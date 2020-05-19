Introducing CUSF's shining stars: Darcy Silver and Kiri Sowers
An Urbana literacy interventionist honored last fall as The News-Gazette’s Teacher of the Week and a Champaign English language learning veteran who was nominated by 23 of her peers are the 2020 recipients of the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation’s Shining Star Awards.
The honors, formerly known as the Cup Cake Awards, go to educators who “exhibit exemplary service, extra efforts, enthusiastic attitude and innovative ideas that noticeably benefit their students.” Each will receive a $500 grant for their classrooms.
We’ll tell you more about them in Sunday’s News-Gazette. In the meantime, here’s what their colleagues wrote about the dedicated duo.
DARCY SILVER
Role: Literacy interventionist at Leal Elementary in the Urbana school district, where she’s worked since 2006.
Her nominator writes: “Darcy’s strength is working alongside classroom teachers to strategically identify students who need additional support and then collaborating to provide activities and instruction, which help these students develop as readers and writers.
“She always includes social-emotional learning in her lessons and looks for ways to foster positive learning experiences that develop confidence and wellbeing in her students.”
KIRI SOWERS
Role: K-12 English as a second language coach and coordinator in the Champaign school district.
Her nominators write: An “exemplary teacher, coach and leader who initiates meaningful dialogue about the challenges of teaching language learners while providing strategies for success.”
She “mentors by showing teachers unwavering acceptance for their expertise and skills while at the same time pushing them to learn new strategies to elevate learning” and “advocates for our multilingual learners and acknowledges that they have much to share with their peers, teachers and schools.”
News-Gazette