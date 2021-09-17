Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, where seniors from area high schools — nominated by principals and teachers — tell us of the many good things happening in their hallways on Fridays through May. Our innovative students also will take over The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account to go behind the scenes, including today at St. Thomas More’s homecoming festivities (search for ‘News-Gazette’ on the app). Introducing this year’s panelists:
Academy High: William Ding
In 10 years I hope to be … doing some important research on climate change.
ALAH: Sarah Rafferty
Favorite thing about school … is the student section at athletic events.
Arcola: Ariana Carmona
Did you know … my thumbs can bend down to my forearms
Armstrong: Mattie Kennel
My college plans are ... to major in marketing
Bement: Addie Fritz
In 10 years I hope to be ... an elementary teacher
BHRA: Paili Davis
Did you know … I am a big time pageant girl
Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse
In 10 years I hope to be ... living somewhere with lakes and mountains
Centennial: Montez Dubose
Did you know ... was this season's first guest on "ServPro Prep Football Confidential"
Champaign Central: Lucy Moss
Did you know … I wrote a book when I was 8 years old.
Chrisman: Reese Anderson
Did you know … I show cattle and love photography.
Cissna Park: Emma Morrical
Did you now … I have three siblings, four cats, a dog and a frog. Never a dull moment in our house
Danville: Kedzie Griffin
In 10 years I hope to be … working in social media or photography for a college athletics program.
DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers
In 10 years I hope to be … very happy in my career and maybe married, about to start a family.
Fisher: Krista Martin
Favorite thing about school … the small-town pride and closeknit community of Bunnie Nation
Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock
In 10 years I hope to be … living in Texas owning my own boutique.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood
Did you know ... I am a part of the Dewey Community Church bible quiz team.
Heritage: Torie Rothermel
My college plans are … to attend a university in Illinois, studying physical therapy.
Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray
Did you know … I can play five instruments: piano, alto saxophone, ukulele, guitar, flute.
Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik
In 10 years ... I hope to be working as a successful engineer.
LeRoy: Kelsey Graves
My college plans are … attending Southern Illinois-Carbondale majoring in dental hygiene.
Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters
In 10 years I hope to be … living in a big city with a job I love
Milford: Alivia Schmink
Did you know ... I have lived with three different families and have seven siblings
Monticello: Clara Rudolph
In 10 years I hope to be … closer to knowing what I want to do than I currently am.
Oakwood: Madison Doan
Favorite thing about school … the amount of spirit and support we have surrounding each event
Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy
In 10 years I hope to be … an author writing novels.
Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell
Favorite thing about school ... is the love that we’re able to find in our diversity.
St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden
Did you know … I’ve played five different sports.
St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon
In 10 years I hope to be … working in the NICU and living on the beach.
Salt Fork: Olivia Burge
Did you know … I love to cook but absolutely hate doing the dishes (sorr, Mom)
Shiloh: Josephine Carroll
Did you know ... I am harshly opinionated.
Tuscola: Amelia Bosch
Favorite thing about school … is the small-school atmosphere and the energy of Friday night football.
Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy
Did you know … I’m a twin.
Unity: Maddie Reed
My college plans are ... to play softball at Parkland.
Urbana: Park Mitchell
In 10 years I hope to be … a sports journalist.
Villa Grove: Molly Little
In 10 years I hope to be … married, have a great job and maybe a few cats and dogs.
Westville: Bryce Burnett
My college plans … attend Eastern Illinois University, play football and major in biochemistry.