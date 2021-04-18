How Urbana High has gotten through a school year without a principal
URBANA — The large office next door to Travis Courson’s at Urbana High School sits unoccupied, save for a computer monitor, a printer, a few office supplies, an Urbana Tigers figurine and two papers with last year’s bell schedules printed on them.
“That kind of tells the story,” the associate principal said of the office former Principal Mitchell Berenson vacated last June.
For schools worldwide, the last year has been like none other. For Urbana High School, though, it’s been especially strange. Amid a pandemic that has left districts scrambling to figure out how many students could enter a school building, in what capacity and for how long, Urbana has been without a principal.
Of course, turnover in the principal position has been nothing new for Courson and the rest of the veteran staff at Urbana. In his 20 years at the school as a teacher and an administrator, he’s seen eight principals come and go. The last two served for only one year apiece.
“I would say, as of late, it’s been difficult because the turnover seems to be about every year,” said Associate Principal Steve Waller, who has been at the school for 22 years. “That’s been a really big challenge. Because even though a new person comes in with all of their qualities and skills, you’ve still got to teach them the logistics and preparations, because every school’s a little bit different.
“Particularly with me and Travis, because we’ve been here the longest, that kind of falls on us. I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating, but it would be nice to get somebody that’s going to be here for a little while.”
When Berenson decided to leave for family reasons on June 23, though, the situation was decidedly different than any of the others.
For such a demanding job, mid-summer is a particularly difficult time to find a desirable candidate willing to leave their current position for a new one, especially during a global pandemic. Urbana had already been through two principals in two years, so hiring an interim principal wasn’t a desirable option.
So when district leaders couldn’t find the right person for the job, they went to the four associate principals — Courson, Waller, Julie Blixen and Janice Nolan — with an unusual request.
Instead of hiring a principal, they asked if they’d be interested in splitting the job between the four of them for the ensuing year.
“I said, ‘In any other year, this wouldn’t work, but this year, I think it could,’” Assistant Superintendent Angi Franklin said. “We knew that this would be the only possible year that this could even work. So we took advantage of that to be able to hold out for the right person.”
Almost 10 months later, Courson, Blixen and Nolan sat spaced apart at a long table in a board room at the high school with their laptops in front of them Wednesday afternoon. Every once in awhile, they’d hear Waller’s voice on the walkie-talkie Blixen carried as he prepared for the year’s first track meet.
After discussing graduation, open positions for next school year and summer school, the discussion died down.
Instead of dispersing to their own offices, though, the three stayed for a while. They answered emails that piled up throughout the day and, every so often, they’d pick up their heads, ask a question and start a new discussion.
While Courson agreed early in the year to take the lead when necessary, the four associate principals have generally split the extra work evenly. During staff meetings, all four are present, whereas last year, only one may have been present with Berenson.
And this year, with more time in the school day without students, meetings are more commonplace than ever, though they’re mostly over Zoom.
The four all still have their own domains, of course. Courson covers teaching and learning; Nolan covers special education, world languages and English learners; Blixen oversees discipline and the student interventionists; and Waller covers athletics and facilities.
They’ve also all been forced to step outside of their comfort zones. They’ve split up duties, including communication with parents, teaching evaluations and finances.
“It’s been a very big learning experience for all of us,” Blixen said, “because we were challenged to go outside of our comfort zone for where our expertise lies that we each oversee, and we’ve all gone outside of that and learned lots of other things.
“For me, that’s been a challenge and it’s been a good challenge. It’s helped me learn a lot more about the day-to-day of school and students not being in school.”
The four associate principals get along well, and part of that has to do with the simple fact that none of them necessarily wanted to be principal.
Courson, with his longevity and responsibilities, would have been an obvious choice, and someday, he said he’d be open to taking on that role. With a son still in high school, though, he doesn’t believe he’s ready to approach the job with the all-encompassing commitment he thinks it takes.
“I wanted to be honest with them and be upfront that, once my kids are out of high school, I would be up for that conversation,” Courson said. “I have an opinion the work ethic that needs to be put into that office, and I don’t want to cheat that role.”
Of course, certain things have fallen through the cracks. Courson admitted that when he steps into certain responsibilities that a principal would normally take on, he neglects certain areas of his typical job, and vice versa. The communication with families, they all admit, could have been better, particularly early in the year.
But in some scenarios, Nolan thinks it’s not inconceivable that a setup without one principal in charge could work. It would have to be an intentional situation, though, and not one set up out of necessity, like at Urbana.
“I think it could work in certain settings if it’s what people want,” Nolan said. “There might be places that can have a model like we had to use this year where you can have four people running a building versus one main principal. I think it just has to be something that’s wanted and carefully planned. I don’t know if one model is better than the other, but it’s something that has to be more intentional.”
Like the other associate principals, though, Nolan is looking forward to having a new principal hired. And on Tuesday, a candidate will be brought before the board to officially take the head job.
Courson is optimistic that the next principal will be at Urbana for a long period of time, but he’s also learned not to rely on that assumption.
“In a meeting just this week that I was in charge of leading, I made the comment, ‘We need to start approaching some of these things that we’re doing with the idea of: The person next door to my office may or may not be here in three years,’” Courson said. “Now it’s our responsibility to start creating some of our initiatives and some of our plans, and creating that with the mindset of, ‘This is who we are going to become, we are going to be the ones responsible to see it through as long as we’re here and not rely on who may come in next.’
“Because that’s a very important position. And just for whatever reason, the consistency in that office just hasn’t been there. And trust me, I hope the person who is in that office is here for the next 10 to 12 years. That’s important to us.
“But we also need to plan for things that, for people who have been here for a long time, ‘These are our staples. These are our non-negotiable.’ That’s who we are, and we just try to keep getting better and welcome new ideas as they come in.”