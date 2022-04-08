CHAMPAIGN — Herbert “Hub” Burnett has been training for what will be his newest role for years.
Later this year, the Rantoul man will be handed the reins to Champaign’s New Free Will Baptist by the church’s 32-year senior pastor and Burnett’s stepfather — Bishop King James Underwood.
It will be yet another way the 20-year Army veteran and recruiter, founder of the Not On My Watch nonprofit and men’s clothing store owner has contributed to his community, for which the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation will recognize the 1982 Urbana High graduate at tonight’s distinguished alumni recognition reception at the I Hotel and Conference Center.
“The hardest part about this award is my wife’s brother was in a fatal accident in Memphis last Wednesday, and she and my oldest daughter won’t be able to attend,” Burnett said.
His connection to New Free Will Baptist started in the early ’90s when Burnett was an Army recruiter assigned to Merrillville, Ind. Burnett would drive the two hours to Champaign to attend church.
“In March of 1994, I made a deal with my colonel that if I was the number-one recruiter for the year that he would move me to Champaign,” Burnett said. “In December of ’94, I made it.”
He was the top recruiter — out of about 200 — that year.
The colonel was true to his word, and Burnett was able to make the move.
That’s when Underwood started the tutoring process, training his stepson to one day take over the pulpit at the Champaign church.
Burnett was ordained under his stepfather the following March.
“I got to be under his leadership from ’95 to ’98 as I was a recruiting commander,” Burnett said. “He mentored me.”
After 10 years serving in Texas, Burnett said, “I’ve been under his leadership since then.”
Burnett served in the Army for 20 years, including during the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Underwood served as bishop to a 10-state Baptist conference to which the Champaign church belonged. Burnett was the church youth director.
“We exposed the kids to not just church events but all different kind of activities to where they could get an opportunity to see what life meant outside Champaign-Urbana,” Burnett said.
That’s just one of the activities Burnett has been involved with. The one-man whirlwind wants to help in any way he can, with a heavy emphasis on young people.
His Not On My Watch nonprofit works to help children succeed. Later this month, it will begin a teen night, followed a short time later by a summer enrichment program.
Burnett also owns a men’s clothing store in Champaign, Suits by Souljah, and is a junior varsity basketball coach at Rantoul Township High School.
He credits his wife, Stephanie, for being “a major part in everything” that he does.
And part of that will be the work as pastor “with a whole lot of different events and connecting church with community.”
“I think the church in America has abdicated some of that,” Burnett said. “I intend to lead by example. My dad had a huge vision of being a one-stop shop ... to help the homeless, the incarcerated, have our own school, just everything the community is lacking right now. We want to meet those needs.”
Of his new role, Burnett said: “I’ve been running from pastoring all my life, and I’ve been waiting on it all my life.”
“It’s the highest calling,” he said. “It’s higher than the calling of the president of the United States if you take it seriously.”