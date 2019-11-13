2019-20 High School Confidential: Week 8
Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
On Saturday, Arcola senior Patty Rodriguez (Instagram: @pattyyrodriguezz; Twitter: @patriiciaa34; Snapchat: patsm12) will take us behind the scenes for her school's third-round playoff game in Moweaqua. She wants to one day live in Chicago but is pleased as punch to call Arcola home because of "the tradition and we are all a small family."
This year’s panelists:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kenli Nettles
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Sam Conley
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy
Students participated in the Rattlesnake Master Run for the Prairie. Pictured, left to right: Joey Giuliani, Jack Wiarda, Ian Weible, Grace Kahler, Sam Laufenberg, Megan Wiarda, Jon Wiarda, Karen Wiarda, Natasha Capell and Colette Tichenor. Kahler was second in her age group (5K). Weible was first in his age group (10K). — Megan Wiarda
Arcola
Selected to represent Arcola in the District 5 ensembles: Myles Bott, Senior Band and Jazz Band I (Tenor Sax); Blaze Rich, Senior Band (Bass Clarinet); Karina Warfel, Senior Vocal Jazz I (Alto); and Andy Castro, Senior Chorus (Tenor II). — Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong
Basketball hosted its annual Midnight Madness, dedicated to practice and team bonding. Front row: Gaven Parkserson, Seth Johnson, Gaven Lomax, Lane Lawrence and Trenton Spencer. Back row: Coach Wade Rogers, Gary Jones, Evan Schluter, Luke Gordon, Rylee Showalter, Dylan Knight, Austin Rosenburger, Jayce Townsend, Brody Howard, Jonathon Hudson, Josh Goulding, Kolten Rhoades and Coach Deon Mennenga. — Emily Rogers
Bement
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in Foods for Families. Going door-to-door for as many non-perishable food items, FCCLA collected a record-setting 1,276 items for the food bank. — Braden Fogerson
BHRA
Gabe Martinez and Eli Mojonnier competed at the IHSA cross-country meet on Saturday. Photo by Amber Mojonnier. — Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge
Volleyball won its seventh consecutive regional championship. Members of band will travel to Indianapolis to see Bands of America at Lucas Oil Stadium. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Students in Geoffery Freymuth’s dual credit Human Biology class used microscopes to analyze bacteria collected from everyday objects. Pictured, left to right, top to bottom: students Ethan Ellis, Joe Simmons, Will Schmitt, Tashiya Warfield and Annabel Thorstenson. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
Central’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter held its annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament Sunday. The team of Noah Jackson, Todd Marshall and Alber Chen took home gold. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
FFA members won a meat judging competition in Paris. The group included Ty Woodward, Micheal Muller, Eli Johnson, Hope Gillaspie, Parker Brown and Alexis Lewsader. — Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park
Students helped out at the Cissna Park FFA Annual Scholarship Auction, which raised $42,000. — Abbi Kaeb
DeLand-Weldon
Volleyball won a regional championship game for the first time in 42 years, defeating Warrensburg-Latham and Argenta-Oreana. Pictured, back row left to right: Tori Billingsley, Chloe Melvin, Hannah Cunningham, Haley Reynolds, Peyton Lappin and Taylor Alwood; front row, left to right: Chloe Becker, Hadley Lappin, Ava Austin, Elizabeth Trimble and Cydney Shofner. — Tori Billingsley
Fisher
Madison Andrews, Morgan Coile and Jaedyn Fitzgerald volunteered at Seek N Find in Rantoul as part of the student development program on early release days. Students had the opportunity to volunteer, tour colleges and improve the school. — Sidney Seivers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
National Honor Society on Monday hosted a Veterans Day breakfast and assembly. Pictured (front row, left to right): Shelby Siddens, Cloe Amos, Gracie Liles, Lillian Bouton, Mackenzie Cavanaugh, Faith Jackson, Sydnie Spires, Adrienne Arlington and Ladonna Hackler; (back row) Isabelle Snapp, Logan Dawson, Andrew Davis, Matthew Tansy, Austin Corley, Marrico Jackson, Maddelyn Roach and Taylor Stal. — Chelby Hall
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
Students put in extra hours to pull off the annual GCMS Variety Show featuring acts ranging from singing to skits. — Sierra Hileman
Heritage
Performing Arts put on a production of “Night at the Wax Museum” on Friday and Saturday. Students from the junior high and high school contributed to make the show a success. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Drama department students for two nights put on the comedy “You Can’t Take it With You.” Pictured, left to right: Seniors Jessica Rigsby, Isaiah Debban, Sydney Long and and Payton Small. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
Drama Club put on its student-led performance, acting out four one-act skits, including one written by high school English teacher Bryan Mead titled “When the Author Arrives.” Directing the four plays: seniors Laura Poetzel and Emma Shumard. — Brayden Riesberg
Milford
Volleyball won its first sectional title in front of a raucous crowd at “The Barn” behind Jakki Mowrey (five aces), Caley Mowrey (12 kills) and Kaylee Warren (25 assists). — Jakki Mowrey
Monticello
Members of the Journalism class/club — Maya Kurth and Ellie Kraus — helped raise funds for the Piatt County Food Drive by hosting a bake sale at the Villas of Hollybrook assisted living center. — Mary Ross
Oakwood
The volleyball team was granted the the John Dickson Vermilion County Sportsmanship Award. Also, student council collected almost 300 pounds during its food drive. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The football team, led out by Braden Mutchmore, advanced to the third round. In cross-country, Ryder James finished fifth at state. — Emma Schuler
St. Joseph-Ogden
At the state cross-country, the girls’ team (Jillian Plotner, Ally Monk, Ava Knap, Ashlyn Lannert, Addie Allen, Hannah Rajilich, Malorie Sarnecki) placed seventh and the boys (Brandon Mattsey, Lukas Hutcherson, Luke Stegall, Logan Wolfersberger, Elijah Mock, Charlie Mabry, Eric Poe) finished 18th. Moving up the Top 25 all-time list: Plotner (11th), Knap (19th), Lannert (20th) and Mattsey (19th). Also, Knap reached 2,000 career miles. — Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More
After placing fourth at sectional, the girls’ cross-country team (Fran Hendrickson, Sophie Dowling, Reese Hogan, Bella Ramshaw, Kennedy Ramshaw, Claire Monahan) raced at state, placing 11th of 26 teams. — Noelle Schacht
Tuscola
National Honor Society’s induction ceremony took place Sunday night. Pictured, from top left: Matthew Bennett, Andrew Penne, Tyler Bialeschki; (fourth row) Braden Boyer, Cole Cunningham, Clayton Hausmann, Rohan Patel, Dustin Hale, Tytus Rennert; (third row) Lukas Hastings, Donovan Chester, Ben Tiezzi, Meadow Picazo, Kendal Ring, Kaitlyn Resifsteck, Marissa Russo; (second row) Alyssa Brazzell, Molly Liffick, Laney Cummings, Justine Kauffman, Brynn Tabeling, Kendyl Ring, Riya Patel, Hope Dietrich; (first row) Chloe Lee, Taylor Arends, Makenna Long, Ruchi Patel, Hannah Hornaday, Alana Simms, Madelyn Boyd and Faithlyn Daugherty. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
At Saturday’s state meet in Peoria, Kate Ahmari led the girls’ cross-country team to a 10th-place finish. The boys were sixth with Henry Kraatz and Aryan Lalwani placing 18th and 19th, respectively. It is the second consecutive year that both teams have qualified for state. Pictured (back row): Rachael Brewer, Nathan Durkin, Aryan Lalwani, Henry Kraatz, Alex Dolcos, Henry Laufenberg, Matthew Tang, Ethan Ashbrook, Aniket Gargya, Karl Knox and Nicholas Ramkumar; (front row) Kate Ahmari, Cadi Hu, Erin Smith, Maxine van der Donk, Madeline Keenan, Danbi Choi, Anya Kaplan-Hartnett, Erin Minor and Doug Mynatt. — Erin Minor
Unity
Coaches Kara Leaman and Jared Koerner led the girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams to the state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Spirits were high even when the temperatures were low, the girls’ finishing with a third-place trophy. Photo by Evy Atkins. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
Theatre department put on “Theory of Relativity, a moving musical about the invisible threads that connect everyone in life. Pictured from left to right: Zoe Bowers, Ava Darter-Krantz, Isabel Sikora, Caroline Thies and Michael Tessene. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
Archery has become a student favorite, giving everyone an opportunity to compete against themselves in a game of strategy. Pictured: Mylee Sprague focusing on the bull’s-eye. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
Drama Club put its fall musical, “Cinderella,” with Landon Frazier as Prince Charming and Savanah Baird as Cinderella. — Emma Myers
