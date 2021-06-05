On campus: Dean’s Lists
Auburn University
CHAMPAIGN — Allie Pelafos
Austin Peay State (Clarksville, Tenn.)
CHAMPAIGN — Gracyn Kestner
Baldwin Wallace University (Berea, Ohio)
MANSFIELD — Dante Freund
DePauw University (Greencastle, Ind.)
CHAMPAIGN — Madeleine Atkinson
TUSCOLA — Jake Reed
Georgia State University
CHAMPAIGN — Alexis Wininger
Heidelburg University (Tiffin, ohio)
FISHER — Jacob Horsch
Iowa State University
CHAMPAIGN — Dahlia Hensley, Clara Young
MAHOMET — Clayton Burkhalter, Eric Duesdieker, Abigail Freymuth, Carlee Scott, Lucas Simpson
PHIILO — Matthew Decker
SAVOY — Gabrielle Sawin
URBANA — Andrew Kowalski
WHITE HEATH — Gavin George
Parkland College (part of a series)
ARCOLA — Maryjose Alanis, Carlos Gonzalez, Gabriella Hopkins, Alan Juarez, Selena Martinez, Astrid Obregon, Jorge Ramirez
CISSNA PARK — Sloan Boyce, Brenna Ferguson, Anna Hylbert, Abigail Kaeb, Lanna Kaeb, Morgan Kaeb, Nora Kaeb, Brionna Kaufman, Johnathon Sailor, Tanner Young
RANKIN — Brian Fehr, Michelle Fehr, Hannah Hein
VILLA GROVE — Reagan Cheely, Kate Eisenmenger, Mary Hite, Tommie Hooker, Alexa Howard, Lydia Howard, Austin Piercy, Ierik Sorenson, Jalen Southard, Christopher Tufano, Ryan Tufano
Washburn University (Topeka, Kan.)
CERRO GORDO — Jordyn Stump
University of Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Eliza Loechl, Preethi Saravanan, Jason Zhang
MONTICELLO — Allia Lin
THOMASBORO — Andie Bolton
URBANA — Kai Ebata, Noah Trapp
On Campus: Flight credentials
Students who earned flight credentials from the Institute of Aviation at Parkland College during the spring semester:
Soloed for the First Time in a Piper Archer: Evan Blakey, Findlay; William Eubig, Urbana; William Fonner, Effingham; Emily Plauck, Sycamore; Isaac Powell, Danville; Krishna Vasudev, Champaign
Earned the Private Pilot Airplane Single-Engine Land (ASEL) Certificate: Jacob Beuttel, Decatur; Charles Evans, Chicago; Ryan Hauge, Bartlett; Josh Kerner, El Paso; Arthur King, Tolono; Canyon Richardson, Durand; George Wilson, Champaign
Earned the Instrument Airplane Rating: Andrew Perry, Effingham; Patrick Kehias, Bloomington; Zach Chalk, Mahomet; Lukas Wright, Fairmount
Earned the Commercial Pilot ASEL Certificate: Amina Jackson, Chicago (above); Aubrey Glennon, Bement; Cody Pankau, Champaign; Logan Dirr, Bloomington; Landon Tate, East Peoria; Evan Burge, Mahomet
Earned the Flight Instructor ASE Certificate: John Kolis, Springfield; Ian Kunz, White Heath; Daniel Wyckoff, Buckley
Earned the Flight Instructor-Instrument Airplane: Maxwell Neville, Geneva
Earned the Commercial Pilot Multi-Engine Land Certificate: Timothy Arp, Decatur; John Kolis, Springfield; Leonardo Andrade, Champaign