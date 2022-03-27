GIBSON CITY — Korah Palumbo settled into her seat in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School gymnasium for an assembly last fall and turned her attention to the speaker, not expecting the flood of emotions that she’d feel in the coming minutes.
Sara Groom Boucek began speaking about mental health and the “invisible backpack” that individuals carry throughout their lives that contains the trauma they’ve experienced, which caught Palumbo’s attention. Boucek then detailed the story of her mother’s death by suicide when she was in high school.
“I was so caught off guard,” she said. “I didn’t know her, but it felt like I did. It felt like we were the same person. … It was an emotional wreck for me.”
Much of the time, Palumbo said, she’s able to push the thoughts of her mother’s 2013 death from the forefront of her mind. But those thoughts always linger, no matter how much they’ve evolved since she was an 8-year-old only daughter who lost her only parent.
She felt the eyes of her classmates around the gym glancing back at her with caring looks. In a small town like Gibson City, community members rally around their neighbors after a tragedy, so her classmates were well aware of the circumstances of her mother’s death.
She heard Boucek speak about the undeserved self-blame that haunts surviving family members and friends, and Palumbo was brought back to the complicated feelings that evolved as she learned more about her mother’s death.
“She was raising awareness,” Palumbo said, “saying that it’s not (the loved one’s) fault, and normalizing the stages of grief, normalizing anxiety and normalizing depression.”
Palumbo lived alone with her mother in Gibson City as a young child, just down the street from her great aunt and uncle, Lori and Curt Hinrichs, whom she moved in with after her mother died.
“She was a smiley person,” Palumbo said of her mother. “She loved me very, very much, and she loved making people laugh. She had the most contagious laugh. … She was one of those people where you probably wouldn’t have seen it coming.
“To be honest, I didn’t understand when I was younger,” she added. “It wasn’t until I was older that it really started to click in my brain. I went through a time period where I was just like, ‘Why?’ And I blamed it on myself, like, ‘This is my fault. I caused all of this. Why wasn’t I enough for her to stay?’
Boucek’s talk “helped me realize that it wasn’t me.”
Hearing Boucek speak, she felt represented in a new way, and Boucek’s ability to use her trauma to help others stuck in the back of her mind.
A few weeks ago, a flood of emotions once again engulfed her when she heard about a student at another area school who died by suicide.
“I was devastated,” she said. “I didn’t know her, but I felt like I did. I related, and it was kind of a whole new grieving process for me. … It kind of was my last straw. I was like, ‘Something has to be done.’”
She quickly came up with an idea, designing a shirt that reads on the front: “Mental Health Matters. You Matter. Be Kind. Always.” On the back, it reads: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
Palumbo found a purpose: to make people realize that depression is a disease, similar to other deadly ailments, and to remove the stigma that makes people hide their emotions.
“I just went for it. I knew what I wanted to say, and I put it on a shirt,” she said. “I think it’s important for people to know that they’re seen and that they can talk about it and they don’t have to hide it. They need to be able to talk about it, and people need to altogether be more open and just kind in general.
“The world is a not a very nice place sometimes, and (it would help) if people could just realize that every single person they’re talking to is always fighting a battle. People just don’t realize that as much as they should.”
The shirts, which cost $10 and can be bought at customink.com under the name “GCMS Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Fundraiser,” quickly garnered much more attention than Palumbo had expected.
As of Friday, she had raised $9,330, which she said will go to the family of the local student who died of suicide, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.
The attention caught her off-guard. Her ability to succeed, though, didn’t surprise her great aunt and uncle.
“It didn’t really surprise me, because she can talk to pretty much anybody, and pretty much anything she sets her mind to, she can do it,” Lori Hinrichs said. “We’re just proud of her, how she’s stepped up to make a difference.”
Palumbo makes a point to be open about speaking about her mother’s death. One of the issues surrounding mental health, she points out, is the fact that people are reluctant to speak about it.
In bringing this conversation into the light, she said, she wants to help people going through the same complicated grieving process she’s struggled with over the last nine years.
“I feel like most families with this tragedy blame themselves,” she said. “They wish they could’ve known. They wish they could have done something, and they thought it was all their fault. It took me a long time to realize that this wasn’t my fault.
“It is an illness. This was something that I had no control over as a little girl. And it took a long time, but I did (realize that), and I think it’s important to help people realize that.
“I found a place to carry my grief, and I found a purpose with it,” she said. “And it’s really meant a lot to me.”