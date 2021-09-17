St. Thomas More

Homecoming week at St. Thomas More has included themed dressup days like country vs. country club (above) and outer space, powderpuff football and macho volleyball.

 Provided
Welcome to Year 6 of High School Confidential, where seniors from area high schools — nominated by principals and teachers — tell us of the many good things happening in their hallways on Fridays through May. Our innovative students also will take over The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account to go behind the scenes, including today at St. Thomas More’s homecoming festivities (search for ‘News-Gazette’ on the app). Introducing this year’s panelists:

Academy High: William Ding

In 10 years I hope to be … doing some important research on climate change.

ALAH: Sarah Rafferty

Favorite thing about school … is the student section at athletic events.

Arcola: Ariana Carmona

Did you know … my thumbs can bend down to my forearms

Armstrong: Mattie Kennel

My college plans are ... to major in marketing

Bement: Addie Fritz

In 10 years I hope to be ... an elementary teacher

BHRA: Paili Davis

Did you know … I am a big time pageant girl

Blue Ridge: Sarah Whitehouse

In 10 years I hope to be ... living somewhere with lakes and mountains

Centennial: Montez Dubose

Did you know ... was this season's first guest on "ServPro Prep Football Confidential"

Champaign Central: Lucy Moss

Did you know … I wrote a book when I was 8 years old.

Chrisman: Reese Anderson

Did you know … I show cattle and love photography.

Cissna Park: Emma Morrical

Did you now … I have three siblings, four cats, a dog and a frog. Never a dull moment in our house

Danville: Kedzie Griffin

In 10 years I hope to be … working in social media or photography for a college athletics program.

DeLand-Weldon: Kaitlyn Sayers

In 10 years I hope to be … very happy in my career and maybe married, about to start a family.

Fisher: Krista Martin

Favorite thing about school … the small-town pride and closeknit community of Bunnie Nation

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Chloe Brock

In 10 years I hope to be … living in Texas owning my own boutique.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley: Emily Hood

Did you know ... I am a part of the Dewey Community Church bible quiz team.

Heritage: Torie Rothermel

My college plans are … to attend a university in Illinois, studying physical therapy.

Hoopeston Area: Emily Ray

Did you know … I can play five instruments: piano, alto saxophone, ukulele, guitar, flute.

Judah Christian: Kaitlyn Januzik

In 10 years ... I hope to be working as a successful engineer.

LeRoy: Kelsey Graves

My college plans are … attending Southern Illinois-Carbondale majoring in dental hygiene.

Mahomet-Seymour: Tinley Peters

In 10 years I hope to be … living in a big city with a job I love

Milford: Alivia Schmink

Did you know ... I have lived with three different families and have seven siblings

Monticello: Clara Rudolph

In 10 years I hope to be … closer to knowing what I want to do than I currently am.

Oakwood: Madison Doan

Favorite thing about school … the amount of spirit and support we have surrounding each event

Paxton-Buckley-Loda: Sydney Murphy

In 10 years I hope to be … an author writing novels.

Rantoul: Mary Cuppernell

Favorite thing about school ... is the love that we’re able to find in our diversity.

St. Joseph-Ogden: Regan Uden

Did you know … I’ve played five different sports.

St. Thomas More: Bailey McMahon

In 10 years I hope to be … working in the NICU and living on the beach.

Salt Fork: Olivia Burge

Did you know … I love to cook but absolutely hate doing the dishes (sorr, Mom)

Shiloh: Josephine Carroll

Did you know ... I am harshly opinionated.

Tuscola: Amelia Bosch

Favorite thing about school … is the small-school atmosphere and the energy of Friday night football.

Uni High: Aakash Vasireddy

Did you know … I’m a twin.

Unity: Maddie Reed

My college plans are ... to play softball at Parkland.

Urbana: Park Mitchell

In 10 years I hope to be … a sports journalist.

Villa Grove: Molly Little

In 10 years I hope to be … married, have a great job and maybe a few cats and dogs.

Westville: Bryce Burnett

My college plans … attend Eastern Illinois University, play football and major in biochemistry.

