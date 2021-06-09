Email your good news to N-G VP/News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com
C-U Kiwanis Club recognizes local high school seniors
The Champaign-Urbana noon Kiwanis Club presented its 2021 Vic Shaul Scholarships to five local high school graduating seniors: Niki Bargi Rangin of Centennial; Kyeah Isaiah Rogers of Champaign Central; Phillip T. Durst of Judah Christian; Laureen Paige Brown of St. Thomas More High School and Joanna Yoo of Urbana University High. Urbana High did not submit a candidate.
The $500 scholarships are awarded in memory of Verrollton C. Shaul, a long-time Kiwanis Club leader and director of music education in Unit 4 schools.
Scholarships totaling more than $80,000 have been awarded since 1989 to honor Shaul, who was music director for Champaign schools for 31 years until he retired in 1976. He served in various Kiwanis leadership positions at local, regional and international levels, including as leader and arranger of music at the annual Kiwanis International conventions for 25 years through 1991. He died in 1993.
The club’s annual Central Leadership Awards went to seniors Judson Wagner and Elizabeth Asmussen, who were chosen by the high school’s administrators and counselors.
On Campus: Dean’s lists
Monmouth (Ill.) College
CLINTON — Kady Patelski, Julia Sterr
DANVILLE — Gavin Gard
GIBSON CITY — Jacob Brewer
HUME — Shayne Smith of Hume
MONTICELLO — Devin Graham, Nathaniel Graham
WATSEKA — Nathan Schroeder
Parkland College
(part of a series)
ARTHUR — Faezeh Parsa, Marcy Petersheim, Kimberly Wingler
DANVILLE — JessicaPierce
FAIRBURY — Marcus Blunier, Paige Glowacki, Kristen Haas, Michael Haas, Heidi Meister, Milan Teubel, Nathan Yoder
HOMER — Aidan Cunningham, Elisha Longfellow, Erica McBride, Cody Messman, Christian Ziemnisky
MAHOMET — Tatum Auth, Haley Beard, Clayton Bell, Lauren Bode, Valerie Brooks, Olivia Bunting, Evan Burge, Claire Burns, Bridgett Byrd, Annamargaret Case, Holt Cassidy, Zachary Chalk, Lane Coffey, Ryan Coulson, Kate Cramer, Amy Devine, Cayla Emmerd, Derek Fairfield, Dawson Finch, Amy Fox, Pinar Gokturk, Justine Gumbs, Kylie Houchin, Brooklyn Houser, Lilia Isaac, Na Jiang, Lisa Keleminic, Sara Kilar, Amanda Krutsinger, Samuel Kuehn, Rachel Kyle, Alissa Lane, Kiel Ledin, Cole Lener, Ethan Mansfield, Jami Marriott, Hailee McCall-Ochs, Karson McKee, Madisen Nelson, Anna Nielsen, Maria Osmond, Benjamin Pavlovsky, Destiny Pryor, Payton Quinley, Ariel Rawley, Kazie-Ann Rittenhouse, Haley Sahni, Mya Schure, Brennen Shobe, Gabrielle Smith, Forrest Smoes, Justin Straub, Jacob Tester, Carson Thomas, Colson Uebelhoer, Madison Wade, Jenna Ward, Lindsay Weiss, Cassandra Wheatley, David Wilcoski, Jenna Woods
PAXTON — Emily Adwell, Dustin Barringer, Anais Bouchard, Abigale Carter, Kathlene Clark, Lani Crim, Sydney Eichelberger, Lucy Galey, Daryl Hallman, Gowyn Kelly, Kirra Lantz, Stephanie Meuser-Bloom, Jadrien Miles, Jerilyn Netto, Kylie Piatt, Anna Quinn, Thomas Quinn, Emma Schuler, Eric Shell, Alyssa Wilcoxon
SEYMOUR — Beth Chasco, Lucas Frink, Dakota Karr
TUSCOLA — Colton Alexander, Lucas Burnett, Ava Cothron, Lorri Foster, Bryona Lee, Anneliese McDaniel, William Penne, Susan Pickett, Coulson Poffenberger, Nathaniel Pollock, Kaitlyn Reifsteck, Graham Rodmaker, Alexandra Russo Jr., Brianne Voyles, Sidney Watson, Maicyn Woodard
WATSEKA — Killian Cawthon, Katelyn Davis, Dane Shoemaker
Ripon (Wis.) College
TOLONO — Natalie King
University of Southern California
CHAMPAIGN — Justin Smith