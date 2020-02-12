Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
This year’s crew:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - TBA
Milford - Tiffany Schroeder
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Chinese class celebrated Chinese New Year and its dragon tradition. People used the New Year to scare away the dragon, considered a demon. Pictured left to right: William Ding, Colette Tichenor, Mayank Hirani, Shashank Hirani and Cassie Colmenares. — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
Senior Pep Band members were recognized between the junior varity and varsity games for their commitment to band. — Kaylee Yeakel
Arcola
Taylor Spelman and Rocio Gomez were honored during girls’ basketball Senior Night. — Patty Rodriguez
Bement
English IV classes went to Chicago to watch “The Comedy of Errors” at Navy Pier’s Shakespeare Theatre. — Braden Fogerson
BHRA
The Blue Devils beat Salt Fork on girls’ basketball Senior Night. Pictured left to right: Sierra Bryant, Emma Clapp, Ryley Cash and Emily Meidel. — Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge
Meah Carter and Savannah Stiger celebrated girls’ basketball Senior Night with their families. The JV Scholastic Bowl team went 4-3 at the 12-team JV Scholastic Bowl tournament at Roanoke-Benson and placed fourth overall. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
History classes decorated doors as part of a schoolwide contest for Black History Month. Pictured: students in African-American History class (left to right) Kaleb Johnson, Zariah Browning and Eleanor Fuller. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
Student council held its annual bake sale Friday. Money raised goes toward Central’s Spring Fling dance in March. Pictured: David Dommaraju and student council treasurer Austin Douglas. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
Theatre students are practicing for their production of “The Little Mermaid” at the end of March. Pictured: Kendl Lemmon trying on her dress at fittings. — Lindsey Franz
Danville
Delegation (pictured) was one of more than 100 show choirs to compete at the annual Midwest Classic. — Leilani Islam
Fisher
Students wore red on Friday for Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. This was to honor Cam Shields, the son of science teacher Isaac Shields, who passed away in 2019 from a congenital heart disorder. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The Buffaloes raised funds and awareness during Cancer Night against Westville. Pictured left to right: (top row) Sam Kelly, Hayden Stal, Max Kelly, Kaden Mingee, Cale Steinbaugh, Cameron Ford, Mackenzie Cavanaugh, Chelby Hall, Shelby Siddens, Madison Cordes, Aubrie Hinchman, Sydnie Spires, Jacob Phenicie, Jeremiah Smith, Justice Arthur and Gavan Shelton; (bottom row) Ema Fitzwater, Lilli Hudson, Abby Kleiner, Jackie Taylor and Abigalil Tansy. — Chelby Hall
Heritage
Villa Grove-Heritage basketball cheerleaders Juliana Jobe, Torie Rothermel, Bri Struck, Brynna Wyant, Rianna Rothermel, Kacie Roberts, Grace Hutchison, Lynnae Struck, Heather Rentfro and Emma Young attended Night to Shine at the First Christian Church in Champaign to cheer on their very own teammate Maureen Daly as well as other guests. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Teammates joined in on the fun as Sadie Drayer was celebrated as the only senior during girls’ basketball Senior Night. Photo by Ginger Gonzalez. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
Seniors held their first beat competition where contestants produced their own beat. Students judged each song and chose a winner. This week, a sample from the song “Africa” by Toto was used in each beat. — Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour
On Saturday, the Bulldogs won their sixth consecutive wrestling regional title. Coach Rob Ledin's team picked up five individual championships. Video highlights at news-gazette.com.
Monticello
The Sages Academic Challenge team placed first at its regional competition to advance to sectionals. — Addison Wichus
Oakwood
The co-op wrestling team (pictured after winning the conference and county championship) took second place at regionals. The Comet Academic Challenge team was second in Division 700 at Danville Area Community College. And senior Katelyn Young set the all-time girls’ basketball scoring record. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
The boys’ basketball team won the Sangamon Valley Conference tournament, beating Cissna Park 56-44. Pictured: (front row) Jarred Gronsky, Trey VanWinkle, Drake Schrodt, Sam Penicook, Levi Frichtl and coach Mark Coplea; (second row) coach Zack Thomson, coach Quinton Hatfill, Colton Coy, Gunner Belt, Drew Diesburg, Dalton Busboom, Gavin Coplea, Brett Giese, Alex Rueck, Harrisen Harms, Matthew Miller and coach Adam Schonauer. — Emma Schuler
Rantoul
At the school’s Freshman Open House on Feb. 6, about 80 future high school students toured the building and had the chance to sign up for clubs, taking advice from high school students who are a part of the mentoring program. — Veronica Duddleston
St. Thomas More
Students contributed to a collection of cans for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The students, divided into four families, donated cans to create a “Canstruction.” One group created PacMan. Pictured: Emily Ritter, Brooke Erhard, Caroline Kerr, Sister Mary Francis Goodson, Julia Tangen and Christy Kirkham. — Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork
Freshman Reef Pacot won a regional title at 106 pounds to help the co-op wrestling team finish second. — Autumn Lange
Tuscola
The Warriorettes competed at a dance competition at Tuscola on Saturday. Pictured left to right: (back row) Lauren Farley, Reggan Smith and Faithlyn Daughtery; (second row) Courtney Rich, Savannah Barnes, Carli Stone, Coach Sarah McCrory and Emma Zimmer; (front row) Addi Fowler, Hannah Anderson and Skylar Wilkins. — Emma Zimmer
Unity
Student council planned and hosted a Senior Sweetheart’s dinner and talent show in the gym and auditorium. Those in attendance enjoyed food and watched students play music, sing, dance and conduct comedy bits. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
Last weekend, students, including Saba Manetti-Tesfaye, from Key Club and African-American Club decorated the school for Black History Month spirit week. Pictured: A door designed by Roxanne Essafa. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
Every week, students enjoy playing games like euchre and spoons during lunch period. Pictured left to right: Jackson Wiessing, Sam Reno, Matt Rutledge, Jaden Grimm, Beau Beesley and Isidora Davis. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
Senior Night for the girls’ basketball team saw Daphne Williamson and Hunter Lange — and their families — recognized. — Emma Myers