CHAMPAIGN — The dual-language program at Champaign’s International Prep Academy has been so popular that parents are clamoring to add middle-school grade levels to the currently K-5 school.
But for that to happen, the district will need to invest far beyond what voters approved in a 2016 facilities referendum.
About $6 million of the $183.4 million that voters approved was set aside for work at International Prep Academy, which provides a thorough English-Spanish education experience.
Plans call for design work to start in February, with bidding taking place in late 2020 and construction starting in spring 2021. The work is scheduled for completion sometime in 2022.
Elizabeth Stegmaier, the district’s director of capital projects and planning, gave the school board a report on what can and cannot be done with the money that has been budgeted.
Among the projects to be funded with the $6 million:
— Building a gymnasium addition with risers and support space.
— Expanding the school library.
— Renovating the school cafeteria.
— Adding a secure vestibule entry and administration area.
— Improving accessibility.
— Expanding parking on the west side.
— Adding new water, electrical, sanitary sewer, fiber and gas services.
Principal Jonathan Kosovski said the school currently offers four strands of classrooms for kindergarten through second grade, two strands for third grade, three strands for fourth grade and two strands for fifth grade.
A series of parents who appeared before the board Monday praised the benefits of dual-language education for their children and asked members to consider extending the programs through eighth grade.
“We are here today because we would like to see the school expanded to a K-8 school,” said PTA President Sharlene Denos, who has two children attending International Prep Academy. “The dual-language concept is something that is not unique to Champaign-Urbana. It is based on a long-term investment in a dual-language model.”
“I am so grateful for the program we have right now,” said Lisa Martinez, mother of a kindergartner. “I think it is a good idea to have the dual program and help the children reach their goals in both languages.”
The problem, according to Stegmaier, is that there isn’t any referendum funding available to add the extra years of classes parents and students want and some other desired amenities.
In fact, an initial floor plan developed by BLDD Architects calls for putting fifth-grade classes in portable classrooms.
“The four fifth-grade classrooms cannot fit,” Stegmaier said. “There just isn’t room.”
The floor plan also includes the footprint for a possible fifth-grade wing and possible sixth-through-eighth-grade wing south of the new gym, but new funding would have to be found to pay for either of those.
Also not included in the original $6 million budget are HVAC, window and exterior door replacements, electrical upgrades, sprinklers, asbestos abatement and technology upgrades (another $3.6 million); roof restoration (another $400,000); interior finish upgrades, new interior doors and hardware and bathroom upgrades (another $2.7 million); and expansion to four strands of fifth-grade classrooms and increasing the gym size to handle those strands (another $2.2 million.)
“We were not tasked with putting pricing together for a sixth-through-eighth-grade addition,” Stegmaier said. “Knowing that may be something that is of interest in the future, the floor plan shows what the footprint lines would be like.”
The school board directed the district staff to research cost estimates for various options, including a possible expansion through eighth grade, based on the feedback from parents, and bring that back in November.