang, danced, and performed various acts representing their culture and celebrating black history. Pictured: students Jemima Kavumvula and Prefina Masengu Tshibanda. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
African American Club president Kia Southerland and vice president Genesis Gebil pose for Central’s Black History Month Spirit Week. They were dressed in traditional African attire for their Honor to the Motherland Day. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
Students were inducted into National Honors Society (3.7-4.0 grade-point average). Pictured: junior class inductees Hope Gillaspie, Haley Chaney, Robbie Rollins, Lindsey Franz and Hannah Lunger. — Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park
This week for FFA week, all the FFA Members wore their official dress on Wednesday. — Abbi Kaeb
DeLand-Weldon
On Feb. 28, members of the girls’ basketball team attended the IHSA state semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal. — Tori Billingsley
Fisher
FFA had its annual petting zoo to wrap up National FFA week. The grade school students enjoyed visiting and meeting all the farm animals. — Sidney Sievers
Heritage
The FFA officer team of Jada Davis, Rianna Rothermel, Hannah Beck, Jack Benschneider, Ryan Cheatham, Malani Smithenry, Anna Sanders, Konner Pearman and Lynnae Struck served breakfast to the students and staff on Monday morning and to local farmers on Thursday morning in honor of National FFA Week. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Sam Hudson and Joanna Walder — pictured with the rest of the representatives from Hoopeston Area schools — were selected to attend the Illinois Principal’s Association Recognition Breakfast. — Erin Anderson
Mahomet-Seymour
Freshmen Andrew Robinson, Owen Uebelhoer and Delaney Miller preformed at the Jazz Band’s annual dinner dance. — Kate Cramer
Milford
January’s Students of the Month: left to right; back to front; Caleb Henning, Jasmine Davis, Cassidy Mowrey, Lily Atwood, Jakki Mowrey, Jakai Martin, Zabrina Gordon, Salym Estes, Cameron Langellier, Caley Mowrey, Ryan Birch, Eddie Bushnell, Makayla Kuester, Bailee Fanning, Sam Conley, Kaylee Warren and Caitlyn Stimson. Not pictured: Danielle Germain, Sydney Almasy and Cara Warren. — Reyse Mussard
Monticello
FFA officers hosted a free breakfast on Thursday for students and construction crews working on the school's renovation. — Mary Ross
Oakwood
Students took a field trip to Flex-N-Gate. In boys’ basketball, Jayden Cox and Brevin Wells advanced past the first round of the three-point shooting contest. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Boys basketball’ beat Tuscola for a regional title aS Trey VanWinkle scored 29 points. — Emma Schuler
Rantoul
At National Honor Society’s Pie A Teacher competition, students voted with spare change for their favorite teacher to be pied. Music teacher Wealty Peachy and history teacher A.J. Richard ended the most money in their jar. NHS raised close to $50 dollars for community service projects and to help fund their Senior Olympics. — Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden
FFA President Mallory Ames poses with first-grader Blake Franklin during the FFA week Petting Zoo. — Mallory Ames
Salt Fork
After the boys’ basketball team’s regional title, senior Owen Carder — who is known for getting Salt Fork’s student section back on its feet — said: “It has been one of the best experiences seeing that my goal has been achieved of making a huge student section. I just love trying to make the biggest impact I can to help my boys.¨ — Autumn Lange
Schlarman
Senior Vaughn Black signed to play football at Monmouth College. The signing ceremony, organized by athletic director Eric Crist, includes students cheering on the seniors. — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
A successful boys’ basketball season came to an end in the regional championship game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Pictured: Cole Cunningham (left) and Nick Williams. — Emma Zimmer
Unity
Introduced last week: the “Rocket Locker,” located in the school’s library and containing hygiene, food and clothing items. Students in need are welcome to take items, no questions asked. The community was asked to fundraise and donate in hopes of giving less fortunate students a better high school experience. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
A group of 23 students traveled to North Carolina from Fefb. 23-27 for the HBCU College Tour. — Molly Sweeney
Westville
Student council’s annual blood drive was 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Gym, where participants received a T-shirt. — Emma Myers
