C-U Kiwanis Club recognizes local high school seniors

The Champaign-Urbana noon Kiwanis Club presented its 2021 Vic Shaul Scholarships to five local high school graduating seniors: Niki Bargi Rangin of Centennial; Kyeah Isaiah Rogers of Champaign Central; Phillip T. Durst of Judah Christian; Laureen Paige Brown of St. Thomas More High School and Joanna Yoo of Urbana University High. Urbana High did not submit a candidate.

The $500 scholarships are awarded in memory of Verrollton C. Shaul, a long-time Kiwanis Club leader and director of music education in Unit 4 schools.

Scholarships totaling more than $80,000 have been awarded since 1989 to honor Shaul, who was music director for Champaign schools for 31 years until he retired in 1976. He served in various Kiwanis leadership positions at local, regional and international levels, including as leader and arranger of music at the annual Kiwanis International conventions for 25 years through 1991. He died in 1993.

The club’s annual Central Leadership Awards went to seniors Judson Wagner and Elizabeth Asmussen, who were chosen by the high school’s administrators and counselors.

On Campus: Dean’s lists

Monmouth (Ill.) College

CLINTON — Kady Patelski, Julia Sterr

DANVILLE — Gavin Gard

GIBSON CITY — Jacob Brewer

HUME — Shayne Smith of Hume

MONTICELLO — Devin Graham, Nathaniel Graham

WATSEKA — Nathan Schroeder

Parkland College

ARTHUR — Faezeh Parsa, Marcy Petersheim, Kimberly Wingler

DANVILLE — JessicaPierce

FAIRBURY — Marcus Blunier, Paige Glowacki, Kristen Haas, Michael Haas, Heidi Meister, Milan Teubel, Nathan Yoder

HOMER — Aidan Cunningham, Elisha Longfellow, Erica McBride, Cody Messman, Christian Ziemnisky

MAHOMET — Tatum Auth, Haley Beard, Clayton Bell, Lauren Bode, Valerie Brooks, Olivia Bunting, Evan Burge, Claire Burns, Bridgett Byrd, Annamargaret Case, Holt Cassidy, Zachary Chalk, Lane Coffey, Ryan Coulson, Kate Cramer, Amy Devine, Cayla Emmerd, Derek Fairfield, Dawson Finch, Amy Fox, Pinar Gokturk, Justine Gumbs, Kylie Houchin, Brooklyn Houser, Lilia Isaac, Na Jiang, Lisa Keleminic, Sara Kilar, Amanda Krutsinger, Samuel Kuehn, Rachel Kyle, Alissa Lane, Kiel Ledin, Cole Lener, Ethan Mansfield, Jami Marriott, Hailee McCall-Ochs, Karson McKee, Madisen Nelson, Anna Nielsen, Maria Osmond, Benjamin Pavlovsky, Destiny Pryor, Payton Quinley, Ariel Rawley, Kazie-Ann Rittenhouse, Haley Sahni, Mya Schure, Brennen Shobe, Gabrielle Smith, Forrest Smoes, Justin Straub, Jacob Tester, Carson Thomas, Colson Uebelhoer, Madison Wade, Jenna Ward, Lindsay Weiss, Cassandra Wheatley, David Wilcoski, Jenna Woods

PAXTON — Emily Adwell, Dustin Barringer, Anais Bouchard, Abigale Carter, Kathlene Clark, Lani Crim, Sydney Eichelberger, Lucy Galey, Daryl Hallman, Gowyn Kelly, Kirra Lantz, Stephanie Meuser-Bloom, Jadrien Miles, Jerilyn Netto, Kylie Piatt, Anna Quinn, Thomas Quinn, Emma Schuler, Eric Shell, Alyssa Wilcoxon

SEYMOUR — Beth Chasco, Lucas Frink, Dakota Karr

TUSCOLA — Colton Alexander, Lucas Burnett, Ava Cothron, Lorri Foster, Bryona Lee, Anneliese McDaniel, William Penne, Susan Pickett, Coulson Poffenberger, Nathaniel Pollock, Kaitlyn Reifsteck, Graham Rodmaker, Alexandra Russo Jr., Brianne Voyles, Sidney Watson, Maicyn Woodard

WATSEKA — Killian Cawthon, Katelyn Davis, Dane Shoemaker

Ripon (Wis.) College

TOLONO — Natalie King

University of Southern California

CHAMPAIGN — Justin Smith

