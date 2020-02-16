Q: With lines still forming at local dispensaries, do any Illinois universities offer marijuana classes?
A: Western Illinois now offers a minor in cannabis production.
Western’s board approved the 18-19-credit-hour minor earlier this month.
The minor, which will be available this fall, is designed to help develop employees for the cannabis industry.
“We’re excited to be a part of this flourishing industry and providing in-demand, and new, academic opportunities for our students,” WIU Interim President Martin Abraham said. “Because of our many years of work in alternative crops, and the outstanding expertise of our faculty at Western, we are in a unique position to be at the forefront of cannabis studies.”
WIU Professor Win Phippen has been researching hemp for several years following the 2014 Farm Bill that legalized industrial hemp research. Phippen recently added a cannabis component to his research, School of Agriculture Director Andy Baker said.
Illinois legalized recreational cannabis Jan. 1, and in the first month, nearly $40 million worth of marijuana was sold.
The state department of agriculture will select up to eight community colleges to offer vocational cannabis pilot programs. Last year, Parkland said it was evaluating whether to apply.
Oakton Community College in Des Plaines already offers a 12-hour dispensary and patient care specialist certificate.