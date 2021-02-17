URBANA — Bitterly cold weather doesn’t have to be all gloom, snow-packed roads and cars that refuse to start. It can be a time of fun, too.
That’s what happened for a group of students and parents Monday at Leal Elementary School in Urbana.
They gathered in the afternoon to create an ice sculpture using items they had frozen at home.
“Several students went whole hog and froze everything and made fabulous stuff,” third-grade teacher Tiffany Clark said.
The ice sculpture build was the idea of Clark and district instructional coach Bryan Lake.
Clark said Lake makes ice creations in front of his home whenever the weather turns nasty cold.
“I knew the cold weather was coming in. I was trying to get kids to have as much curiosity as they can,” Clark said, so she sent a couple of balloons home and told them to fill them with water and freeze them outside.
With there being no school Monday due to Presidents Day, it was the perfect time to come together to make what Clark said looked like an ice dragon. They melded their individual frozen items using spray bottles and snow as mortar.
Lara Orr, the mother of two who has a master’s degree in art education, said she especially appreciated the project. She brought her children, and they helped with the creation.
Her description of the finished product: “I would put it in the contemporary modern realm.”
Art or not, after about an hour, it was time to go home. Hands and feet were getting too cold.
Still, Orr said, “It was a bright spot” in the winter.