Centennial High School English teachers Jessica Hutchison, back left, and Jennifer Hindes, back right, are taking 13 students on a Peace Pilgrimage to Atlanta for two days of intensive nonviolence training. Attending students include, back row from left, Taquanna Barber, Paige Dixon and Alie Wimmer; middle row from left, Thalia Gonzalez, Ana Almeida, Jessa Kimble and Fatima Ramirez; and front row from left, Ellison Radek and Noni Crawford.