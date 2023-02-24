RANTOUL — In his one week on the job, the new part-time help at Rantoul’s Broadmeadow Elementary has been an instant hit with the little ones, helping out with their reading, their writing, their spelling and, of course, their petting.
Meet Cooper, kindergarten teacher Sherrie Harper’s cuddly, great-around-kids, officially licensed therapy dog, who reported to school last Friday and is already working wonders.
The golden retriever, who turns 3 on Wednesday, was specially trained for this, even before Harper brought him home at seven weeks old. As a puppy, his breeder would take him to daycares and nursing homes, which no doubt helped turn him into a dog that “loves people — and especially children,” Harper says.
“Research shows that therapy dogs can improve student attendance, motivation, anxiety and responsibility,” says Harper, in her first year in Rantoul but her 26th as a teacher. “I have found in our school that it gives the students a sense of responsibility as one waters Cooper, others pet him, while some help to lead him down the hall. One little girl ‘read’ to Cooper to calm him in his kennel.”
Each day for the past week, Harper says her kindergartners have reported to school eager to find out if that day was a “Cooper day.” (For now, he’s not full-time).
“Part of my agenda in having a therapy dog is to teach children the responsibility and joys of owning a pet,” she says. “I also use him to teach students observational skills.
“Cooper is a great source of inspiration for a writing topic for the ‘stories’ we write in kindergarten. I think everyone in my class knows how to spell the name ‘Cooper.’ Cooper also motivates us to follow the rules at school.
"We have a poster with Cooper on it in our room — it says ‘Show Your Paws,’ meaning ‘do your best.’ Sometimes, you will even find us playing a game called 'Cooper Says …'
“In kindergarten, we spend a lot of time on social emotional learning. We learn many ways to calm our bodies and focus on what is important. Having a therapy dog in the classroom is a unique way of learning to calm our bodies and focus.”