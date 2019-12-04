Listen to this article

Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.

For Thanksgiving break, we gave our panelists the week off. That didn't stop some of them from delivering bonus reports.

This year’s crew:

Academy - Megan Wiarda

ALAH - Kenli Nettles

Arcola - Patty Rodriguez

Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers

Bement - Braden Fogerson

BHRA - Gabe Martinez 

Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner

Centennial - Hailey Choi

Central - Julia Wilson

Chrisman - Lindsey Franz

Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb

Danville - Leilani Islam

DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley

Fisher - Sidney Sievers

G-RF - Chelby Hall

GCMS - Sierra Hileman

Heritage - Lynnae Struck

Hoopeston - Erin Anderson

Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg

Mahomet-Seymour  - Rachel Myers

Milford - Sam Conley

Monticello - Addison Wichus

Monticello - Mary Grace Ross

Oakwood - Maecii Barabas

PBL - Emma Schuler

Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston

St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames

St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht

Salt Fork - Autumn Lange

Schlarman - Farrah Anderson

Tuscola - Emma Zimmer

Uni High - Samaia Jones 

Uni High - Erin Minor 

Unity - Kimberly Pruetting

Urbana - Molly Sweeney 

Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison

Westville - Emma Myers

On to this week's report:

HSCarm
Armstrong

Armstrong’s Homecoming court includes (pictured)” Ayden Koening, Marshall Gudauskas, Aidan Fitzsimmons, Natalie Schluter, Jonathon Hudson, Luke Gordon, LeAnne Rogers, Kalyssa, Gaven Lomax, Emily Rogers, Cheyenne Cade, Katelyn Luecke and Cassidy Nelson. — Emily Rogers

HSCbr

Blue Ridge

Several school clubs joined in on Christmas tree decorating at the VFW to send joy to families who can’t afford to buy a tree this holiday season. — Kalyn Warner

Chrisman

Chrisman

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America donated homemade dog toys to the Edgar County Animal Shelter. Pictured: Robbie Rollins, FCCLA president and state officer, who presented the toys. — Lyndsey Franz

HSCgrf
Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Taylor Stal signed to play softball at Danville Area Community College. Pictured left to right: Jeff Stal, Matt Cervantes, Taylor Stal and Valerie Stal. — Chelby Hall

HSChoop

Hoopeston Area

The high school girls’ basketball team provided mentoring leading up to the big game and thjen watched with enthusiasm as the seventh-graders won an IESA regional title for the first time in school history. Picture by Ginger Gonzalez. — Erin Anderson

HSCmont
Monticello

The Sages celebrated the spirit of Thanksgiving by hosting a food drive. Student Council held a competition between clubs to see who could collect the most food. In total, 445 pounds were collected. Pictured: Fruits of their labor in Amanda Allen's room. — Addison Wichus

HSCstm

St. Thomas More

At the annual Academic Letter Ceremony, students in grades 10-12 were awarded a varsity letter for persevering in the classroom and upholding a strong grade-point average. The National Honors Society officers (left to right): Ryan Pinto (president), Jack Aubry (vice president), Julia Tangen (secretary) and Noelle Schacht (historian) were joined by principal Sister M. Bridget Martin and counselor Mandy Pope in congratulating Abby Deptula (pictured) and other recipients. — Noelle Schacht

HSCsf

Salt Fork

Sunday’s Catlin Parade of Lights includes help from the school’s National Honor Society as well as clubs from the South and North campuses which submit trees or floats, Despite rainy and cold conditions, the community came out in force. — Autumn Lange

