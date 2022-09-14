CHAMPAIGN — Before first-year Centennial High Principal Scott Savage was on the job, he got to hear from school staff at the end of last term, when some were “at their highest breaking point or lowest moment,” he said.
According to Savage, out of those discussions came three main questions staff had of Savage’s leadership:
- When I’m going through it, will you be there and let me know I’m valued?
- After I go through it, can you support me when I’m wrong or right?
- And lastly: Can you lead me unapologetically?
“That’s all they wanted to know,” Savage said.
“That’s how we support our teachers. We let them know you can be vulnerable, you can take risks. And if you mess up, we got you,” Savage told the audience of the Champaign County Community Coalition on Wednesday. “But we’re going to lead you, and we’re going to teach you.”
C-U’s major public high schools took the spotlight at Wednesday’s monthly meeting. Principals Joe Williams of Central, Taren Nance of Urbana and Savage led a panel discussion about how the first month back to school has gone for them, to an audience of community figures and stakeholders.
Central High School’s new theme for the year. “It’s a brand-new day, but we honor tradition.” Fitting for the school that’s still buzzing after unveiling its multimillion-dollar renovated building to students and staff.
Williams said staff are trying to emphasize their expectations of students after a “tough, tough year” in education across the country.
“We want to go back to grace, but we want to go back to making sure we have those high expectations,” Williams said. “When people know what’s expected, they’re actually happier.”
Urbana High School’s theme is “The power of positive talk.” Nance said he’s witnessing a new level of maturation from his at-risk students in the early school year.
“Year two, I’m seeing a lot of our kids who I probably saw a hundred times in the school year last year, I don’t have to see them as much — they’re coming to me giving high-fives,” Nance said.
For Centennial, it’s “Recharge 2022,” and getting back to the basics.
“We are trying to set the relationships and the tone so we can, as our boss says, ‘Keep the main thing the main thing.’ And that’s teaching and learning,” Savage said.
Police updates
The number of shooting incidents in Champaign-Urbana this year has continued to hold at about half of 2021’s record levels, local police leaders said Wednesday.
Champaign has responded to 97 confirmed shots-fired incidents so far in 2022, a 48 percent decrease compared to the same time frame last year (179), Chief Tim Tyler said.
Urbana police have responded to 37 shots-fired incidents this year, Interim Chief Rich Surles said, down 55 percent compared to this time last year (82 incidents). Three victims of an early-morning drive-by shooting on Sunday are expected to survive their injuries, he said.
Champaign police have seized 136 illegally-held weapons this year, including 23 firearms in the month of August alone, Tyler said, while the hiring drive has continued — CPD has hired 16 new police officers in 2022, and hopes to hire 20 by the end of the year.
Students are back on campus, and University of Illinois Police are responding to an increased call volume, “especially for mental health,” Chief Alice Cary said.
UI police are preparing for the handoff of the Campustown patrol district. On Oct. 1, the UI department will become the main patrolling agency of the campus area, taking over for Champaign police.
Cary’s department has hired three of four incoming community service officers, who will handle non-emergency calls in the coming semesters.
Meanwhile, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for applicants for officers at the adult correctional center, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. County officers have seen five shooting incidents this year, three in the last month, with one non-life-threatening injury. He expects an arrest for the latter case this week.