Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.

This year’s crew:

Academy - Megan Wiarda

ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel

Arcola - Patty Rodriguez

Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers

Bement - Braden Fogerson

BHRA - Gabe Martinez 

Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner

Centennial - Hailey Choi

Central - Julia Wilson

Chrisman - Lindsey Franz

Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb

Danville - Leilani Islam

DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley

Fisher - Sidney Sievers

G-RF - Chelby Hall

GCMS - Sierra Hileman

Heritage - Lynnae Struck

Hoopeston - Erin Anderson

Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg

Mahomet-Seymour  - Kate Cramer

Milford - Tiffany Schroeder

Monticello - Addison Wichus

Monticello - Mary Grace Ross

Oakwood - Maecii Barabas

PBL - Emma Schuler

Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston

St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames

St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht

Salt Fork - Autumn Lange

Schlarman - Farrah Anderson

Tuscola - Emma Zimmer

Uni High - Erin Minor 

Unity - Kimberly Pruetting

Urbana - Molly Sweeney 

Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison

Westville - Emma Myers

On to this week's report:

HSCaca

Academy

The Rube Goldberg team is prepping for this month’s competition, working hard on the machine that is going to turn off a light. It’s based off of machine in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” — Megan Wiarda

HSCbem

Bement

Delegate Braden Fogerson represented Bement at last weekend’s Illinois Youth & Government in Springfield. — Braden Fogerson

HSCbr
Buy Now

Blue Ridge

The Varsity Scholastic Bowl Team won second place at the LPC Tournament. The successful Knight to Remember Dinner and Talent Show band fundraiser included the school’s first all-female drumline, “Chicks with Sticks,” Principal John Lawrence’s Donald Duck impression and a fascinating poi-ball performance by Macey Hamm. FFA week ended with the ever-popular petting zoo featuring the agriculture students’ beloved pets and barn animals. — Kalyn Warner

HSCcente

Centennial

Students celebrated the end of Black History Month on Saturday with the Black Culture Club Talent Show. Students sang, danced, and performed various acts representing their culture and celebrating black history. Pictured: students Jemima Kavumvula and Prefina Masengu Tshibanda. — Hailey Choi

HSCcent
Buy Now

Champaign Central

African American Club president Kia Southerland and vice president Genesis Gebil pose for Central’s Black History Month Spirit Week. They were dressed in traditional African attire for their Honor to the Motherland Day. — Julia Wilson

HSCchris

Chrisman

Students were inducted into National Honors Society (3.7-4.0 grade-point average). Pictured: junior class inductees Hope Gillaspie, Haley Chaney, Robbie Rollins, Lindsey Franz and Hannah Lunger. — Lindsey Franz

HSCcp

Cissna Park

This week for FFA week, all the FFA Members wore their official dress on Wednesday. — Abbi Kaeb

HSCdw

DeLand-Weldon

On Feb. 28, members of the girls’ basketball team attended the IHSA state semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal. — Tori Billingsley

HSCfish

Fisher

FFA had its annual petting zoo to wrap up National FFA week. The grade school students enjoyed visiting and meeting all the farm animals. — Sidney Sievers

HSCher

Heritage

The FFA officer team of Jada Davis, Rianna Rothermel, Hannah Beck, Jack Benschneider, Ryan Cheatham, Malani Smithenry, Anna Sanders, Konner Pearman and Lynnae Struck served breakfast to the students and staff on Monday morning and to local farmers on Thursday morning in honor of National FFA Week. — Lynnae Struck

HSChoop

Hoopeston Area

Sam Hudson and Joanna Walder — pictured with the rest of the representatives from Hoopeston Area schools — were selected to attend the Illinois Principal’s Association Recognition Breakfast. — Erin Anderson

HSCms

Mahomet-Seymour

Freshmen Andrew Robinson, Owen Uebelhoer and Delaney Miller preformed at the Jazz Band’s annual dinner dance. — Kate Cramer

HSCmil

Milford

January’s Students of the Month: left to right; back to front; Caleb Henning, Jasmine Davis, Cassidy Mowrey, Lily Atwood, Jakki Mowrey, Jakai Martin, Zabrina Gordon, Salym Estes, Cameron Langellier, Caley Mowrey, Ryan Birch, Eddie Bushnell, Makayla Kuester, Bailee Fanning, Sam Conley, Kaylee Warren and Caitlyn Stimson. Not pictured: Danielle Germain, Sydney Almasy and Cara Warren. — Reyse Mussard

HSCmont

Monticello

FFA officers hosted a free breakfast on Thursday for students and construction crews working on the school's renovation. — Mary Ross

oak
Buy Now

Oakwood

Students took a field trip to Flex-N-Gate. In boys’ basketball, Jayden Cox and Brevin Wells advanced past the first round of the three-point shooting contest. — Maecii Barabas

HSCpbl

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Boys basketball’ beat Tuscola for a regional title aS Trey VanWinkle scored 29 points. — Emma Schuler

HSCrant

Rantoul

At National Honor Society’s Pie A Teacher competition, students voted with spare change for their favorite teacher to be pied. Music teacher Wealty Peachy and history teacher A.J. Richard ended the most money in their jar. NHS raised close to $50 dollars for community service projects and to help fund their Senior Olympics. — Veronica Duddleston

HSCsjo
Buy Now

St. Joseph-Ogden

FFA President Mallory Ames poses with first-grader Blake Franklin during the FFA week Petting Zoo. — Mallory Ames

HSCsf

Salt Fork

After the boys’ basketball team’s regional title, senior Owen Carder — who is known for getting Salt Fork’s student section back on its feet — said: “It has been one of the best experiences seeing that my goal has been achieved of making a huge student section. I just love trying to make the biggest impact I can to help my boys.¨ — Autumn Lange

SHCschlarm

Schlarman

Senior Vaughn Black signed to play football at Monmouth College. The signing ceremony, organized by athletic director Eric Crist, includes students cheering on the seniors. — Farrah Anderson

HSCtus

Tuscola

A successful boys’ basketball season came to an end in the regional championship game at Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Pictured: Cole Cunningham (left) and Nick Williams. — Emma Zimmer

Unity

Introduced last week: the “Rocket Locker,” located in the school’s library and containing hygiene, food and clothing items. Students in need are welcome to take items, no questions asked. The community was asked to fundraise and donate in hopes of giving less fortunate students a better high school experience. — Kim Pruetting

HSCurb
HSCurb2
Buy Now

Urbana

A group of 23 students traveled to North Carolina from Fefb. 23-27 for the HBCU College Tour. — Molly Sweeney

Westville

Student council’s annual blood drive was 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Gym, where participants received a T-shirt. — Emma Myers

News-Gazette